There they go again! We have a new web of politics, strategies and fear-porn to shape and control the minds and thoughts of the gullible public. A propaganda forever war against the general populace, waged by our elected leaders and their deep state allies. The purpose of this particular Substack article is to help untangle the fabric of relevant recent Congressional bills, defunding future COVID-19 aid, funding the Ukraine war and the supporting White House and state funded media (MSM) fear-based thought shaping (fear-porn).

The superficial history of the 1.5 trillion spending bill that Congress debated, modified and passed last week included $14 Billion For Ukraine Aid. What is not in the spending bill is the money the White House and Nancy Pelosi wanted for COVID-19 Aid. Specifically, about $16 billion for COVID relief, which was for tests, vaccines and treatments. That money was stripped from the bill following last-minute disagreements over this provision. The MSM likes to assert that these disagreements were how to fund this provision, many House Republicans apparently assert that it was over vaccine mandates. The money for COVID-19 has now been put into separate legislation slated for a vote as early as next week. What is interesting is that funding for Ukraine war operations is almost the exact amount removed for COVID funding. That is no coincidence.

During these negotiations, a group of conservative legislators demanded a vote on defunding Biden's vaccine mandates in exchange for speeding up any government funding legislation.

"We are writing to let you know that we will once again not consent to a time agreement that eases passage of a CR or Omnibus that funds these mandates". The effort is being led by Sen. Mike Lee (R-Utah).

“All Senate Republicans have voted to defund the vaccine mandates. This is a GOP conference position. As such, it should be a part of the negotiation for inclusion in any spending bill. As Members of Congress, we must not abdicate our Article I duties in hopes that the judicial branch will rule in favor of the American people, or that if left unaddressed by legislative action the problem before us will somehow dissipate. History will bear record of whether we chose to endure tyranny, or oppose it, in this pivotal moment. We invite you to stand with us and oppose the continued funding of these mandates.”

Signed by these brave Senators:

But the negotiations went farther than just the vaccine mandates. What the Republicans wanted was an accounting of the vast amounts of COVID-19 relief money already spent. Seems reasonable to me. Follow the money.

The Democrats refused to go along with this proposal at the last minute, upset by Republican plans to claw back unspent but allocated COVID-19 relief funds. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, who was working against a deadline, removed the COVID-19 aid package. This was because she had a deadline to get the $1.5-trillion bill to Joe Biden to sign (lest the government run out of borrowed money), and in fact the bill was signed by Biden last week. The negotiations between the House democrats and Republicans resulted in House Democrats abandoning the COVID-19 aid package found in the bill. This move allowed for debate, and passage of vast spending bill, which included help for Ukraine. By switching COVID monies for Ukraine, the amount of the spending bill did not have to be re-negotiated, which would have sent the bill back to the drawing board.

What a way to run a government. Elections have consequences. Maybe devolving into a gerontocracy is not such a great idea after all.

What happens next? The White House and Congress now have the task of passing a COVID-19 Aid package ASAP. So, in typical fashion, the White House steps in with a pivot back with the fear-porn. Remember, the legacy media is now essentially the state funded media when it comes to COVID-19. A Billion dollars buys a lot of obsequeous media coverage. Yep – stealth omicron and the increasing numbers of (mild) cases world-wide is taking center stage in the state-funded press (MSM) regarding COVID-19. Quoting from Forbes:

“Last week, around one in 13 people tested positive for coronavirus in Scotland, one in 18 in Northern Ireland, one in 25 in England and one in 30 in Wales, according to data from the Office of National Statistics infection survey, which randomly tests a sample of the population for the virus. The figures mark an increase in the proportion of people testing positive for Covid-19 across all countries of the U.K. compared to the week before, the ONS said, and government data also shows the number of Covid patients in hospitals across the U.K. is increasing, reaching the highest point in over a year in Scotland.”

In the end, omicron confers natural immunity. The genetic vaccines don’t work against omicron and the subsequent variants, and may even make the risk of infection higher. Think about that. This is not about public health.

Fortunately, we have a few brave Senators who are standing against this madness. Lets hope they can succeed. Speaking for myself, I prefer Morning in America to “a very bleak and dangerous winter” of severe illness and death. Supporting these Senators seems like the best path that we have towards an optimistic spring at this point.

Honestly, you can’t make this stuff up.