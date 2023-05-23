This image is a screen shot from the Climate Emergency Fund Annual Report

A non-profit organization called the Climate Emergency Fund (CEF) boasts that their mission is to “raise funds for and make grants to the disruptive nonviolent climate movement.” This effort has been extraordinarily successful.

In 2022 alone, they gave away $5.1 million to 44 “ultra-ambitious” groups. Many of these groups are in the business of illegal vandalism, and some are most definitely not “non-violent”.

"Climate Emergency Fund has quickly become the ATM that radical environmental activists turn to fund their latest disruptions," Caitlin Sutherland, executive director of the conservative watchdog Americans for Public Trust, told the Washington Examiner. "And as their destruction increases, so should the scrutiny on who is bankrolling the Climate Emergency Fund and their ties to more mainstream environmental groups that might disagree with these over-the-top and dangerous tactics." Last week, an entity called Declare Emergency that calls fossil fuels reliance "genocidal" and "criminal" took credit for smearing paint on the display case of a sculpture at the National Gallery of Art in Washington, D.C. Just Stop Oil, a group that made headlines in October 2022 for splattering tomato soup on a Vincent Van Gogh painting estimated to be worth $84 million at London's National Gallery, has been blocking traffic for days in the United Kingdom.

Some of CEF’s “successes” - images and text from their website":

Protest group Just Stop Oil named the two activists as Margaret Reid, 52, and Eddie Whittingham, 25, and said the pair were “demanding” UK sporting institutions to “join in civil resistance” against the use of fossil fuels.

Climate Emergency Fund is paying people through their grants to close down schools for a month. One wonders, if kids aren’t going to school because they are being paid not to, is this really a “protest” movement?

As the Climate Emergency Fund is paying activists to defile great works of art, shouldn’t Climate Emergency Fund be responsible for the restoration to repair the damage to these priceless works of art?

As the Climate Emergency Fund is paying activists to damage parliament, shouldn’t they also be responsible for repairing the damage?

From their website:

I highly recommend reading the CEF’s 2022 annual report to truly understand how CEF is funding illegal activities designed to disrupt governments and industry alike. My question is -how can this organization maintain their non-profit status, as by all appearances, they are financing illegal activities (image below is from their annual report). Note this section freely admits that they are “deploying” funds to go to the “boldest, more effective” (illegal) activities, such as destroying works of art).

But it gets worse, CEF has gone from presumably paying “activists” to defile works or art, stopping oil trucks and staging protests to stop schools, to potentially targeting ordinary citizens (from Politico).

“We don’t want them to think that they can buy a big car and just enjoy their life and ignore what’s going on in the world,” Claude explained to me. He and his two accomplices gave false names as a condition of allowing me to observe their nighttime expedition. The vehicles weren’t damaged, but they’d need a refill or a tire change. Before he left, Claude stuck a leaflet to the windscreen saying, in French: “Don’t take it personally. You are not our target, it’s your car.” If you live on planet Earth, you might have noticed that climate change activists have become increasingly annoying in recent years, splattering masterpieces with soup, halting football and tennis matches, shutting down highways and petrol stations and — in the case of the Tyre Extinguishers, who take their instructions from an anonymized website — claiming to have disabled more than 11,000 SUVs in 17 countries around the world. I met up with Claude and his friends to witness a new development in climate activism. A small but significant wing of the green movement has crossed the Rubicon: It’s not just fossil fuel executives and politicians being targeted; for activists like Claude and those who support them, civilians are now fair game… “We need to wake up,” said Margaret Klein Salamon, executive director of the U.S.-based Climate Emergency Fund (CEF), which has channeled millions of dollars to 95 “disruptive activism” groups since it was set up in 2019. “I think of the activists as shaking us, trying anything that they can think of and putting themselves at very significant risk … Attitudes like Claude’s are reinforcing a long-held view among some law enforcement officials, academics and parts of the green movement that this escalation was inevitable. If activists who view the world in increasingly millenarian terms really are done trying to win the public’s approval, what’s to stop these slightly goofy stunts from turning into something more serious? Cases of arson and sabotage are breaking into the news more often. Could more extreme forms of violence be next? “The movement is getting more confrontational,” said Jamie Henn, a U.S.-based activist and organizer who co-founded the 350.org climate group in 2007. “Marching around with clever signs isn’t going to get Exxon to keep fossil fuels in the ground, so folks are finding other ways to apply pressure.”

Where does it go from here?

Well, as I read their statement below, the Climate Emergency Fund states that they are basically a money laundering organization: they take donations, then they take the risk for laundering the money (donations) to their favorite organization - which then conducts illegal activity, for which CEF then asserts no knowledge of - that is, until they brag about it in their annual report or on their website (or see the images above), all the while again claiming that they only fund “legal and eligible” activities. I’m sorry, but CEF can’t have it both ways.

Eventually, their role in funding illegal activities will end up in the courts. The only question is will it be for a civil or criminal case or both.

The truth is encouraging such disruptive and illegal activities will eventually end up with people injured or even dead. This is a high risk strategy for which the end results will never justify the means.

Even AOC is getting into the eco-money laundering business:

This video from CEF’s website explains why funding illegal/disruptive protests helps their cause (the “climate movement”).

The video pretty much lays it all out there. As long as their disruptive tactics get the desired results - it is all worth it in their opinion and they have the polling data to prove it!

The new face of political activism. That is how an ethical person or organization becomes unethical. And this is yet another example of fifth generation warfare, acting in part by opening the Overton window.

Anyone who supports the Climate Emergency Fund thinking that they have a liability shield from legal consequences is fooling themselves. Just because their incorporation documents assert that they do not support illegal activities will not overcome the clearly illegal activities documented on their own website.

Postscript:

For those that might have experienced a flat tire recently, you might find this website of interest:

Coming to a town near you. It may soon become the new norm to include an air compressor in your vehicle! Although I suspect we will not see much of this in rural areas like where we live …..

From the instructions on how to deflat (from the website):





”Send a report to tyreextinguishers@riseup.net so we can keep track! Tell us roughly where it happened and how many SUVs you have disarmed. Join the Telegram group for updates.”



Their telegram group supporting these illegal endeavors is here: https://t.me/s/tyreextinguishers

Evidently it is a “thing,” to post photos of their handiwork on the Telegram channel.

“Eco-warriors”, whom probably are being paid to harass ordinary citizens through eco-laundering schemes. Note the “leaderless”, decentralized nature of this initiative. Classical Fifth Generation Warfare strategy and tactics.