The ACIP voted to add the COVID-19 injections to the childhood schedule, which determines what vaccines a state mandates for children to attend school.

Main stream media is pretending that states determine what vaccines are used, but the truth is that pediatricians use the CDC schedule and state public health officials use this schedule. State public health systems use the schedule to determine which vaccines to require for children to enter schools. Yes, some states have more stringent requirements than others. Some states allow for “opt-outs,” but in the end, most states follow the CDC guidelines. The ACIP functionally establishes “standard of care” in this area.

Therefore, we can expect an even bigger home schooling and private schooling boom.

Even before Omicron, before all the risks of severe adverse events were known, 60-61% of parents disapproved of adding these COVID-19 shots to the childhood vaccine schedule.

Where do we go from here?

It is time for an over haul of the CDC, the ACIP, the FDA, NIH, NIAID and the whole HHS enterprise.

It is time for parents to take control back from the state.



My friend, Dr. Meryl Nash wrote on her Substack about this vote:



The committee members were presented with CDC’s fait accompli today by hearing a very bland presentation of the “edits” to the childhood, adolescent and adult immunization schedules. Buried among dozens of “edits” was the inclusion of COVID-19 vaccines to the childhood and adolescent schedules, which is to be rolled out in February. But was posted to CDC’s website on October 17, 2022, before the ACIP’s approval. When the CDC briefer, a strongly accented Dr. Wodi, was asked how CDC could add an EUA (unlicensed) vaccine to the schedule, she said something like, “We checked with OGC [Office of General Counsel] and they said it was okay.” And that was that. No legal justification. No moral or ethical justification. And definitely no medical or scientific justification. In fact, yesterday the Director of of CDC’s Immunization Division, Dr. Jose Romero, said that CDC was not putting the COVID vaccines on the childhood schedule (yet). He said that at 3 pm yesterday. But by 9 am today that was exactly what CDC revealed it was doing. His “YET” lasted for all of 18 hours. Or one might more correctly say he was a lying SOB and I don’t mean short of breath. AND they are getting prepared to recommend monoclonal antibodies for all children under 8 months of age at a future meeting, as well as recommending RSV vaccines. This is regulatory agencies and their advisory committees gone amuck. Time for the people to stop consenting. Now there is no question whether these are prublic health professionals carefully considering decisions for 334,000,000 people. They are careerists who love vaccines and are blind to the consequences of their actions. Blind is putting it charitably. Yesterday, Jose Romero, who is the Director of CDC’s National Center for Immunizations and Respiratory Diseases, said this is not about the childhood schedule. You can listen to Drs. Santoli and Romero and read the slides at 6 hours 31 minutes and draw your own conclusions.

Becker News writes:

Despite immense blowback over its vote on Wednesday, the CDC’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices voted unanimously on Thursday to add COVID shots to its recommended schedule of vaccinations for children and adults. The vaccine schedule now calls for children to begin Covid mRNA shots when they are 6 months old. After a brief comment period, the panel of medical specialists voted with 15 in favor and none against. A CDC spokesperson said that regardless of how the ACIP votes, the decision does not alter official policy. “It’s important to note that there are no changes in COVID-19 vaccine policy, and this action would simply help streamline clinical guidance for healthcare providers by including all currently licensed, authorized and routinely recommended vaccines in one document,” the spokesperson said. While the CDC denies that the new vaccination schedule is only a recommendation, the reality is that states and public school districts around the country will take the committee’s recommended schedule and automatically adopt it.

