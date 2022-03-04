Florida First State to Allow Doctors to Use Off-Label Drugs for Early Treatment of COVID-19 The Epoch Times, By Meiling Lee March 3, 2022

Repurposed drugs that have been shown to prevent or treat COVID-19 may be prescribed by physicians, the Florida Department of Health said in its new COVID-19 guidance for health care practitioners. The guidance, published on Feb. 24, says that health care practitioners are encouraged to provide early treatment for COVID-19 patients with federally approved generic drugs that they find to work. This is in addition to the outpatient treatments granted emergency authorization usage (EUA) for people at risk of developing a serious illness. “When recommending COVID-19 treatment options for patients’ individualized health care needs, physicians should exercise their individual clinical judgment and expertise based on their patient’s needs and preferences,” the guidance states. “These options may include emerging treatments backed by quality evidence, with appropriate patient informed consent, including off-label use or as part of a clinical trial.” The new guidance is an effort by Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis to offer health care practitioners protection from lawsuits. He said that it’s important for doctors to be able to have access to these drugs. “We want people to be able to have a right to access these medications, especially if they’re in a situation where nothing else has worked,” DeSantis said in a video announcing the new changes to the COVID-19 guidance.

Governor DeSantis and Surgeon General Dr. Ladapo also announced that there would be no more required masking of employees in the state of Florida. They emphasized that “two-tiered societies,” based on masking or vaccine status should not exist and particularly not in Florida. That it was their intent to end such arbitrary and hurtful policies.

These two gentlemen are truly American Heroes. Thank you!

This link is to Dr. Ladapo’s initial press conference accepting the position of Florida Attorney General. Below is an excerpt from that speech in September, 2021.

A note: Dr. Ladapo was finally confirmed as Surgeon General last week by the Florida legislature.

In terms of our approach, we are going to have a positive approach. We’re going to acknowledge the fact that there are some things that are scary, but that’s not the only thing. That’s not the place that we’re going to make decisions from. We’re going to really think globally about the health policy decisions that we make in this state. The second thing that I plan to be sure is very clear in our policy making is that we’re going to make it very explicit, we’re going to be very explicit about the differences between the science and our opinions. We all have opinions. We all have a perspective and we are absolutely entitled to those perspectives. What’s been happening over the past year is that people have been taking the science and they’ve been misrepresenting it. They’ve been using the science and it’s been unclear when the discussion about the science ends and discussion about how you feel about the science and what you want people to do with the science begins. That will never be a problem here. That’s never going to be something that we do here. You’ll know when we’re talking about data and you’ll know when we’re talking about our opinions, our impression, our preferences about the data. That will always be clear here. You can count on that.

White House Says Biden Will Veto Bill Ending COVID-19 National Emergency If Passed The Epoch Times. By Zachary Stieber March 3, 2022

White House officials said that if Congress approves the measure, Biden will veto it. Trump invoked the emergency in 2020 and Biden extended it once in February 2021 and again before it was set to expire on March 1. Declaring an emergency enables presidents to take certain actions, including closing crossings along the southern and northern borders. Biden said in a recent statement that the COVID-19 pandemic “continues to cause significant risk to the public health and safety of the nation.” Under the National Emergencies Act, Congress is able to determine whether such an emergency should continue. Sen. Roger Marshall (R-Kansas), who’s also a doctor, introduced the resolution in February. Marshall said during an appearance on Fox News that the sharp drop in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations in recent weeks means the emergency is over. “With COVID cases and hospitalizations on the decline, 94 percent of Americans having immunity to COVID, mask mandates falling by the wayside, and 70 percent of Americans agreeing it’s time we accept that COVID is here to stay and that we just need to get on with our lives, it’s clear we need a new approach to COVID as we learn to live with it. That new approach starts with putting an end to the COVID national state of emergency,” Marshall said. The continuation of the emergency is one reason trucker convoys are headed to the Washington area, in addition to COVID-19 vaccine mandates.

A Note to the White house: Omicron has ended this pandemic.

Now it is time for the President to end the emergency once and for all, to put aside politics and power. President Biden please return our country back to the people. Because the phrase -

“We the People”

should mean something again.

"WE THE PEOPLE of the United States, in order to form a more perfect Union, establish Justice, insure domestic Tranquility, provide for the common defense, promote the general Welfare, and secure the Blessings of Liberty to ourselves and our Posterity, do ordain and establish this Constitution for the United States of America."

To be published, June 2022