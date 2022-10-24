bioRxiv preprint October 18, 2022 doi: https://doi.org/10.1101/2022.10.18.512756; this version posted October 20, 2022

Lay Summary: To construct synthetic variants of natural coronaviruses in the lab, researchers often use a method called in vitro genome assembly. This method utilizes special enzymes called restriction enzymes to generate DNA building blocks that then can be “stitched” together in the correct order of the viral genome. To make a virus in the lab, researchers usually engineer the viral genome to add and remove stitching sites, called restriction sites. The ways researchers modify these sites can serve as fingerprints of in vitro genome assembly. We found that SARS-CoV has the restriction site fingerprint that is typical for synthetic viruses. The synthetic fingerprint of SARS-CoV-2 is anomalous in wild coronaviruses, and common in lab-assembled viruses. The type of mutations (synonymous or silent mutations) that differentiate the restriction sites in SARS-CoV-2 are characteristic of engineering, and the concentration of these silent mutations in the restriction sites is extremely unlikely to have arisen by random evolution. Both the restriction site fingerprint and the pattern of mutations generating them are extremely unlikely in wild coronaviruses and nearly universal in synthetic viruses. Our findings strongly suggest a synthetic origin of SARS-CoV2.

Yep, yep and yep. This study, which uses a classic tool for investigating the origins of a virus - and could easily been done by our government, other governments or the World Health Organization but wasn’t… well, it pretty much puts the last nail in the coffin on the question of whether this virus is a wild or synthetic. This is the smoking gun. SARS-CoV-2 is a synthetic virus, made in a lab. It doesn’t get much clearer than this.

The authors go on:

Given the advances in biotechnology and the low cost of producing infectious clones, there is an urgent need for transparency on coronavirus research occurring prior to COVID-19, and global coordination on biosafety to reduce the risks of unintentional laboratory escape of infectious clones.

But let’s break down what this really means and why it really matters. It means that governments, most likely our government here in USA, killed millions of people by conducting dangerous gain-of-function research, which they are still doing!. Note the emphasis on “unintentional laboratory escape.” This also implies that these authors also believe that this virus escaped from a US government funded project.

It is time for some accountability. It is time for reparations for the millions of lives lost. It is time for our government to step up and accept responsibility. It is time for an international tribunal.

The World Health Organization wrapped up its investigation into the origins of COVID-19 in February 2021. The team said it's highly unlikely the virus leaked from a lab.

The report itself can be downloaded here. There have been no further investigations publicly announced and no further updates to the report. Dead end.

Of note - the report blames this pandemic on a bat-animal-human transmission event.

More propaganda.

The WHO report - DIDN’T INVESTIGATE A LAB LEAK! DISMISSED THE IDEA and moved on.

Introduction through a laboratory incident Explanation of hypothesis SARS-CoV-2 is introduced through a laboratory incident, reflecting an accidental infection of staff from laboratory activities involving the relevant viruses. We did not consider the hypothesis of deliberate release or deliberate bioengineering of SARS-CoV-2 for release, the latter has been ruled out by other scientists following analyses of the genome (3). (3) Andersen KG, Rambaut A, Lipkin WI, Holmes EC, and Garry RF (2020). The proximal origin of SARS-CoV-2. Nature Medicine 26:450-452

Based on one research paper, written early in the pandemic which clearly used questionable tools for answering the question whether this was a synthetic virus, the World Health Organization DISMISSED THE LAB ORIGIN THEORY AS A POSSIBILITY. This is incredible.

This in not only bad science, it is malfeasance. It is clearly attempting to hide the origins of this virus. Note that the report has the keyword “China” listed on 60 of 120 pages (literally half of the pages of this report). The head of EcoHealth, Dr. Peter Daszak, the man most likely responsible for this virus, was part of the WHO investigative team! Furthermore, the WHO states in this report that NONE of the people involved with writing this report had a conflict of interest!

The WHO is complicit in hiding the origins of this virus. Therefore, the World Health Organization must also be brought forth to be investigated by an international tribunal. As the WHO is part of the United Nations, this creates a huge conflict of interest within the UN itself.

Who investigates the organization that is responsible for international tribunals?

Who investigates the international investigators?

Corruption is at the core of the UN.

