The more they ask him questions and then immediately shut him up and refuse to let him answer, the more they prove him correct on censorship. They are literally helping him gain support by showing how vile they are.

I pray for Mr. Kennedy. I pray for his safety and his peace. It would be nice to see him as the Dems choice for president but as we can see, they are shunning him.

You can hear the pain in his soul from being accused of something he sees as so vile. Anyone who has learned of his youth, his upbringing and how he was as he aged knows these accusations are farcical at best. I disagree with RFK Jr on plenty but I don't believe he has a hateful bone in his body.

I’m a life long conservative and he would have my vote in a second. This is why they all fear him

I am a lifelong conservative, but if RFK gets the nomination there is a very good chance that I will vote for him. I don’t agree with him on every issue, but I could never agree with anyone on every issue. I feel that he would be good for our country and could be the uniter that we have needed for a very long time.

When a man clearly speaks common sense and is censored for it, we have serious problems in this country.

Other news…



Rand Paul is again blocked by Sen. Sanders from providing solutions to the regulatory capture that has darkly twisted the Health and Human Services Agency where NIH resides.

ASHINGTON, D.C. – Today, at a Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions (HELP) committee meeting, Senator Bernie Sanders (I-VT), Chairman of the HELP Committee, forbid U.S. Senator Rand Paul (R-KY) from offering an amendment that would require federal employees to reveal financial disclosures and royalty payments. Below are Dr. Paul’s remarks as prepared: “Some employees of the federal government are receiving royalties paid out by companies, including pharmaceutical manufacturers, who often have business before the agencies that oversee them. Without this amendment, taxpayers, and Congress itself are left in the dark when trying to assess conflicts of interest. “According to OpenTheBooks, who sued for the information and received redacted documents, about 2,400 NIH scientists received more than $300 million in royalty payments during the last decade. That’s an average royalty payment of $135,000. But NIH redacted key details and we don’t know who is making payments, how much each payment amounted to, or why the payment was made. “Even Dr. Fauci, who received at least two dozen royalty payments through 2021, refused to tell Congress what he received in royalties. We know how much his salary was—over $400,000 a year—but to this day, we don’t know who paid Dr. Fauci in royalties, or how much they paid him, or even for what they paid him. “Shouldn’t we care about conflicts of interest? Shouldn’t we stop and think that perhaps the people that dole out government grants will be tempted to reward those companies that give them royalties. The time for royalty transparency is long overdue.” You can read the amendment HERE and watch Dr. Paul’s remarks HERE.

Strange times - in this one act, we now “see” Sen Bernie Sanders. He has been completely captured by big pharma.

