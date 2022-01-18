Remember those Johns Hopkins Pandemic war games that occurred over the span of decades? Where the outcome usually ended in a need to control the populace, by which behavioral modification techniques are used to enforce cooperation from the populace.

Right now, one can wander over to Johns Hopkins Center for Health Security and see their current projects include an analysis of “anti-misinformation actions'“, which they call the Environment of Misinformation.

World leaders, governments, big media, big pharma and tech giants are busy planning out the next pandemic response. So, maybe it is time for those of us who believe there is a better way to live than to be controlled, to plan out responses to all these draconian measures. As well as to begin to develop counter measures to a bio-threat that do not use censorship, propaganda, mandates and behavioral modification techniques. You know, the old fashioned way where the government relies on people to use their own critical thinking skills to assess what is best for themselves and their families, after getting all the information available.



So, let’s climb aboard and let’s have a think about how “we” are being controlled, nudged, censored and lied to during this pandemic, and to be aware that governments are already planning how to control us better in the next.

Definition: psyops (From the US Department of Defense)

“Psyops are the use of propaganda and psychological tactics to influence emotions and behaviors.”

The US Department of Defense (DOD) 2004 and 2010 Counterinsurgency Operations Reports define “psyops” as the following:

“The mission of psychological Operations (psyops) is to influence the behavior of foreign target audiences to support US national objectives. A psyop accomplishes this by conveying selected information and advising on actions that influence the emotions, motives, objective reasoning, and ultimately the behavior of foreign audiences. Behavioral change is at the root of the psyop mission.”

Read that last sentence again. “Behavioral change is at the root of the psyop mission.” Sound familiar?

At the heart of a psyops operations are behavioral tools or mind control techniques such as hypnosis, mass formation, censorship, security theater, use of fear to drive anxiety and propaganda.

How does our military use psyops?

“DELIBERATELY DECEIVE Military deception missions use psychological warfare to deliberately mislead enemy forces during a combat situation. INFLUENCE WITH INFORMATION Military Information Support Operations (MISO) missions involve sharing specific information to foreign audiences to influence the emotions, motives, reasoning, and behavior of foreign governments and citizens. This can include cyber warfare and advanced communication techniques across all forms of media. ADVISE GOVERNMENTS Interagency and government support missions shape and influence foreign decision making and behaviors in support of United States’ objectives. PROVIDE COMMUNICATIONS FOR RESCUE EFFORTS Civil Authorities Information Support (CAIS) missions aid civilian populations during disaster relief situations by sharing critical information to support the rescue effort. What is the history of Army Psychological Operations? Founded during World War I to devastate opposing troops’ morale, the PSYOPS unit has played a critical role in World War II, the Vietnam War, and recent operations in Afghanistan and Iraq, where unconventional warfare provided by PSYOPS has been crucial to national security.”

What is nudging?

“A nudge is any attempt at influencing people’s judgment, choice or behavior in a predictable way that is motivated because of cognitive boundaries, biases, routines, and habits in individual and social decision-making posing barriers for people to perform rationally in their own self-declared interests, and which works by making use of those boundaries, biases, routines, and habits as integral parts of such attempts.”

And now - for the fly in the toilet…

One of the best examples of “nudging, is the use of a “fly” in the toilet bowl. First introduced at Schiphol airport in Amsterdam back in 1999, the idea was simple: etch the image of a fly in the urinal and men will aim for it almost every time, that is - well over 80% of the time. Costs of clean-up went way down, without forcing anyone to do anything.

Now that the term nudging and pysops are defined and understood, think about these terms in context of mass formation and the narrative big media generated to the Joe Rogan podcast (link at the end of this article). The article below explains:



REVEALED: AP source who 'fact checked' Mass Formation Psychosis theory encouraged 'behavioral nudging' people into Covid compliance, quoted Goebbels

Van Bavel (the AP source) seems to believe that he is not guilty of either spreading or believing propaganda, manipulating people or being manipulated. In a Nature article in 2020, Van Bavel posited that "insights from the social and behavioural sciences can be used to help align human behaviour with the recommendations of epidemiologists and public health experts." What is this if not an attempt to push people to do what they're told? The article addresses using fear as a means to control people, in the right doses: "A meta-analysis found that targeting fears can be useful in some situations, but not others: appealing to fear leads people to change their behaviour if they feel capable of dealing with the threat, but leads to defensive reactions when they feel helpless to act. The results suggest that strong fear appeals produce the greatest behaviour change only when people feel a sense of efficacy, whereas strong fear appeals with low-efficacy messages produce the greatest levels of defensive responses."

So, the expert opinion that fact-checked the term Mass Formation is actually is an expert on the use of behavioral techniques and fear to ensure compliance within a population to support public health. So, denying that mass formation exists, while writing about it in the scientific literature. It doesn’t get more Orwellian, does it?

Political warfare is the art of heartening one’s friends and disheartening one’s enemies. It makes use of ideas, words, images, and deeds to compel or convince friends, foes, or neutrals into cooperation or acquiescence. Effective political warriors know that the best way to prevail in modern ideological conflict is not through killing, but through persuasion, cooption, and influence.

Frank Gaffney, Jr.

This is full on political warfare, which is effectively using social and MSM media to control the narrative. But this is asymmetric warfare. They have the resources, the power, the money, main stream media, big pharma, tech giants and social media supporting their efforts. When Biden decided by executive order to enforce mandates, which are political in nature (the science does not support mandates as the vaccines do not stop spread of the disease and may create vaccine escape mutants), then mandates became a censored topic. When the government decided that they would not support the use of ivermectin and HCQ, despite our laws that allow such usage, these also became censored topics and taboo to discus. Messages about ivermectin being dangerous and horse-paste were planted though out the Internet and TV. These are examples of censorship and propaganda.

Now, there is a small, but growing guerrilla army of supporters of freedom. Mostly on the conservative side. Strangely enough, the resistance has come from the conservatives and now many in the younger generation are taking up the mantle. Indications are that it is becoming hip to be conservative. Will the democrats lose the next generation because of their draconian public health responses to COVID-19?

However, if the resistance speaks too loudly or speaks truth to power too often, they are taken out by warnings and de-platforming. They are losing their right to free speech. Evan some conservative politicians are no longer allowed to use such platforms as youtube or twitter. Senator Ron Johnson, the ranking member for the Permanent Subcommittee on Investigations has lost the right to publish on Youtube. That should scare and shock anyone with a thinking brain. Our politicians are being banned from free speech because big tech, working with the democratic administration doesn’t like their messaging. This goes beyond censorship and it interfering with both our right to a free press and our elections. Articles on such subjects as the lab leak are removed from search engines and are not allowed to be republished by the Trusted News Initiative. Professionals are losing their jobs, being investigated and are losing their licenses for speaking out and/or treating patients with COVID-19 early in the course of the disease. Some might call these tactics defenestration. As this happens, more and more people are realizing that our very freedoms that made our country what it is are at stake.

The article linked below in the Telegraph shows that governments have gone beyond nudging, and are working in the realm of pysops and totalitarian measures:

Use of fear to control behaviour in Covid crisis was ‘totalitarian’, admit scientists: Members of Scientific Pandemic Influenza Group on Behaviour express regret about ‘unethical’ methods

More recently, one of the largest newspapers in Denmark is apologizing for its journalistic failure during COVID-19, for only publishing the official government narrative without question. This newspaper continued to go along with this plan long after it was clear that the government narrative was crumbling. The link between governments and the media to control the population has become normalized.

“We Failed”

Another very timely article to read is:

Professor Ehud Qimron: “Ministry of Health, it’s time to admit failure”

Where as a nation, as a society and as individuals do we go from here?

For me, this is a battle that has completely changed my life, my way of thinking and my perspective on my government and world leaders. There is no going back for me. I will not let this great nation, this world go down the road of totalitarianism. That is a recipe for the end of the American dream.

