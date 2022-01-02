Published in The Liberty Daily, Jan 1, 2022

“Mass formation psychosis.”

No, it doesn’t refer to a screwed-up flock of geese flying south for the winter.



…instead of linking to the video of Dr. Malone, any of the stories that dive into the phenomenon, or even reaction videos that expand on the concept, Google decided to promote some random dude’s minute-and-a-half video “debunking” it when people search them for “mass formation psychosis.” Google has now made this random guy’s video attacking Dr Malone on Mass Formation Psychosis the top result when you search for it …we can’t find any algorithmic reason for his video to be ranked at the top, well ahead of actual experts in mass formation psychosis. This is a manual action, a direct hit-job by Google against Dr. Malone and his warnings about the injections. Meanwhile, the same search on DuckDuckGo lists Dr. Malone’s detailed Substack article about the phenomenon at the top. Well done! Big Tech and mainstream media are dead-set on defending every penny of Big Pharma’s massive vaccine windfall. That should tell you all you need to know about what really motivates Google to do what they do.

To understand what Mass Formation Psychosis is, please read my Substack article, click here.

I know many of you have seen the video made from a talk I gave in Florida, but for those that haven’t - it is linked below.

Definitions matter: language is how we structure thinking.

Authoritarianism, totalitarianism, oligarchy and fascism can all be forms of political government and there is significant overlap.

In a totalitarian state, the government’s range of control is unlimited. The government controls the economy, politics, culture, education, religion, sciences, culture and society.

An authoritarian government is held by a single dictator or group, the people are allowed a limited degree of political freedom. Authoritarianism is considered a less extreme form of totalitarian.

Oligarchy: A government or power structure run by a few privileged people or groups for corrupt or selfish purposes.

Fascism is a mass political movement or government that has extreme nationalism, militarism, and the supremacy of both the nation and the single, powerful leader over the individual citizen. Fascism merges the state with corporate power.

Globalism

A national geopolitical policy in which the entire world is regarded as the appropriate sphere for a state's influence. The development of social, cultural, technological, or economic networks that transcend national boundaries; globalization. An ideology based on the belief that people, goods and information ought to be able to cross national borders unfettered.

“Collective abdication—the transfer of authority to a leader who threatens democracy—usually flows from one of two sources. The first is the misguided belief that an authoritarian can be controlled or tamed. The second is what sociologist Ivan Ermakoff calls “ideological collusion,” in which the authoritarian’s agenda overlaps sufficiently with that of mainstream politicians that abdication is desirable, or at least preferable to the alternatives.”



― Steven Levitsky, How Democracies Die: What History Reveals About Our Future

Focus on Science

Aseptic meningitis after BNT-162b2 COVID-19 vaccination. Brain Behav Immun Health. 2022 Feb;19:100406. doi: 10.1016/j.bbih.2021.100406. Epub 2021 Dec 13. PMID: 34927105; PMCID: PMC8667462.

“The mRNA vaccines currently in use are known to be reactogenic with a range of inflammatory adverse events which have not been completely explained, such as myocarditis in young men. Aseptic meningitis might be another complication that clinicians need to be alerted to, although larger surveillance studies are needed…

Highlights