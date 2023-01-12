Photograph by: Nathan Sheridan & Rachel J. Katz. Pictured: JP Sears & Louis Uridel This photograph is from Hi-Rez’s latest song release ‘2+2=5’

“If you don’t believe 2+2=5, and that gender is a social construct created by the white misogynistic patriarchy, you’re a transphobic, homophobic, racist who probably loves your country and supports traditional values that further the human population.” -Hi-Rez

Written By: Rachel J. Katz

“Without dignity, identity is erased. In its absence, men are defined not by themselves, but by their captors and the circumstances in which they are forced to live.” -Laura Hillenbrand

Throughout history of the human race, we have undergone and overcame numerous brutal wars.

Welcome to the year 2020 part 3, where we have biological, cultural, informational, and spiritual warfare. Before diving deep into this extremely important topic I need to start by asking one simple question:

What do Stalin, Hitler, Mao, and the prosthetic breast wearing Canadian ‘Teacher’ have in common?

The commonality is that they all needed to target and manipulate the minds of the youth in order to carry out their propagandistic lies.

Now, I am not comparing the Canadian teacher to these awful humans of history. Believe it or not, s(he) is actually a lot easier on the eyes. I often stay up late into the wee hours of the night pondering if one of these communists in history had triple F sized breasts, would they have been less or more effective? However, I digress.

(I will try to keep the jokes to a minimum now because this truly is a horrific topic which needs to be given serious attention, IMHO).

Photograph by: Rachel J. Katz. Pictured: Dr. Robert Malone, JP Sears, and Rapper & Songwriter Hi-Rez

For decades celebrities have been used as an arm of the government to carry out propaganda. Providing just one simple example, during the mid 1900s being anti-communist, pro-America was the ‘cool thing’, and was useful to help normalize America's endless foreign proxy wars that sadly we still carry out today. Strangely enough nowadays, many of the “liberal”, “Anti-America" celebrities of the past have been used to affirm and normalize new horrific crimes against humanity. I think we can all agree that this all doesn’t feel very “liberal”, now does it… But then what is “liberal”? That word has been so distorted by the propagandists that it is hard to know what it actually means in 2023.

However, the revolving door of celebrity puppetry on both sides of the aisle made me realize it is important that one mustn't blindly trust either party (assuming there really are two separate political parties in the USA), and to maintain a healthy level of skepticism about the entire political landscape/battlefield. We cannot get complacent and be excited when they are making a push in favor of your views (for the time being). We must think for ourselves and choose our own destiny with little to no influence from daddy government and their cause-celeb puppets.

The truth is that today's propaganda feels more dangerous and obvious than ever. For instance, the ‘body positive movement’ that, whether intentional or not, promotes obesity, poor diet, unhealthy lifestyles, and uncertainty in your identity- is slowly killing us all. That we are seeing this gender ideology become normalized in classrooms, Hollywood, and even Chinese owned Tik Tok, isn’t an accident by any means.

Ironically enough, the Chinese version of Tik Tok teaches kids science, math, and basic life skills while in the USA, Tik Tok has been weaponized by China to make our youth question the very basic fundamentals of objective reality. This is done through algorithmic control and different content and messaging is being pushed into the minds of youth different countries. This 5th-gen warfare tactic serves to dumb down our children while advancing learning in Chinese children, and will further exacerbate the differences between the generations here in the States. If we can’t agree on the very basic core truths and ethics that underpin our society, then how will we agree on anything?

We are taught we must pick sides on every mainstream issue. However, when it comes to the possible abuse of the youth, we should be apolitical. Yes? But the echo chamber of today’s corporate “liberal” media is making people question “what is abuse?” …

Remember when the Somali practice of “female circumcision” (cliterectomy) was considered beyond the pale for the cultural relativism crowd? Now that is so yesterday. Cutting off entire genitals of children has been normalized now.

Is depriving children of hormone replacement therapy, mastectomies, and bottom surgeries child abuse?

Is providing children with hormone replacement therapy, mastectomies, and bottom surgeries child abuse?

Or is allowing Government and big Pharma to once again collude at the expense of our children all in the name of profits the child abuse?

To me and many of you reading, it is obvious which is which.

Lupron (Leuprolide) is a type of hormone therapy for prostate cancer. It works by lowering the amount of testosterone in a person's body, which helps slow the growth of cancer cells. The list of side effects is long and not insignificant. Additionally, Leuprolide is given in extremely high doses to pedophiles to kill their sex drive completely.

Some of the side effects listed:

Many of these genitourinary changes are permanent when given to children.

Why is this extremely powerful drug being given to young children that do not have cancer? Along this line of reasoning, why don’t we do gastric bypass on overweight children? Why don’t we amputate limbs of children who feel like pirates or mermaids? Also, curiously enough, I do not see many little boys getting breast implants, but I do see girls getting double mastectomies. What double -standard is this?

Just to be clear, I am well aware of the extremely rare instances of gender dysphoria (which has an incidence close to 1 in 100,000). Interestingly enough, Father-Google has scrubbed any of the old articles that used to affirm that fact. Science has once again “become shut up, don’t ask any questions” on this general topic.

But then recently, the WEF came out openly and said “we own the science”.

"We're becoming much more proactive. We own the science, and we think that the world should know it," UN's Melissa Fleming -WEF's "Sustainable Development Impact Meetings.

But Dr. Fauci is science, remember?

What will we all do now that “science” has retired?

Photographed: Dr. Robert Malone, JP Sears, Harley Morenstein, Louis Uridel and Rachel Katz. Photo By: Nathan Sheridan

Wherever you stand on certain policies, we all should find it a bit curious that the mainstream media uses entertainment and culture to push a multitude of lifestyles and actions that strangely lead to a decrease in birth rate.

I have always been a live and let live type of girl. This is America, the place where you can be who you want and love who you want, with no repercussions as long as you are within the confines of the law. Most people like myself only began to care when we noticed a multitude of bills being passed in California and other states that are extremely frightening.

Some of these bills to keep in mind that are on California's legislature page are: SB-107 and AB-2119. These bills essentially have made California a sanctuary for gender affirming ‘healthcare’. These bills are taking away the rights from parents to make decisions for their children. As California goes, so goes the nation. So please take the time to thoroughly review what is in these bills. Know what could be coming to your state soon.

“The bill would authorize a court to take temporary jurisdiction because a child has been unable to obtain gender-affirming health care” -CA Bill: SB-107

In most of states, the law is that one must be 21 years old to consume alcohol and tobacco products. You still need to be 18+ years old to get tattoos, serve your country and vote. But in California, children have the right to permanently alter their sex drive and even transition to a different gender without parental consent, AND the state is going to pay for it. For the total package to transition, CNN estimates $200,000 to $300,000 USD. Let that sink in for a moment, California taxpayers.

We can’t ignore the fact that these ideologies have and will continue to spread like wildfire throughout our nation and the entire globe if we don’t stand up and put an end to them, and to the aggressively promoted propaganda which seeks to normalize this.

It seems rather obvious to me that this is a direct attack on future generations of American citizens, to take down America- as well as the entire western world, without firing a single missile.

(Robert here - Rachel Katz, the author of this article, co-directed the Hi-rez video above and has a strong commitment to use the tools of 5th-gen warfare to counter the mainstream narrative being pushed on all of us).

