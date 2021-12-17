We’re coming home.

Americans of every class and color.

Democrats and Republicans.

Vaccinated and unvaccinated.

United we stand, in peace we march.

At the Lincoln Memorial, a wide range of featured guests will be waiting.



Recording artists, prominent doctors, journalists, pro athletes, actors and premier thought leaders will give a series of inspiring "TED talks" and musical performances.



Stay tuned here for updates on our list of special guests!



PARTNERS



• The Unity Project, a non-partisan, non-profit educational organization, promotes a “children-first” agenda focused on integrity, care, rationality, and evidence-based motivation.



• Children's Health Defense® is a 501(c)3 non-profit organization. Its mission is to end childhood health epidemics by working aggressively to eliminate harmful exposures, hold those responsible accountable, and to establish safeguards so this never happens again.



• Global Covid Summit is the product of an international alliance of physicians and medical scientists, committed to speaking truth to power about Covid pandemic research and treatment. Please read and consider signing our Declaration HERE.



https://defeatthemandatesdc.com



@dchomecoming