Please scroll to the bottom of this webpage to register.

Date/Time

Date(s) - 5/4/2022

9:00 am - 3:00 pm

Location

Ohio Statehouse

The nonprofit host organization Children’s Health Defense Ohio Chapter and presenters Creative Deconstruction Media (CDMedia) and American Conversations are eager to present the “COVID-19 Alternative Therapies and the Right to Choose Conference: Protecting the Vulnerable and Honoring the Fourth Estate,” event that is scheduled to take place on Wednesday, May 4th, 2022, from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. at the Ohio Statehouse Atrium.

In a monumental effort to impact much needed change and beyond, we are bringing the experts to the heart of the Ohio Statehouse where policy decisions are being made that impact the lives of millions.

Attendees will learn new, jaw-dropping information from world-renowned experts such as Children’s Health Defense Chairman of the Board and Chief Legal Counsel, Robert F. Kennedy, Jr., mRNA vaccine inventor Dr. Robert Malone, Board Certified Cardiologist, Internist and Epidemiologist – Dr. Peter McCullough, Frontline COVID-19 Critical Care Alliance (FLCCC Alliance) Founding Members – Dr. Pierre Kory and Dr. Paul Marik, COVID-19 Early Treatment Fund Founder Steve Kirsch, the IPAK Knowledge Founder and CEO James Lyons-Weiler Ph.D., Dr. Jill Glasspool Malone, FreedomMed CEO Kevin Jenkins, Health Care Administrator Angelia Desselle, loving father and advocate Ernest Borrado Ramirez, whose 17 year-old namesake, Ernesto Ramirez, Jr., passed after receiving the Pfizer experimental jab.

All the aforementioned brilliant voices will be joined by other morally courageous, local experts such as Spring House Health Founder Dr. Tricia Labuda Bhat, Innovative Health and Longevity Founder Dr. Riffat Qadir, Dr. Elizabeth Laffay from the Elite Wellness Group Functional Medicine, Huffer Chiropractic Center for Optimal Performance Owner Dr. Kreg Huffer, Bhakta School of Healing and Liberty Action Council Founder Kedarji Vincent Esposito, Soda Pharm Life Owner Dawn Combs, Mendenhall Law Group attorney Warner Mendenhall, Mills, Mills, Fiely and Lucas attorney Laura Mills, and the Real – Not Rare, brave advocates of truth – Terry Donohue Jenkins, Stacee Tiemeier, Danielle Baker and Stephanie De Garay.

The highly anticipated conference will be moderated by investigative journalist, Christine Dolan, the Senior Editor/Chief Investigative Correspondent at CDMedia, and Founder of American Conversations where the story behind the headlines is revealed with in-depth interviews with CDMedia‘ Publisher and Editor-in-Chief, L. Todd Wood, who will also be joining us at the Ohio Statehouse.

The information revealed will be highly educational and impactful. We urge all attendees to request the presence of their state legislators as it is of utmost importance that they represent their constituents.

For those who may not be aware of who their state legislators are, visiting the following Ohio State Representative and Senator websites will help determine who those individuals are after imputing the requested information.

Be sure to stay tuned for more announcements and surprises, some of which will be revealed the day of the conference event at the Ohio Statehouse.

A Time of Gratitude, Support and Camaraderie Dinner

Tuesday, May 3rd, 2022, at 6:00 p.m.

Columbus, OH (Exact Location TBA)

Children’s Health Defense Ohio is also hosting “A Time of Gratitude, Support and Camaraderie Dinner,” the evening prior to the Conference on Tuesday, May 3rd at 6:00 p.m.

Attendees will have the opportunity to engage with guest speakers and acquire a sneak peek into some of the jaw-dropping information that CDMedia and American Conversations Founder, Christine Dolan, will share during the May 4th Ohio Statehouse event.

In addition to the aforementioned engagements with guest speakers, time of camaraderie, support, photo memories and sneak peek insights, attendees who purchase and reserve a seat to join the Time of Gratitude Dinner will also enjoy the added value of automatically securing priority seating close to the stage during the May 4th Statehouse Conference event.

Registration Details

Statehouse Conference: $90.00

A Time of Gratitude, Support and Camaraderie Dinner (Includes priority seating reservation for the Statehouse May 4th conference): $250.00

