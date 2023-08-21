Cameron Hamilton called me and introduced himself the other day. He is running in my congressional district, and humbly asked for my endorsement and support. I asked what I could do to help him, and we discussed the possibility of doing a podcast together, potentially with Nick Frietas (another SEAL) who represents my district in the VA house. Nick and Cameron are good friends, and Nick is supporting Cameron’s candidacy.

I suggested that Cameron write a brief introduction to himself and his campaign platform, and offered to publish it on our substack together with any information that he may be able to provide concerning ways that others can get involved to help support him.

In my opinion, if we are ever going to be able to take back our country from the globalists, the Uniparty, and the corporatists, we need to elect people that have clearly demonstrated a commitment to judeo-christian values, to the family, to serving his country, and to the US Constitution. Cameron is one shining example of such a person. An example of the type of humble people’s representative that the founding fathers had in mind. I am proud to call him “neighbor” - he is also an example of the type of people that Jill and I are grateful to be surrounded by in the rural Virginia community in which we have made our home and farm.

As I have said many times, I have no interest in running for political office. I personally find Washington DC culture disgusting, and have seen and experienced far too much of it in my life already. But I am very glad that there are people like Cameron who are willing to throw themselves into that environment despite all that comes with it. This is a profile in courage, undeniably a key personality characteristic of Mr. Cameron Hamilton.

I invite you to consider his statement, and to consider supporting his candidacy.

Cameron Hamilton is a husband, father of three, Navy SEAL combat veteran, and former division director at Homeland Security seeking to continue his service on behalf of the citizens of Virginia’s Seventh Congressional District of the U.S. House of Representatives.

From an early age, Cameron’s family instilled in him the values of a strong work ethic, being a man of your word, and a deep love for the United States and her people. Cameron’s admiration of service formed the way he perceives the world, modeled in his faith and principled conservative values. In 2005, Cameron entered the Armed Forces, becoming a fourth-generation service member, becoming a Navy SEAL and Medic during the Global War on Terror. After his time in the Military, Cameron served at the U.S. Department of State in the Directorate of Operational Medicine assigned under Project Guardian. His role was in overseeing medical and contingency planning and protective operations in support of Diplomatic Security and Counterterrorism at various diplomatic outposts.

In 2020, Cameron was recruited to the Department of Homeland Security to manage oversight and standards for nearly 4,000 operational first responders throughout DHS, serving as the Director of the Emergency Medical Services Division under the DHS Chief Medical Officer. While at DHS, Cameron objected on principle to Executive Order 14043 requiring mandatory vaccination for all Federal Civilian Employees, as someone who personally experienced adverse vaccine effects while on active duty. Joining the organization Feds for Medical Freedom, Cameron was asked to represent nearly 2000 members from DHS as the Department lead, in their efforts to bring legal suit and challenge EO 14043. In March of 2023, Feds for Medical Freedom ultimately triumphed in the 5th Circuit Court of Appeals, ruling that the Civil Service Reform Act (CSRA) could not prevent federal employees from challenging the mandate in court. The 5th Circuit has upheld that EO 14043 was unconstitutional, though the President has asked the Supreme Court to revisit this ruling in support of EO 14043.

Cameron’s public service of nearly two decades in Military, Diplomatic and National Security affairs took him to more than 35 countries under 4 different Presidential administrations. He is a devoted family man and has remained active in his local community of Orange, Virginia, as a civil servant, coach and mentor. The values and discipline instilled in him by his family at a young age has led him to a life of duty and dedication to public service. Seeing the direction of this nation, and due to the influence of Nick Freitas, and other like minded patriots, Cameron decided to resign from his position at the Department of Homeland Security, and pursue higher office as a Republican candidate for U.S. Congress, representing Virginia’s 7th Congressional District.

You can support Cameron and his campaign at: www.cameronhamilton.com

