For the last two weeks, I have been home - trying to decompress, find balance and catch up on farm chores. To some extent, I am succeeding! Particularly with farm chores… The Kubota utility vehicle, mower and weed whip are fixed up and ready for spring. The grass is mowed and the pasture fences are weed whipped. Jill stained the new deck and she is ready for her next adventure in animal husbandry (rumor has it, she is one the hunt for three emu hatching eggs).

For those what wonder what a baby emu looks like (this might also be a clue as to why Jill thinks emus are a good idea).

This winter, we picked up nine new guinea fowl juveniles - to join the four oldsters. Guineas being what they are, it took the new ones a while to figure out that sleeping on the ground was a very bad idea. Out of thirteen, we have eight left… However, that eight have been holding steady in number for almost two months now. Fingers crossed.

Jill first played around with the idea of a few guard geese to keep the poultry predators at bay, but has settled on emus (don’t ask me, but she did some research)…. Anyway, I guess the idea is that we will be imprinted baby emus to ensure that they are friendly. There are even hints that these new babies will be living in the house for a while. Just for a month, or so I am told. I am sure there will be photos…

Other poultry news. Our old hens died last spring - so we have been without any chickens for a year. It is time for a fresh batch.

Jill has Whiting True Blue chicks on order, they should arrive end of May. She fell in love with their pretty blue eggs and has been hankering to get some ever since.



I think Jill intends to go to the local poultry auction this Saturday to search for a few pullets to tide us over. For those that don’t know, a pullet is a young female chicken, just ready to start laying. Because of our extreme Japanese beetle problem in the fruit orchard last year, we are going to try free ranging chickens again. If it is about keeping my fruit trees healthy, she can sell me on almost anything.

Of course, it is exceptionally beautiful in Madison County, Virginia this time of year.

Last month, the pink and white blossoms of the cherry were brilliant.

We still have one varietal left to bloom.

The peaches and plums are done with the blooms for this year, now it is on to the apples and pears. The persimmon, mulberry and blueberry sets come later.

Most of the year, redbuds are just a little ordinary tree, nothing much to look at - peeking out from the edges of the forests. Then spring happens…

So, until tomorrow - have a great day!

