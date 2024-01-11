The CIA has a “system in place that can discern UFOs while they’re still cloaked” ~Source to DailyMail article.

<In response to our recent inquiry concerning what our paid subscribers would like to see more of in 2024, a number of replies indicated that they would like to read more from Justine Isernhinke concerning her research into the latest from the UAP community. Part 2 of her latest installment in this series follows below, which she has been working on a piece for a number of weeks now. Part 1 can be found here. Part 3 will focus on David Grusch and the fate of the 2023 UAP Disclosure Act (UAPDA).

The Malone Institute is a federally registered 501c3 non-profit organization, and will gratefully accept donations to support the work of Justine and our other associates and fellows - Robert>

Behind Enemy Lines (Part 2)

By Justine Isernhinke

Head of Geopolitics and UAP Research, The Malone Institute

On a recent podcast, another of the authors of the DailyMail article, Matt Ford, mentioned Talon Thresher. The name intrigued me. Matt’s sources indicated to him that Talon Thresher is a multi-domain sensor platform used to detect UAP craft, even if cloaked, and store information regarding retrievals in real time.

(see 28.02 to 30.00)

I recall Grusch using the expression “dominant battlespace awareness” in his Congressional Hearing on July 26, 2023 [https://rwmalonemd.substack.com/p/congressional-hearing-on-uaps-include?utm_source=%2Fsearch%2Fjustine%2520isernhinke&utm_medium=reader2]. Grusch’s concern is that the US does not have all-domain dominance because we don’t know what these craft are, where they are coming from, what their intention is and we can’t stop them entering our airspace. Well, maybe Talon Thresher was designed with all domain dominance as its mission.

(see 1.17.24 to 1.18.00)

AF TENCAP Air Force Tactical Exploitation of National Capabilities

https://www.airforcetencap.com/projects explains that the history of THRESHER began with a warfighter request from what is now INDOPACOM for the development of a new system to help gain air domain awareness (ADA) of airborne threats in the Pacific region.

It states that AF TENCAP designed an agile unique solution with a blend of Title 10 (armed force) and Title 50 (intelligence) data and tradecraft to produce what is now a world-wide air domain awareness system. THRESHER has since garnered recognition as an innovative approach to ADA and software development within the IC and DoD communities alike.

This technology started with a few ideas about how to produce a low-cost software system that worked in near real-time, something that no other system could do, while at the same time robust enough to be scaled larger and accessible by many users to collaborate. AFTENCAP and the IC (Intelligence Community) worked closely using rapid acquisition techniques and an agile developer to incrementally build the system into what is THRESHER today. The success was largely due in part to the partnership of aviation domain subject matter experts with the IC community and software coders to rapidly identify, prioritize and develop features that actually mattered to the warfighter. The system now has thousands of world-wide users, operates 24/7, and now includes newly added Maritime domain awareness information as well.

THRESHER is unique in that it is a cloud-based system with air domain fusion engine, using "Big Data" to improve tracking and identification of aircraft on an industrial scale, meaning thousands of air tracks at a time. There is no need to install, maintain, or update software for each of the thousands of users across the Intelligence Community, DoD and others. Another unique feature of THRESHER is that it operates at multiple classification levels to provide a comprehensive, integrated and tactically-relevant air picture with analytic tools to identify and understand theater air operations. This was done with smart policy advocacy, across multiple agencies, and with the trust that AFTENCAP built with multiple partners. THRESHER is Government off the shelf (GOTS), IC, Information Technology Enterprise (ITE) ready, and Public Key Infrastructure(PKI) enabled, with zero user base subscription costs. However, it brings to bear an incredible Situational Awareness (SA) enhancement capability which users can leverage, along with other tools and techniques, to stay relevant across the globe in an ever-changing information domain battlefield.

AFTENCAP is not a branch of the Air Force I’ve ever heard of. Their mission statement on their website includes the following: “Air Force TENCAP was originally created as a cold-war era organization to leverage investment from the U.S. Intelligence Community, to provide capabilities direct to the warfighter.”

To get even further down the proverbial wormhole (we left the rabbit-hole a long time ago) the AF TENCAP Unit Patch contains a Grey Alien above, and the Delta-wing overlayed on USAF Insignia above, with the Latin phrase: “ODERANT DUM METUANT”, which translates to "Let them hate as long as they fear.”

This saying is usually associated with Caligula, the first-century Roman emperor whose name became synonymous with depravity, madness, and tyranny. [Source: https://www.cabinetmagazine.org/issues/24/paglen.php and

“Special” almost invariably means “black” or highly classified. Interestingly, search of that phrase comes back with a congressman using it in a resignation letter, dated March 2003. That was the same year that the OGA came into being. It does beg the question when did AFTENCAP adopt that phrase and why such a threatening phrase? Is this directed to our foes or our citizens?

TENCAP is a collection of programs involving the cutting edge of warfare. They are developing tactical (battlefield) applications out of reconnaissance satellite capabilities (which are normally thought of as strategic). “The purpose of the AF TENCAP program is to exploit the current and future potential of existing national, commercial, and civil space systems and national air-breathing systems, and to provide these capabilities to the warfighter as rapidly as possible.” https://apps.dtic.mil/sti/pdfs/AD1107494.pdf

Military culture is rich in symbols and insignia that commemorate significant events, or identify unique units and noteworthy programs. There are a plethora of coins, flags and patches to designate affiliation with military units and totemic mascots for designated weapons systems and job descriptions. This extends into the world of classified and covert operations, activities and missions - what we sometimes refer to to as the “black world”. The black world is compromised of military activities that are officially unacknowledged programs, people, and places that (for official purposes) “do not exist”. Accordingly, the black world’s symbolic regime represents a peculiar set of variations on the visual language of less obscure military activities in an attempt to represent that, which by definition, does not exist. One does wonders if the “highly classified part” of the mission have something to do with the fact that the badge bears the face of an inter-dimensional being?

Crashed Craft Retrieval prior to 2003 - Varginha, Brazil 1996

Grusch has discussed the 1933 crash in Italy but one of most recent and interesting crash retrieval and extraterrestrial encounters was in Brazil when a UAP craft crashed in the small town of Varginha. The most striking thing with this case was the number of eye witnesses to the crash and the alien beings which were seen around the town and eventually picked up by the authorities. James Fox made an excellent documentary on the case called Moment of Contact.

While the local authorities were scrambling to get their arms around the spiraling chaos following the crash and alien sightings, the US Air Force diverted a plane from Sao Paolo to Campinas, without the standard authorization from the Brazilian authorities. In the video below, the air traffic controller describes how his boss walked in (and they never saw their boss) and ordered him to approve the craft landing. Out of that plane, two helicopters were offloaded and they flew to Varginha.

Below is an interview with the Brazilian flight control officer who witnessed the US Airforce plane land in Campinas, Brazil, without proper authorization from the Brazilian government.

It later transpired that the US authorities seized the craft and the alien beings. James has spent significant time and resources trying to find someone to identify the USAAF plane that flew down to Campinas.We understand that one of the whistleblowers that was supposed to testify at the Congressional Hearing is in fact a pilot who flew down to Brazil with the US military in the 1990s in this Varginha incident and recovered the aliens bodies and the craft. However, likely due to intimidation, he failed to testify.

(see 9.50 to 10.30)

While we are on the subject of Brazil, Brazil along with other South American nations seem to be more transparent with their citizens about unidentified aerial phenomena spotted in their skies. Information about encounters can be found in the public record and sightings are openly discussed. However, even with that level of transparency, when it came to Varginha, suddenly a veil of secrecy was imposed the moment the Americans landed in Brazil. James Fox tries to interview a key eye witness to the seizure of the alien but the witness forces him off his property with threats. In fact, in the Washington Post article [https://www.washingtonpost.com/world/2023/09/06/ufo-brazil-documents-classified/], in typical spin, a general dismisses all of the claims around Varginha.

Back to the Future - 2024

This Friday (January 12, 2024), the ICIG (Intelligence Community Inspector General) Thomas A. Monheim will speak with members of the House Oversight Committee [https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-12920237/Congress-members-receive-secret-UFO-briefing-week-spy-chief-amid-growing-demands-greater-transparency.html] in a SCIF (sensitive compartmented information facility) regarding the David Grusch complaint [https://static1.squarespace.com/static/61910a2d98732d54b73ef8fc/t/649c2ef56dd84b35d65eb278/1687957238408/David+Grusch%E2%80%99s+UFO-Related+Reprisal+Complaint+unclassified.pdf] filed with the ICIG which I covered in my first article on UAPs [https://rwmalonemd.substack.com/p/you-cant-handle-the-truth?utm_source=post-email-title&publication_id=583200&post_id=131638550&isFreemail=true].

There is a sense amongst experts that nothing groundbreaking will be revealed since these Oversight Committee members will not have the level of security clearance needed to hear certain classified information.

However, even if nothing new is revealed, what this hearing will do is help the subject of UAP to become mainstream [https://www.wsj.com/science/space-astronomy/ufo-clubs-uap-testimony-congress-bf84e885] and it amps up the pressure on those “permanent employees” to come clean after 80 years of disinformation and sleight-of-hand.

Part 3 will focus on David Grusch and the fate of the 2023 UAP Disclosure Act (UAPDA).

Share

Give a gift subscription