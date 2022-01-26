“In the United States military, fragging (from fragmentation grenade) refers to the act of murdering members of the military, particularly commanders of a fighting squad. Additionally, the term can be applied to manipulating the chain of command in order to have an individual, or unit, deliberately killed by placing the personnel in harm's way, with the intended result being death. An example would be to order a soldier to perform a particularly hazardous task, and continue to repeat the order until the soldier met his demise. Originating among United States troops during the Vietnam War, the term was most commonly used to mean the assassination of an unpopular officer of one's own fighting unit. Such incidents have been documented in European military history back to the 18th century.

Current usage could apply to murder of any other member, enlisted or officer, and has nothing to do with rank. Initially, the killings were effected by means of a fragmentation grenade,[1] making it appear as though the killing had been accidental, or the result of combat action with the enemy, thereby obscuring the assassin's true intentions. The term now encompasses any means of deliberately and directly causing the death of fellow military members.” From: Fragging

As if my life were not complicated enough, yesterday I received emails from colleagues in Spain and on Maui regarding a recent newsletter publication by an organization I had never heard of, “Health Freedom for Humanity” The email from Spain had been forwarded by my friend Dr. Geert Vanden Bossche, who lives in Belgium. Apparently this newsletter post has gone globally viral. The article was written by Jeff Witzeman (Instagram profile linked)

Here is the version of the hit piece text, forwarded to me from both Maui and Belgium, and put out by this mysterious organization:

From Jeff Witzeman's Health Freedom for Humanity newsletter: In a shocking development, we are discovering that Dr. Robert Malone, viewed by so many as a hero for saying nobody should get the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines, is actually developing his OWN COVID VACCINE! And it allegedly has Darpa (graphene oxide) Hydrogel in it. No mention of this vaccine was ever made on the Joe Rogan interview, bringing the question of conflict of interest. Malone also stated in the Rogan interview that he collaborated with the CIA on a project. (For more on Graphene Oxide Hydrogel read here.) We had a lively discussion among the podcast team of HFFH whether we wanted to interview Malone and if that would have any value. Dr. Stanton Hom asked the question of where we draw the line with who we interview and I was fascinated by his answer. He said that anyone who is willing to admit the vaccine schedule for children (72) is evil or at the very least seriously off, is one of us and fair game for speaking on our platform. We are still inclusive and welcome all beliefs, but when it comes to our stage, that is where we have to draw a line.”

So, who is Stanton Hom?

He is a Chiropractor, who practices here

So, hoping to find out what the heck is going on here, I look for someone affiliated with this group that I have had contact with, and find Dr. Ben Tapper, another Chiropractor. I write to him, and receive the following reply:

“Hey Doc, I am not on the board anymore. :/ I passed on the info to the board. I’m hopeful they will respond. I apologize this is happening. “

Then I reach out through my network to find out if anyone knows about this organization, and am put in touch with Mr. Alec Zeck, who self-identifies as Executive Director of “Health Freedom for Humanity”. Mr. Zeck calls me while I am having dinner with colleagues here in Nashville, TN, and gives me a series of excuses for how this happened but fails to take ownership and responsibility for the defamation and slander, and after I hear him explain that he is only 29 years old (as if that is an excuse), I hang up. When I called him this morning, as I am writing this article instead of enjoying a peaceful morning preparing for recording an interview with Candice Owens Show, he informed me that his organization will publish a retraction and apology later today.

But let’s be very clear, a retraction of the newsletter at this point will get read by a tiny, tiny fraction of the people who have seen this slanderous article - as it has literally gone global. The damage to my reputation is real.

So, lets walk through this “Shocking Development”, claim by claim:

Statement #1- “Dr. Robert Malone, viewed by so many as a hero for saying nobody should get the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines, is actually developing his OWN COVID VACCINE! “

I am not developing “my own vaccine.” The vaccine product (Relcovax) is being developed by Reliance Life Sciences, not me. I used to consult for Reliance. I no longer do. I have no ownership, stock, or any ongoing consulting or contractual relationship with Reliance at this point. This is a sub-unit vaccine, not a genetic vaccine. I was very glad (and honored) to assist, coach and mentor the Reliance Life Sciences when I was serving as a consultant. They are highly experienced and fully committed to developing safe and effective vaccines in full compliance with international and Indian government standards. Which is probably why this vaccine is still not in clinical testing at this point, despite briefing about two years into development. Of relevance is that the Indian national regulatory authority guidance for vaccine development and licensure is more rigorous than that of the FDA, consequent to the various prior transgressions of Merck Vaccines and the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation when doing business in India.

This is not my vaccine, and never has been (below is a presentation at a vaccine conference about this vaccine).

The vaccine is being developed by Reliance Life Sciences. I used to consult for Reliance. I no longer do. I have no ownership, stock, or any ongoing consulting or contractual relationship with Reliance at this point. I was very glad (and honored) to assist, coach and mentor the Reliance Life Sciences when I was serving as a consultant. They are highly experienced and fully committed to developing safe and effective vaccines in full compliance with international and Indian government standards. Which is probably why this vaccine is still not in clinical testing at this point, despite briefing about two years into development. Of relevance is that the Indian national regulatory authority guidance for vaccine development and licensure is more rigorous than that of the FDA, consequent to the various prior transgressions of Merck Vaccines and the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation when doing business in India.

This is not my vaccine, and never has been.

Statement #2- “it allegedly has Darpa (graphene oxide) Hydrogel in it”.

Hydrogel, and other alum-based adjuvants, are among the best characterized of the traditional adjuvants. DARPA had nothing to do with developing Alum or Alhydrogel adjuvants. Alhydrogel has nothing to do with Graphene Oxide. This “Relcovax” vaccine product using Alum + CpG for its adjuvant system. The vaccine candidate is designed to be a very low cost, traditional alternative to the genetic vaccines, and employs much more traditional methods than, say, the Novavax product.

This statement clearly demonstrates the profound ignorance of the author, and his willingness to use the same fearporn and hyperbole which I find so offensive in so many of the attack articles that seek to damage my reputation.

Statement #3- “No mention of this vaccine was ever made on the Joe Rogan interview, bringing the question of conflict of interest”

This is not my vaccine, I am not engaged as a consultant by Reliance, and I have no financial interests in this vaccine. Another example of the author and organization seeking to damage my reputation using classic yellow journalism smear tactics.

Statement #4- “Malone also stated in the Rogan interview that he collaborated with the CIA on a project. “

Another false statement designed to smear my reputation. I have co-published with Dr. Michael Callahan on manuscripts relating to the Zika virus. You can find those articles here. You can find information regarding Dr. Michael Callahan here.

I have not collaborated with the CIA. I do have a (currently inactive) secret DoD clearance. I have actively collaborated with USAMRIID, and I am proud of our work together repurposing drugs for Zika and Yellow Fever (which included ivermectin, Hydroxychloroquine, Niclosamide, Nitazoxanide, and many others).

Statement #5- “He said that anyone who is willing to admit the vaccine schedule for children (72) is evil or at the very least seriously off, is one of us and fair game for speaking on our platform. We are still inclusive and welcome all beliefs, but when it comes to our stage, that is where we have to draw a line.”’

I just do not know where to start with this word salad. Is Stanton Hom saying that I am evil or seriously off? On what basis? So, if I am able to interpret this correctly, the justification for not speaking to me prior to sending out this little nasty piece of work into the internet is that I am evil based on ???.

In conclusion, I regret having to take my morning to write this retort and apologize for having to send it into your inbox.

Now, there are the various attack articles written by hostile press outlets, and typically are composed by junior writers seeking five minutes of fame and pieces of silver by denigrating me (The Atlantic Monthly and Washington Post articles being among the most egregious). These mostly serve to illustrate the bias of the Atlantic (owned by a Biden megadonor and Bill Gates), and the Washington Post (owned by Biden megadonor Jeff Bezos).

And then there is the fragging, like this piece of work from “Jeff Witzeman's Health Freedom for Humanity newsletter” that I have discussed above.

What I run into, again and again, is frightened people who do not understand the science, and jump to conclusions about what they see as nefarious activities. In some ways, this is even more dangerous to the cause of truth and transparency, because it injects false issues into the discussion. This is not science, it is just paranoia.

So, please. If you have concerns about anything that I have said or done, or the technology I created or the scientific research that has been accomplished in my laboratory over the years, please do me a favor and contact me before you send some defamatory text out onto the internet to go internationally viral. In the interest of respect for integrity, human dignity, and community, if for no other reason.

And in the meantime, please do not hesitate to contact Alec Zeck, Stanton Hom, Jeff Witzeman and “Health Freedom for Humanity” and let them know what you think about all of this. And for any who know me personally and want to call Alec Zeck directly to get his take on this, please get in touch and I will gladly forward his V-card so that you can discuss your point of view directly with him.