Today, November 13th, Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene will hold a hearing on injuries caused by the COVID-19 vaccines with special witnesses.

WHO:

Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene (GA-14)

Congressman Clay Higgins (LA-03)

Congressman Barry Moore (AL-02)

Congressman Thomas Massie (KY-04)

Congressman Greg Steube (FL-17)

Dr. Robert Malone

Dr. Kimberly Biss

Thomas Renz

WHEN: TODAY, November 13, 2023 at 3:00 PM WHERE: 2045 Rayburn House Office Building and streaming LIVE on YouTube

Today I will be testifying at Marjorie Taylor Greene’s Congressional House Hearing on injuries caused by the COVID-19 Vaccines. MTG has been a true hero in this fight against mandates, masks, lockdowns and fighting for justice for those injured. She has been on our side for years.

I am proud to stand by her in this endeavor. She is one of the few members of Congress willing to stand up and fight.

The House COVID-19 commission, which MTG is on, is focused on one thing only- and that is the origins of the virus. While this is important to bring those responsible for the release of this man made virus to justice, it is not the only issue.

MTG is a fighter. MTG knows the harms done. She is working to expose them.

One can only hope that more will join her.

