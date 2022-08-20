CoronaVax safety in the Netherlands

As some may recall, Jill and I recently traveled to Belgium to meet with Drs. Mattias Desmet, Theo Schetters and many other key opinion leaders from that region, participated in meetings, and recorded podcasts aimed at a European audience. During that time, I recorded a podcast with Theo and Marlies Dekkers which focused on the mRNA Coronavirus genetic vaccines. To reduce the risk of censorship and deplatforming, that podcast was uploaded to the Substack servers, and together with an accompanying article can be found here.

For those who do not know Dr. Schetters, he is an exceptional, gifted, and highly respected vaccinologist. Dr. Theo Schetters obtained a PhD in Medicine from Nijmegen University in the Netherlands, and received a visiting scientist award from the Royal Society (London) to work on malaria immunology at the National Institute for Medical Research in Mill Hill, London (UK). From 1988 to 2014 he worked at Intervet International (Boxmeer, The Netherlands) where he developed a vaccine against coccidiosis in chickens (Nobilis® Cox ATM) and a vaccine against Babesia infections in dogs (Nobivac® Piro). He is inventor of an improved vaccine formulation against diseases associated with Rhipicephalus ticks. Presently, he is director of ProtActivity, a company that focuses on vaccine development against ticks and tick-borne protozoal infections. In 2004 he received the Medal of Honour of the Faculty of Pharmacy, University of Montpellier 1 in France and was bestowed Professeur Invité as recognition for his contribution to longstanding collaborative research with the Laboratory of Cellular and Molecular Biology of the University (head Prof. Andre Gorenflot). He is an editorial board member of “Veterinary Parasitology, Trials in Vaccinology” (Elseviers Science Publishers) and “Parasitology” (Cambridge University Press).

As promised in the prior substack publication entitled “Data doesn't lie: mRNA-vaccines and correlation to all-cause mortality”, Dr. Schetters has now provided a more comprehensive analysis and disclosure of the data which he briefly disclosed during our prior podcast.

Below are copies of the slides in this current presentation, I will let Theo draw the conclusions.