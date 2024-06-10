Graphic summarizing European Parliament Election Results (Source: Election Results, Europa.EU)

Repeatedly returning to the States during the last few months after my various travels and participation in pro-freedom rallies and speeches in Europe, I have often been asked about how the populist/nationalist conservative movement in Europe is going.

Emergent political parties like;

the German AFD -”Alternative für Deutschland”- often associated with European Parliament firebrand Christine Anderson,

France’s “National Rally” lead by Marine Le Pen,

Georgia Meloni’s Brothers of Italy (Fratelli d’Italia),

Belgium’s Vlaams Belang (New Flemish Alliance ) ,

and Romania’s AUR - Alianța pentru Unirea Românilor

among many others

have been surging in polling, but the outstanding question was whether they would be able to convert this to momentum in the ballot box.

These have all been labeled by the “Trusted News Initiative” (TNI) corporate press mob as “Far Right”, but my impression (after actually meeting and speaking with various leaders) has been that a more accurate label would be populist/nationalist center-right political parties. With a tip of the hat to US politics, you might call this an emerging “Make Europe Great Again” movement.

And the envelope, please…..

Well, yes, in fact, last week’s European Parliament elections were a stunning setback to the narrative of the unstoppable momentum towards globalism, centralized planning and command economies, and suppression of national identities and cultures. Or, using less academic language, we could just say that the WEF and UN-led push towards globalized one-world Marxism took it on the chin yesterday. Not a knock-out blow, but still quite encouraging.

Of course, the nattering nabobs of negativism will observe that the Brussels-based European Parliament is essentially a de-barked lapdog, and that all of the decision-making power in the EU resides in the undemocratically appointed European Council and its woke European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen (often derisively called Ursula von der Liar due to her frequent spreading of COVID policy “misinformation”). And they would have a valid point. But Rome was not built in a day.

During the time of the US Biden Presidency, in close alignment with US/NATO policies, the majority of the ruling coalitions across Europe have moved far to the left, promoting open border/mass immigration policies, Green New Deal + stringent environmentalism (and contradictory pro-Pharma/genetic “vaccine” mandates), free trade, and expanded “defense” commitments (including unquestioning support for aggressive military adventurism in Ukraine as well as Russia).

During my recent trip to Geneva to speak against the globalist policies of the WHO, its “Pandemic Treaty” and amended “International Health Regulations”, all the buzz in the small breakout groups of international “Freedom Fighters” seemed to focus on what was considered an almost certainty- that the US would find some pretense to launch tactical nuclear weapons in Ukraine against Russian forces during the run-up to the US Presidential election - potentially a stunning “October Surprise” Hail Mary strategy. A NATO tail wagging the US Imperial dog in defense of an insecure Deep State which senses an existential electoral threat. After all, the Military-Industrial, Biodefense-Industrial, and Censorship-Industrial complexes and their TNI mob Cerebrus gotta do what is necessary to maintain privileges and profit.

Until yesterday, the obvious fly in the European Union Parliamentary soup has been the electoral success of Georgia Meloni and her “Brothers of Italy” party, which, before their surprise election, were pitched to the world by the same TNI mob as both “Far Right” and as the Fascist inheritors of the corporatist/socialist mantle of Benito Mussolini (just move on and ignore the contradiction)- but in practice under the thumb of Brussels and its financial controls have proven to be more of a centrist mouse that roared. Lots of big talk, but not many financial options to actually do anything novel. Brussels’ (EU/EP/EC) easy money and resulting local, national indebtedness have repeatedly belled populist cats all across Europe.

And then along came this year’s vote for EU members of Parliament.

Now, like flatulence in a small crowded Brussels conference room, yesterday’s European Parliament election results have made the stench of the failure of EU-backed globalist policies undeniable. The persuadable middle of Europe is awaking from its PsyWar propaganda-induced hypnosis. Of course, the TNI mob has labeled this electoral insurgency as “Far Right,” but the ruling “Brothers of Italy” party has demonstrated otherwise.

The key question now on my mind is whether this foreshadows a populist surge here in these 50 not-so-United States.

From my rural Virginia perch across the pond, what I see are hopeful signs that reason may be starting to prevail in Europe, if not in California, Washington DC and New York. The biggest problem with today’s Far Left coalitions (including Ursula Von der Leyen's European People's Party (EPP)) is that they repeatedly put their passion for leftist political theory and ideals ahead of pragmatic governance, and are seemingly unable to confront the reality of the political and economic box that they have created for themselves. Of course they do this for all the right and proper reasons, and in careful alignment with US “interests”. Apparently these policies are based on the thesis that they narcissistically know what is best for the unwashed useless eaters, combined with a duty-bound sense of noblesse oblige which aims to give the rest of Europe what they really need. And of course, to do so fast and hard before formerly sovereign (but now emasculated) nation-states can figure out that they have been had.

Sound at all familiar, dear readers?

The quotes below are from a piece published in today’s “Politico”, and illustrate key paradoxes in current European Union policies- In short, no, sorry, you just cannot have it all. The debt incurred by socialist/Marxist politics eventually must be repaid after you run out of other people’s money to spend. Here in the self-designated Imperial Capital of the world, we would do well to heed that simple but long forgotten Margaret Thatcher wisdom. And to listen carefully to European voices if we care to maintain any semblance of partnership.

Or you could just double capital gains taxation over the short term, void that debt via the magic of hyperinflation, surreptitiously and simultaneously crash the Euro and Petrodollar (suck on that, CCP!), season lightly with limited deployment of tactical nuclear weapons in the corrupt depopulated wasteland of Ukraine, swap in Central Bank Digital Currency with an overlay of Social Credit System enforcement, and call it the Great Reset. Anyone for another round of Quantitative Easing by the US Federal Reserve? And by the way, do we really need elections when we are facing such a crisis, or is it simply time to invoke war powers? No big deal. What could possibly go wrong?

Like the superficial appeal of a “Sharp Dressed Man”, the rubes will come running for CBDC + Social Credit Score relief if you just make the crisis big enough and repeat the lies often enough. More on that in a future essay.

EU decision-makers want to secure all their objectives, everywhere, and do it all at once. However, their plans don’t reflect real-world realities.

Author Mateusz Morawiecki is a Polish economist, historian and politician who served as the prime minister of Poland on behalf of the center right “Law and Justice” party between 2017 and 2023.

EU decision-makers want, in theory, to secure everything, everywhere and do it all at once. However, their plans don’t reflect real-world realities. The bloc’s lawmakers want to impose the most stringent environmental standards, but they’re competing with countries that don’t care about these standards at all. They praise free trade, while all other major players choose on-the-sly protectionism. The EU imposes debt reduction requirements on its members, but it also keeps calling for ever more ambitious commitments. We hear that debt should be reduced and inflation lowered, that arms spending should be increased, that coal should be phased out and investment should be made in low- and zero-carbon technologies. Today, Europe has imposed an impossible triad of ambitions on itself: Its policymakers want to maintain the most generous social policies and investments in new technologies and innovation; they want to expand defense capabilities; and they want the European Green Deal. But in the short term, it isn’t possible to fulfill all these objectives at the same time. This is our impossible trinity.

All this calls into question the viability of the welfare state model. Europeans remember well the heavy sacrifices caused by Covid-19, the associated uncertainty, rising prices, the specter of bankruptcy and unemployment. As it stands, the total expenditure on social policy in the EU is between €3 and 4 trillion. The truth is, no one in Europe’s prepared for significant cuts to social policy, but if policymakers persist with their unrealistic triad, the cuts will have to come. And this will mean the rupture of the social contract, the disruption of the social market economy and, very importantly, the corrosion of the essential nature of European identity.

Then, finally, there’s security policy. We have to boost our defense capabilities — or, to put it more broadly, the resilience capabilities of EU member countries — to protect what we’ve achieved over decades. For Poland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, the Baltic states and Romania, the stakes are even higher and are existential in nature. The task we face is made more difficult by the fact that we’re living in a time of rising multipolarity. The rivalry between the U.S. and China means Washington will devote more attention and resources to the Indo-Pacific and to counter Chinese influence. Multipolarity has also set up a complex constellation of interdependencies and rivalries — with Russia as the aggressor, India aspiring to become a global power, and Muslim states and countries of the global south eager to wield more influence and power.

In sum, Europe faces three big areas of expenditure, but there isn’t enough money in its national budgets to pay for them. So, it must choose from one of three possible approaches: Either it must prioritize climate and security policy, but then accept the severe social cost and eventual underspending on innovation. Or, it can maintain the social model of the welfare state and ambitious climate targets, but give up on boosting its military power. Or, it has to favor Europe’s security and the welfare state model, but consequently reconsider its current climate policy.

Does any of this sound vaguely familiar to readers who are well-versed in US Federal politics and financial policies? Here in the Imperial Capital of Washington DC, there seems to be a groupthink consensus that we have immunity against fiscal gravity and that we CAN have it all. Unfortunately, the sucking howl of the approaching event horizon is near at hand. The tornado-like freight train roar of the massive financial black hole we have constructed for ourselves by permitting generations of “kick the can” political reasoning to prevail. I am once again reminded of the “down south” wisdom of Walt Kelly’s Pogo.

In closing, I suggest that this little exchange between Elon Musk, AFD member Christine Anderson, and various others captures the underlying essence of what took place in Europe over the last few days. One can only hope that we will look back on this as a foreshadowing of the outcome of the coming battle here in the USA in November 2024.

In Europe, they have had the same fears of election manipulation. And yet people still came out and voted. Voting is a modest act of defiance in the face of Globalist corporatism. And sometimes, if enough people do it, the collective force of those votes can move the needle of history. Don’t give up hope. The Battle of Evermore is not over yet, despite all of the efforts to convince you otherwise.

For those who want more details, the following are selected EP election outcome summaries from “Politico”, which continues to insist on describing the populist center right parties of Europe as “Far Right”.

Far-right parties dominated provisional results in the European Parliament election, triggering a snap election and a political crisis in Paris, and soul-searching in Berlin, where the ruling coalition was humiliated. In a shock move, Emmanuel Macron dissolved the French parliament after Marine Le Pen’s far-right National Rally won the popular vote with 31.5 percent, its best ever result in a nationwide vote, according to early estimates. Fresh national elections will be held on June 30. The crushing blow for the French president came as the far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) celebrated a “historic” second place finish, ahead of Chancellor Olaf Scholz’s Social Democratic Party (SPD), according to projections. Elsewhere, Europe’s conservatives consolidated their grip on the EU’s Parliament, putting Ursula von der Leyen in a decent but not completely secure position to win a second term in office. Key developments:

Macron’s move is a sign of despair, says Socialist secretary general “It’s a clear desperate move,” Giacomo Filibeck, secretary general of the Party of European Socialists (PES), said of President Emmanuel Macron’s decision to call parliamentary elections in France after a far-right surge in the EU elections. “I do understand the despair, if I look at the numbers,” he said during POLITICO’s EU Election Hangover event on Monday morning, adding that his party would fight to avoid presenting the solution as an alternative between far-right leader Marine Le Pen and Macron. “I’m never afraid of a democratic competition … We’ll be invested to keep Le Pen out of power in France,” he said, floating the idea of a new “Front Populaire.” The Popular Front, an alliance of French left-wing movements, has been called for by some left leaders like François Ruffin in France following Sunday’s bombshell results. Also attending the event, Didrik de Schaetzen, secretary general of the Alliance of Liberals and Democrats for Europe (ALDE) said: “There’s not a far-right wave in Europe but there was an earthshake in France.”

Greens secretary general regrets a ‘bad, bad’ result European Green Party (EGP) secretary general Benedetta De Marte commented on “disappointing results” during POLITICO’s EU Election Hangover event on Monday morning. “This is a bad, bad result compared to 2019,” she said, pointing out in particular the loss of core constituencies in Germany and France. “We all knew we would not repeat our success from 2019 [which] was exceptional. There was a drive that we don’t see everywhere anymore,” she added. Overall, the Greens lost 20 seats yesterday. However, she did say there were some glimmers of hope. “I think that these elections for us were much more of a mixed bag than some would like to describe,” De Marte noted. “We had strong reuslts in a lot of our core constituencies, especially in the Nordics, but also in the Netherlands, Austria, we didn’t lose that much.” She also left the door open for future negotiations with the main other political families of conservative, socialist and liberal families. “We are open to negotiating if there is an openness on the outside,” she said in front of her counterparts, all attending POLITICO’s event. “If the Greens are in a future majority, this will be to continue the work on the Green Deal,” she added.

Belgian king starts hearings with top party leaders, the first step to forming a government Belgium’s soon-to-be-caretaker prime minister, Alexander De Croo, is expected to meet with Belgian King Philippe this morning to formally hand in his resignation on Monday. As per usual practice after federal elections, the king is then expected to hold hearings with the leaders of Belgium’s biggest parties in terms of seats won: N-VA’s Bart De Wever will come first, then Vlaams Belang’s Tom Van Grieken, and MR’s Georges-Louis Bouchez third. It is during these talks that the leaders will chart a path forward for the negotiations to choose the next prime minister. The talks might turn out easier than expected, given that extremist parties in Flanders and Wallonia didn’t deliver the big wins everyone was expecting them to.

Greece sends its own Meloni impersonator to the European Parliament The Greek party Victory of Reason was the biggest surprise of the far right’s strong performance in Greece in Sunday night’s European elections. The party managed to secure a seat in the European Parliament following the vote, which will go to its controversial leader, Afroditi Latinopoulou. The 33-year old was kicked out of ruling party, New Democracy, in 2022 after making comments discriminating against obese people. She is anti-abortion, anti-immigration and wants to ban members of the LGBTQ community from working in the education system. Latinopoulou also raised eyebrows for posting a video holding watermelon on Saturday, copying Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni’s tongue-in-cheek video on election day in Italy, in which she was filmed holding two melons. The ultra-orthodox and ultra-conservative Niki (Victory) party also won enough votes to send one MEP to Brussels. The party will be represented by ex-model and fitness instructor Nikos Anadiotis. Last year, Anadiotis said he was against New Democracy’s legislation legalizing same sex marriage and stated homosexuality is a sin.

Journalists miffed as Commission cancels press conference The European Commission has canceled its daily midday press conference for journalists, a day after the EU election, causing consternation among the Brussels press pack. Spokesperson Eric Mamer said the reason was that Ursula von der Leyen will be in Berlin at a CDU meeting “in her function as EPP Vice-President” and will give a press conference at 1 p.m. Von der Leyen’s campaign, at least officially, is over though, and her right hand Björn Seibert is now back at the Commission after a stint managing her campaign.

BRUSSELS — Europe's conservatives are ecstatic. The European People's Party (EPP) scored a clear victory in Sunday's European Parliament election, tightening its grip on the chamber even as far-right groups made major gains across the bloc. The center-right force is on track to have around 184 lawmakers in Parliament, a quarter of the 720 in the hemicycle, according to provisional data. It is the only centrist party to have grown in this election: The center-left Socialists and Democrats (S&D) remained stable, while the liberal Renew Europe group was decimated. From its position of power, the EPP is best placed to set EU policy, tilting the agenda to the right. “We are the party of industry, we are the party of rural areas, we are the farmers’ party of Europe,” Manfred Weber, the leader of the EPP Group in the Parliament, recently told POLITICO. While the EPP could once again join a grand coalition with the socialists and liberals, it could also negotiate a working relationship on some issues with parties further to the right — if it can do so without alienating its centrist allies.

Far right wins big

As polls predicted, far-right forces made major gains across the bloc. In France, the National Rally raked in nearly a third of the votes, consolidating itself as the leading ultra nationalist group in the next Parliament. Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni's Brothers of Italy similarly soared, with more than a quarter of voters backing the group. The two groups in the European Parliament on the furthest right of the spectrum, the European Conservatives and Reformists (ECR) and the Identity and Democracy (ID) group, will control 131 seats in the chamber. That's not counting the Alternative for Germany's 15 lawmakers, the 10 representatives of Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán's Fidesz party, the six belonging to Poland's Confederation party, or the three members of Bulgaria's pro-Kremlin Revival party. Meloni's advance in Italy undercut the League; once the leading party within the Identity and Democracy group, it lost two-thirds of its seats on Sunday. In Spain, the Vox party was similarly undermined by The Party is Over, a new party led by far-right internet personality Alvise Pérez. That new group secured three seats that could have gone to Vox, which doubled its representation and will have six lawmakers in Brussels during the next term. If the far right were to form a single group it would be the second largest force in Parliament, behind the traditionally dominant European People’s Party. The rivalries and disagreements within its ranks make that scenario unlikely, but its sheer size will nonetheless put rightward pressure on EU policy.

Von der Leyen's narrow path to victory