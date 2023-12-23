Bad-jacketing is a term for planting doubt on the authenticity of an individual's bona fides or identity. An example would be creating suspicion through spreading false rumors, manufacturing evidence, etc., that falsely portray someone in a community organization as an informant, or member of law enforcement, or guilty of malfeasance such as skimming organization funds. Churchill, Ward; Vander Wall, Jim (2002). "Assassinations and Badjacketing". Agents of Repression: The FBI's Secret Wars Against the Black Panther Party and the American Indian Movement. Cambridge, Massachusetts: South End Press. pp. 49–51, 199–217.

It is a cold gray day here in Madison, VA, this twenty third of December 2023. It could be worse, but the chilly overcast this close to Christmas seems oppressive. Scrolling through reader comments on social media, I run into this one, and my mind goes to a dark place.

As I look back from a late December vantage point, 2023 has been one hell of a year, for sure. What can be learned from this?

I have now lived through three solid years of continuous efforts to delegitimize me. Efforts coming from all angles. From the government - pharmaceutical - censorship complex as well as from the fringes of those claiming to be “patriotic freedom fighters”.

I have been labeled a mass murderer for dissuading others from taking the jab, and accused of the same sin by Stew Peters and “Dr.” Jane Ruby for having invented and reduced to practice the mRNA vax technology platform in the late 1980s when I was a MD/PhD student in my late twenties.

Ridiculed by corporate media for using the term “mass formation psychosis” during a Joe Rogan interview, and then attacked by Peter Breggin as a mass murderer for supporting and promoting Dr. Mattias Desmet’s theories, which he claims have let the “global predators” off the hook.

The Washington Post called me a liar for stating that the mod-mRNA vaccines did not work in that they did not prevent infection, replication or spread of the virus. I have tried so many strategies to respond to the bullying and harassment, finally resorting to first cease and desist letters and then to lawsuits. My mod-mRNA vaccinated attorney developed an unexpected stroke and subsequent coma after a zoom call, and then the initial hearing on the WaPo lawsuit was ruled in favor of the defendant when I had no legal representation (or even awareness it was happening), and the briefing by the WaPo was entered into the record as the rationale for the judges ruling against me together with an admonition from the judge for filing a frivolous lawsuit.

A jurisdictional challenge to my Virginia (my home state) cases against Dr. Jane Ruby (she being a 70yo nurse, PhD economist, and social media personality) and Dr. Breggin (psychiatrist) and his defamation-peddling wife were thrown out on a technicality, in which it was determined that I would need to sue them in their home states and not mine. After which they trumpeted their success to all the world in beating the nasty Dr. Malone in court, overlooking that there was no determination on the merits of my claims regarding malicious defamation. Just to be clear, the judge never got to the merits of the case, or to the testimony from a colleague who (like many others) tried to get Peter Breggin to stop his hate campaign, but was told by Dr. Breggin that this had nothing really to do with anything I had done, but rather his hate campaign was a political effort to take me out because I had become competition for the true leader - Dr. Peter McCullough.

And meanwhile the constant drumbeat of Dr. Paul Alexander allied with “The Wellness Company”, the anonymous “Sage Hanna” (a biological male masquerading as a female), and self-styled “Independent Journalist” George Webb’s false accusations and defamation- hundreds of pages of almost daily hate, which are then amplified daily by a gradually building hate cult of their followers.

All reinforced by the organized and promoted unending stream of contrived hate from UK’s 77th brigade, the CDC’s “Shots Heard Round the World” social media gang stalking contract participants, Anti Defamation League attacks seeking to link me to neo-Nazis, a similar strategy deployed by the CIA cutout organization “The Center for Countering Digital Hate” and then amplified by the Washington Post, and heavens knows what other surreptitious government and pharma-sponsored organizations.

Not forgetting to mention CHD’s Catherine Austin-Fitts and JJ Couey. Or CEO Mary Holland telling Meryl Nass to stop defending me on social media. Which Mary denies. But whatever her faults may be, Meryl does not lie. So many hits, so little time, it goes on and on.

They attack my wife, demeaning and threatening her on Facebook, “X”, and in direct email messages. They pour over my CV, pulling words or phrases out of context, things which they do not even comprehend, and then seek to weaponize them in an ongoing effort to delegitimize me.

And then there have been the repeated efforts to write me out of history, bully me, and deny my scientific contributions, patents, papers, and CV. Washington Post, CNN, STAT News, Atlantic Monthly, Rolling Stone, NY Times, Business Insider, various academics, Alex Berenson, the list goes on and on. And the notorious award of the Nobel for the discovery claimed to have enabled rapid development of the mod-mRNA COVID vaccines- Kariko and Weissman’s pseudouridine. Which modification of my original inventions is responsible for the frameshifting, at least some of the immunosuppression, and for the remarkable longevity of these mRNA which are not at all actually natural mRNA. I predict that one will not stand the test of time very well…

Capped off by the bizarre coincidence/confluence over the last week of vaccine promoter/apologist Dr. Paul Offit and simultaneously Dr. Michael Yeadon, the key proponent of the “majority of the jabbed will die from this bioweapon” theory of the case both calling me a fraud and fake! The latter then having his accusations of my fakery amplified by Pharmaceutical industry financial analyst and newly minted federal contracts specialist Sasha Latypova. Happy Holidays.

Of course, none of this can hold a candle to the widely amplified but patently absurd accusations of Karen Kinston (she of the -jab contains nanobots that will reprogram your brain- school of reasoning) that I somehow had a role in the CIA targeting her in Mexico for assassination by poisoning, and subsequently imploring Bobby Kennedy to somehow intervene with me to get me to call the CIA off from this imagined mission. That video got translated into four languages and circulated worldwide, resulting in a constant barrage of hate which only ended when she resurfaced, denied saying what she had said in a recorded video, and apologized - to her followers, not to me - for her misstatement.

And then there was Judy Mikovitz claiming that I was selling alcohol, cheating on my wife and consorting with young women based on a spoof video (“Most Interesting Doctor in the World”) produced by Mikki Willis to promote Plandemic 3. During the filming of which Jill was present the entire time.

And each and every time that I objected to the character assassination, bad jacketing, and lies, I was accused of attacking those who were attacking me. Suffice to say this has not improved my opinion of humanity at large. As is often observed, if you want a friend in D.C., get a dog. Or I guess a horse. But in retrospect, all of these many attacks and accusations, all designed to damage my reputation and legitimacy, have not withstood the test of time. Each had a short term social media impact, which then passed despite the considerable efforts of some (Breggins, Paul Alexander, Dr. Jane Ruby, George Webb, “Sage Hana”, Kingston, et al) to sustain the momentum of hate.

What a year. And yet I am still standing, still podcasting, still writing on substack, still taking care of farm and horses, and working with Jill on yet more books to follow the best selling “Lies My Government Told Me, and the Better Future Coming”.

And for some reason, my testimony and speeches reach millions, generate standing ovations, and seem to have contributed to moving the needle towards greater freedom as well as increasing resistance to both the toxic and ineffective jabs as well as the broader globalist agenda which has exploited the COVIDcrisis to advance a variety of financial and population control strategies.

But then there is the issue of the repeated accusations of being “Controlled Opposition”. That one seems to be sticky. Like the repeated mantra of “safe and effective”, this word pair is repeated again and again as a form of neurolinguistic programming - in other words a form of hypnosis. And like the “safe and effective” false narrative, this one has stuck in the minds of many. Because neurolinguistic programming works. It is one of the core tactics of PsyWar propagandists. Or pharmaceutical industry marketing specialists. Which are two different ways of saying the same thing.

As these accusations started to heat up, Mikki Willis produced a short documentary titled “Our Birthright” which specifically addresses Bad Jacketing - in particular the delegitimization tactic of accusing someone of being “controlled opposition”; a charge which by its very nature cannot be refuted. It makes the point that all of this is designed to divide and conquer resistance movements. And relies on amplification by gossips and bullies.

When I lecture on fifth generation warfare, I always play this video. Please take a moment to watch it.

Clearly “Bad Jacketing” works. Especially when this tactic is deployed using neurolinguistic programming. In response to the accusations that I am “controlled opposition” (whatever that is), Presidential Candidate Bobby Kennedy once said “if Malone is “controlled opposition”, please send me a dozen more like him”.

Quoting Karl Marx, “Accuse your enemy of what you are doing, as you are doing it, to create confusion”. This is a classical PsyWar tactic, typically coupled with “flooding the zone” with false (ergo dis-) information.

When some social media guru or faceless anonymous Troll accuses someone else of being “controlled opposition”, please take a moment to consider the source and objective of making such an accusation. Surely any impartial observer can see by my actions that if I am controlled opposition, I must be the worst possible example of such.

Take a moment and apply just a modicum of thought to who benefits from such an accusation. Following are the Cliff Notes to that point- Pharma, WEF, Globalists, Government Deep State actors and their surrogates are who benefits. And those who exploit and weaponize hate to generate likes, followers, and revenue.

We are in the midst of the most massive, highly coordinated, global Psychological Warfare operation in modern history. It has been over three years now. Don’t be a victim of PsyWar. Think for yourself.

We have now seen years of effort to delegitimize and censor others as a key component of this propaganda warfare; seeking to destroy the careers and reputations of so many who conscientiously object to this war- not just myself. I just happen to provide a particularly clear case study in how this is done.

I am still standing, and I am doing just fine. Still married, still farming and working on my outbuildings. Still analyzing, thinking, writing. I refuse to be victimized or defined as a victim, and try to keep the “happy warrior” Ronald Regan example in mind as I travel, speak truth to power, and broadcast on a daily basis. If I can take it, so can you.

But on a cold gray overcast day, this all can creep through the cracks of my mind.

Please try to learn from this case study. Don’t hide your light under a bushel basket - practice speaking your truth to all around you. Don’t be a jerk about it, but do persist. And keep these three little words in mind.

Integrity. Dignity. Community.

If we can build those three things, we can win. Maybe not in the short term, but in the long term. And that’s what I care about. I hope that you agree, and will stand beside me, because this is going to be a long, hard fight. Those of us on team Humanity need all the help we can get.

We have not yet begun to fight.

Merry Christmas, fellow warriors.

Thank you for reading Who is Robert Malone. This post is public so feel free to share it. Share

Give a gift subscription