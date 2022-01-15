Alex Berenson goes on Fox News and directly calls me a liar to my face and says I didn’t invent RNA vaccines.

Unprofessional, rude and an arsehole to boot.

But beyond that, I think we can all assume CONTROLLED OPPOSITION.



So, for Alex, who evidently doesn’t know how to do an internet search, find a patent and read it - I will make it easy for him.

First - a couple of proof of principle experiments conducted in 1989 -from the patents with the priority date of 1989 (issued later, but the ideas/experiments date to March 21, 1989 as decided by the United States Patent Office)

Early Patents priority dates from 1989

The first patents:

Some of my papers and other patents on this subject area (1988-2000)

For a deeper dive into the actual data, patent disclosures, meeting notes, lab books, etc, go to this webpage.

Patents and papers - from the 1990s

For the written history of the early events, by Dr. Jill Glasspool Malone