Dr. Thorp is a Board-Certified Obstetrician Gynecologist and Maternal Fetal Medicine Physician with over 43 years of obstetrical experience. While serving as a very busy clinician his entire career he has also been very active in clinical research with about 200 publications. Dr. Thorp is an extremely busy clinician and researcher. He has seen over 22,800 high risk pregnancies in the past three years. He has served as a reviewer for major medical journals, has served on the Board of Directors for the Society of Maternal Fetal Medicine, and also served the American Board of Obstetrics & Gynecology. He served in the United States Air Force as an Obstetrician Gynecologist having been awarded a Health Professions Scholarship for his medical school education. Dr. Thorp testified in the US Senate under the Bush administration in 2003 for his expertise in treating the fetus as a patient with in-utero therapies. Most recently Dr. Thorp has focused his research efforts on the COVID-19 pandemic and published several peer-reviewed scientific publications documenting the dangers of the vaccine in women of reproductive age and in pregnancy. His publications conclusively demonstrate that the COVID-19 “vaccination” experiment has been one of the greatest disasters in the history of medicine. Dr Thorp has clearly shown the mass death from COVID-19 pandemic that would have been prevented had the healthcare system and governmental agencies NOT prevented the widespread support of early and safe treatments proven successful by multiple experts around the world.

Experimental, Never before Tested Novel Genetic Therapy Pushed in Pregnancy.

The Most Egregious Violation of Ethics in the History of Medicine

James A Thorp, MD.

This IS the greatest medical disaster in the history of obstetrics and all of medicine. I testify that this unwarranted experimental gene therapy was NEVER indicated in pregnancy and was perpetrated unlawfully and with falsified data. Res ipsi loquitor. Facts speak for themselves.

It was known by Schadlich et al as early as 2012 that the lipid nanoparticles (LNP) concentrate in the ovaries of mice and Wistar rats. The FOIA request of the Japanese Pfizer biodistribution studies absolutely confirmed: within 48 hours the “vaccine” was immediately absorbed into the blood stream and concentrated in the ovaries 118-fold by 48 hours and the trajectory of the concentration would have risen even higher had the animals not been sacrificed at 48 hours. This experimental therapy may have permanent damaging effects on the human genome for multiple generations and makes diethystilbestrol pale in comparison.

A preborn baby by near term has only one million ova (gametes or germ cells) for her entire lifetime, this compared men’s gametes (sperm) are continuously produce throughout life with nearly a million sperm per hour. As argued in 2020 it was NEVER necessary in pregnancy because there were ample data suggesting that alternate therapies were available, but these were suppressed, buried, and villanized by the medical industrial complex for the sole purpose of paving the way for a lucrative experimental gene therapy masqueraded as a vaccine. Not only do the biodistribution studies document the disastrous concentration of the LNP in the ovaries adjacent to the precious and limited ova of our future generations, but these products also concentrate in the thymus gland in fetal life potentially rendering permanent harm to the “seed of the immune function for life”.

Alexandra Latypova a pharmaceutical whistleblower testifies that the industry knowingly and purposely falsified and hid from the public devastating reproductive toxicology studies documenting development of severe rib abnormalities in the animals, a condition in humans that is equivalent to lethal skeletal dysplasia. “They accepted fraudulent test designs, substitutions of test articles, glaring omissions and whitewashing of serious signs of health damage by the product, then lied to the public on behalf of the manufacturers” states Latypova.

The damning Pfizer 5.3.6 post marketing research documented unparalleled deaths after the “vaccine” in 1,223 patients (page 7) in less than 90 days and by all other historical standards should have been immediately removed from the market in December 2020. Pfizer attempted to block this release for 75 years but failed.

The Swine Flu vaccine was immediately removed from the market in 1976 for only 26 deaths and a few cases of Guillain Bare Syndrome. If the above Pfizer 5.3.6 data are not disturbing enough, go to page 12 where the pregnancy loss, miscarriage, fetal death and neonatal deaths are documented in pregnant women given the vaccine: of the 270 pregnant women given the vaccine, 124/270 had complications after administration (page 12). There is extensive documentation of potential fraud, collusion and RICO violations documented by numerous experts. There were 1,366 peer reviewed publications in just 15 months documenting severe complications and death after the vaccine.

Let that sink in for a moment: the peer-reviewed publication of C19 vax adverse events in just 18 months is massive and makes those published from ALL OTHER vaccines, ALL OVER the world in the past century. The NEJM Shimabukuro article pushing the safety of the vaccine in June of 2021 is flagrantly false and manipulated to bury an 82% miscarriage rate, a rate that rivals that of the abortion pill RU486 also known as mifepristone that carries a black box warning by the FDA.

The unprecedented false villanization of extremely safe and effective drugs is well established by completely falsified publications in the LANCET by Mandeep Mehra, by Shimabakuro NEJM and many others falsifying manipulated data to take out extremely cheap, safe and effective repurposed drugs including hydroxychloroquine and ivermectin. COVID-19 and the Unraveling or Experimental Medicine has destroyed the false narratives of the globalists who have killed for profit and is published in a three part series, Part I, Part II, and Part III.

The British Government itself advocates against the use of the “vaccine” in pregnancy and has remained steadfast, a stance that is brilliant to bury this recommendation deep in their UK.gov website purposely resort to plausible deniability: “In the context of supply under Regulation 174, it is considered that sufficient reassurance of safe use of the vaccine in pregnant women cannot be provided at the present time: however, use in women of childbearing potential could be supported provided healthcare professionals are advised to rule out known or suspected pregnancy prior to vaccination” (verified 11.3.2022). Multiple independent experts have published on the severe adverse effects of the “vaccine” in pregnancy and in the VAERS report (here, here) .

Our recent publication has documented unequivocal danger signals from the VAERS report using the Influenza vaccines over the past 284 months as a control group compared to that of the COVID-19 “vaccines” in just 18 months with a proportional reporting ratios well above the CDC FDA danger signal of 2: increase in menstrual abnormalities increased by 1192-fold, miscarriage by 75-fold, fetal malformation by 20-fold, fetal cardiac disease by 16-fold, fetal growth restriction by 25-fold, oligohydramnios by 16-fold, and fetal death by 38-fold. I can produce over 30 other completely independent worldwide sources that are consistent with this data and actually worse including that of the UK Yellow Card, the European Medicines Agency EudraVigilance the World Health Organization VigiAcces, the World Council for Health.

The CDC admitted that they have NOT been transparent with the data which is obvious since they have still not acknowledged the presence of the Pfizer 5.3.6 document as discussed above, they have hidden this data from worldwide citizens responsible for killing and injuring tens of millions. The most accurate medical database in the world, the military DMED database showed disastrous effects of the “vaccine” in pregnancy as reviewed by Senator Ron Johnson. Moreover they have tried to hide their phone data that could be easily manipulate as used in the Shimabukuro NEJM. Instead CDC is now hiding v-save data because the data was damning and 7.7% of the participants required a visit to the hospital or medical provider for complications after the “vaccine”.

There are now two recently published articles documenting intact pseudo-uridinated mRNA (pumRNA) from the “vaccine” in human breast milk that has extraordinarily concerning implications, Jia Ming Low et al, and Alisa Kachikis et al.

This is a disaster of unparalleled proportions. I have reviewed the frightening drop in birthrates in countries all over the world since the rollout of the “vaccine”. COVID-19 and Disaster Capitalism – Part I outlines the playbook of the medical industrial complex to game the system.

