Analysis Overview: COVID-19 Genetic Vaccine Safety in Children

“Even as experts expressed concern about a marked jump in hospitalizations — an increase more than double that among adults — doctors and researchers said they were not seeing evidence that Omicron was more threatening to children. In fact, preliminary data suggests that compared with the Delta variant, Omicron appears to be causing milder illness in children, similar to early findings for adults.”

NY Times, “Omicron Is Not More Severe for Children, Despite Rising Hospitalizations” By Andrew Jacobs Dec. 28, 2021

The risk of death associated with COVID-19 in healthy children is virtually non-existent, as children have significant immunologic advantages relative to the older adult population (> 65 years) which comprises the high risk cohort for COVID-19 (see Omicron has Cracked Open the Overton Window , “We’re never going to learn about how safe this vaccine is unless we start giving it” , and COVID-19 Today).

The risk of death and disease in children has become even more rare with Omicron. Yet even prior to the advent of Omicron, a peer reviewed study clearly demonstrated (using safety data accumulated during past variant circulation) that the genetic COVID-19 vaccines carry a risk/benefit ratio of five deaths in the older, high risk cohort for every one life saved from COVID-19 (and those data did not account for the reporting bias inherent in US deaths due to COVID consequent to inappropriate use of PCR tests). See “Why are we vaccinating children against COVID-19?” (Toxicology Reports, Volume 8, 2021, Pages 1665-1684 ).

“Thus, our extremely conservative estimate for risk-benefit ratio is about 5/1. In plain English, people in the 65+ demographic are five times as likely to die from the inoculation as from COVID-19 under the most favorable assumptions! This demographic is the most vulnerable to adverse effects from COVID-19. As the age demographics go below about 35 years old, the chances of death from COVID-19 become very small, and when they go below 18, become negligible.”

The new variant of COVID-19, Omicron, has exploded onto the scene. What was already an inverted risk benefit ratio for genetic vaccination in children and adults (greater risk of death from vaccine than from COVID-19) will become even more inverted since the risks of COVID-19 are further reduced with Omicron. The Omicron variant is different in five essential ways:

More infectious and will soon be the dominant variant in the USA

Less pathogenic

Poorly matched to currently available vaccines

Natural immunity is providing good protection against Omicron

Disease symptoms are more similar to the common cold

The issue of COVID-19 gene therapy technology -based vaccine mandates for children is a pressing issue confronting parents, grandparents, and public health officials throughout the world. Unfortunately, the topic has become highly politicized, and active censorship by legacy media outlets has made it difficult for parents and stakeholders to obtain access to the actual data required for the full informed consent prior to acceptance of a medical procedure required by law (see for example members of the Trusted News Initiative including Thompson-Reuters).

Presented on the linked website is a large collection of information and data from both primary sources and analyses which will allow parents, grandparents, and other stakeholders to make their own determination concerning the risks and benefits of the genetic COVID-19 vaccines for their children. This compilation of references, primary information, and analyses represents the collective work product of hundreds of physicians and medical scientists. It supports the consensus Physicians Declaration of the 16,000+ strong International Association of Physicians and Medical Scientists, which includes the following resolution:

RESOLVED, THAT HEALTHY CHILDREN SHALL NOT BE SUBJECT TO FORCED VACCINATION

Negligible clinical risks from SARS-CoV-2 infection exist for healthy children under eighteen.

Long term safety of the current COVID vaccines in children cannot be determined prior to instituting such policies. Without high-powered, reproducible, long term safety data, risks to the long-term health status of children remain too high to support use in healthy children.

Children risk severe, adverse events from receiving the vaccine. Permanent physical damage to the brain, heart, immune and reproductive system associated with SARS-CoV-2 spike protein-based genetic vaccines has been demonstrated in children.

Healthy, unvaccinated children are critical to achieving herd immunity. Natural immunity is proven to tolerate infection, benefiting community protection while there is insufficient data to assess whether COVID-19 vaccines assist herd immunity.

This data collection and analysis has been prompted by an inquiry by the Thompson-Reuters factchecking organization which was sent to Dr. Robert Malone, MD, MS on 28 Dec 2021, and has been assembled in part to respond to that inquiry. However, by placing this information in a central location available to all on the World Wide Web rather than merely as a written response to Thompson-Reuters, we have attempted to insure that all have access to the full spectrum of information required for parents or guardians to make informed decisions concerning whether to have their children vaccinated with these experimental, unproven products.

This information is summarized and structured into multiple sections below, each with a separate tab.

The main landing page for the above documentation is:

https://www.rwmalonemd.com/mrna-vaccination-in-children

NOTE: The above webpages are “living documents”, additions will be made on a regular basis to the databases. More documentation to be uploaded soon.