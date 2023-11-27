Christian Terhes, Member of the European Parliament (MEP) representing The Christian Democratic National Peasants' Party (Romanian: Partidul Național Țărănesc Creștin Democrat) and the Alliance for the Union of Romanians, delivered a riveting speech at the opening of the second day of testimony at the International Crisis Summit in Bucharest. Christian played a key role in enabling both the ICS III at the European Parliament, and ICS IV in Bucharest. He is another of the new breed of activist politicians rising up throughout the world in opposition to globalist "new world order", “Green Passports” and other "Great Reset" plans.

Christian Terhes (00:00):

From the media, from all across the globe asking me, is it true? Can you confirm that such an event actually took place in the European Parliament? And I say, yes, I can confirm that I was one of the co-organizers. Well, have you checked all these people, what they said, do you agree with everything? And I said, no, I did not check them and I'm not an expert in this field. But that's the whole idea of an open society. Where we allow everybody with different opinions, especially with certain expertise, to share their findings and their opinions, and let us debate on them. None of us have a direct connection, I would say, with God. We are not prophets, where God can whisper in your ear that this is the truth and this is a lie. We as a society, we discover the truth through debate, through findings, through research and through criticism.

(01:03):

The old philosophers said that a statement might be true if it resists to any criticism. Well, in the European Parliament, for example, often it happened. When my mic was cut off because the Chair said, "Well, you know, you are too tough on certain things." So the third edition, the fact that it happened in the European Parliament, I have to tell you, you opened the eyes of many of my colleagues. They found out about it even during the event, but mainly after the event, when they saw the reactions on Twitter. And I got messages, "Man, is this true? I want to be part of this. I want to know more." And I said, "Well, here's the link and look at the whole event. And you decide for yourself if you agree with these findings or not."

(02:02):

Two, three months after I posted the ISE3 on my YouTube channel and the press conference that we had afterwards, the videos were banned by YouTube. So the lesson learned after that was, every time when you have an event like this recorded, put it on different sticks, hide those sticks somewhere, just in case, and eventually put these clips, whatever you have, these recordings on multiple platforms because you don't know, when at a click of a distance, they will cancel, they will delete, they will remove these videos and, nevertheless, the truth. You guys are right now in a former communist country.

(02:54):

This huge building that we are in right now is the second-biggest building in the world after Pentagon in Washington, DC. Many people died and the whole country, the whole nation suffered to build this huge house. But we also, what we have in our capital, if you go outside of this building to all these streets and to all these squares, 30 some years ago, in the month of December, 1989, people actually died here for freedom. I was 11 years old. I'm from the northwest part of Romania, but we also have some fights over there back then. But we were watching TV for the first time for more than two hours per day, 'cause that's how much you could watch TV during communism, two hours. And out of two hours an hour was simply propaganda. In 1986-1987, the former Dictator Ceausescu said, "Okay, we will give you not two hours, we will give you three hours of TV shows. Doesn't matter.

(04:06):

So imagine our whole country who could watch TV 24/7, pretty much. We were all in front of TV. And I remember people screaming, yelling in these streets in Bucharest saying, "We will die and we will be free." Now, many people asked in Brussels, "Why it was us?" Few members of the European Parliament from Eastern Europe who led this fight against all those abusive measures during the Covid pandemic. And my answer was, because of that. Because we are coming from Eastern Europe. Not only that, we learn what tyranny is. We actually lived in it.

(04:56):

Clearly, we had our grandparents, our parents telling us how communism was started in Romania but in Western Europe, you were blessed to live in a free society after the second World War, we were not. Experiences like the one that I just shared with you, you can find talking to any Romanian. Imagine growing up before you go to school to stay in line as a kid, 6, 7, 9, 10 years old to buy bread, to buy milk, to buy meat, everything was rationalized. You could not eat enough. There was not enough food, there was not enough of anything.

(05:44):

So for us in the European Parliament realizing what it is happening, that was the click. We said, "Man, we don't want to live in this kind of society anymore." And we will keep telling our colleagues, I said, "Man, it is not okay for the government, for yourself to force people to be injected with a medical product, maybe, that they don't want. I'm not debating here if these medical products, so-called vaccines are good or not. That's your job as experts. What I'm debating here as an elected official is the following. Do I have the right and the authority, the legal and the moral authority to impose a medical product through a political vote in people's body?

(06:33):

Yes or no? That's the thing. So when we had a debate in the European Parliament, I asked some of these experts that came from the European Commission, I said, I will base my vote on the digital Covid certificate, the digital green certificate on one single issue alone, can someone die after being injected with this vaccine? Yes or no? That's the only thing that I need to know. And they replied back and said, "Yeah, but look how many people we are saving." That was not the question. I restate my question, "Can someone die after being vaccinated?" And they say, "Yeah, but even if you take Advil, you can die." I said, "That is true." It might be true because every medical product has an adverse effect or could have. But I said, "You are not asking me to vote on the law that will conditions the exercise, the fundamental rights of so many people by getting an Advil.

(07:24):

So at least in my question, can someone die after being vaccinated? And one guy said, "Yes, probabilistically, statistically yes." And I said, "In this case, I'm against it. Why? Because I don't have the power and the authority to play with anybody's lives." I'm not God and I don't want to play God. If a person wants to make that decision, to be injected with such a medical product, that should be the decision, solely, the decision of that person, not mine. I swore an oath when I was elected in the office to defend the basic fundamental rights of all the people and I stick with it.

(08:09):

So a few days ago, the European Commission released an official answer to one of my colleagues, the Croatian guy. The one with long here, Ivan Sincic. He asked, "In the amount of August this year, how many people died after being injected with this medical product?" And the answer was the following, and I quote, "11,977 people died spontaneously," and I repeat, spontaneously. They were injected and they died a few minutes later. 11,977, that's a lot of people. And they even clarify in the answer that this is not including people who died after side effects months or years after being vaccinated. So what we see right now happening around us is pretty much a genocide.

(09:15):

And as someone said, "It's very important to learn from history's mistakes, to make sure that we will not repeat them." And this is our job, your job as experts and us as elected officials. Yesterday, my colleagues, George [inaudible 00:09:33] and Claudio [inaudible 00:09:35] said a very interesting thing. That your expertise and your statements during those dark times, it meant a lot to us. Because for us, for example, as elected officials, when we counter this pressure to vote for these insane measures, we usually relied on legal and reasonable arguments. As I said, the person should have a free and informed consent. But during that time, each one of you who had a public opinion, a public reaction saying from your expertise in the medical field that this is not okay, he just added to that argument. Yesterday, many of you explained why fear is so dangerous as a society, and that is true.

(10:30):

When everybody's telling you, you're going to die, you're going to die, you're going to die if you don't do this. After a while, you get crazy and it obviously will not react to reasonable thinking. This is the reason why in this kind of world that we live in right now, we need to speak the truth. It doesn't matter if at the beginning not many people will follow us or will believe us. The time is going to prove if we are right or we are wrong.

(11:01):

And the time is proving right now that we were clearly right to defend the fundamental rights of people on our side and on your side to fight for everything that you swore on as a doctor. You should be allowed to prescribe any treatment that you consider is good and positive for your patient. It is absurd for me as an elected official to vote in the Parliament what prescription you can give to a person. Because if that's the case, I said it in the parliament, well then let's get rid of all the doctors and let's have a compromise in the Parliament. What prescriptions can you give to any patient?

(11:44):

So what happened during this time is a learning lesson, I would say, for all of our societies. We were in a totalitarian regime 30-some years ago in Eastern Europe or up to 30-some years ago in Eastern Europe. But you guys in the West, you were not. The problem is that we are witnessing right now the installation of a new totalitarian regime all across the globe. A few months ago, the WHO signed a contract or whatever, an agreement, with the European Commission to use the digital Covid certificate across the globe. It will be on your cell phone. They're talking right now at the European level about the digital vaccination certificate.

(12:35):

So clearly the direction is that we will not be able to exercise many basic fundamental rights unless we have a pre-approval from the government. This is the definition of a totalitarian state. You have the options, only the one that are provided to you or to us by the government. This is the reason why we need to fight together. This is the fourth edition of the International Covid Summit, but we must not stop here. I think everything that you guys started when you started with the International Covid Summit, the first edition, you don't even realize what you started. Because, look, I'm not telling you from my perspective as an elected member of the European Parliament, initially, when we reacted the way we did to everything that happened during the pandemic, we erected because it affected us as well. We could not enter the Parliament, for example, unless we were either vaccinated or tested, and I refused to comply with that order. I was the only one. I received the highest fine in the history of the European Parliament for doing that, and I don't care. I did not even challenge that fine.

(13:48):

But now when you go around and you see people, unknown people who are stopping you on the street and say, "Hey man, thank you. Thank you for fighting for us." Usually I have to change two flights to come from Brussels to Romania. I have pilots who are coming to me thanking not only to me, but to all my colleagues because the same thing happens to this group of MEPs that fought against these ugly measures, "Thank you so much for fighting for us." Well, this is where we are right now. We need to fight together. Clearly, we will fight our fight in the European Parliament and in the Romanian Parliament.

(14:27):

Because you see that party that you see over there, Alliance for the Union of Romanians, if it wouldn't be for this party, which had only 10% in the Parliament, we would've had a Romania, the Digital Green Certificate implemented. So this is proving that if you work together, the medical expertise with elected officials, we are able to stop this. This is the reason why I'm calling all of you to think how you can be more involved in fighting this fight because only united, we can win. Thank you so much.

