Recently, there have been a couple of interesting papers published concerning mRNA COVID-19 vaccines. These are papers that for some reason haven’t made it to main-stream media. Let’s take a look.

Front Neurol 2023 Jun 28;14:1199745. doi: 10.3389/fneur.2023.1199745. eCollection 2023.

Abstract Background: The objective of our study was to evaluate vaccine type, COVID-19 infection, and their association with stroke soon after COVID-19 vaccination. Methods: In a retrospective cohort study, we estimated the 21-day post-vaccination incidence of stroke among the recipients of the first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. We linked the Georgia Immunization Registry with the Georgia Coverdell Acute Stroke Registry and the Georgia State Electronic Notifiable Disease Surveillance System data to assess the relative risk of stroke by the vaccine type. Results: Approximately 5 million adult Georgians received at least one COVID-19 vaccine between 1 December 2020 and 28 February 2022: 54% received BNT162b2, 41% received mRNA-1273, and 5% received Ad26.COV2.S. Those with concurrent COVID-19 infection within 21 days post-vaccination had an increased risk of ischemic (OR = 8.00, 95% CI: 4.18, 15.31) and hemorrhagic stroke (OR = 5.23, 95% CI: 1.11, 24.64) with no evidence for interaction between the vaccine type and concurrent COVID-19 infection. The 21-day post-vaccination incidence of ischemic stroke was 8.14, 11.14, and 10.48 per 100,000 for BNT162b2, mRNA-1273, and Ad26.COV2.S recipients, respectively. After adjusting for age, race, gender, and COVID-19 infection status, there was a 57% higher risk (OR = 1.57, 95% CI: 1.02, 2.42) for ischemic stroke within 21 days of vaccination associated with the Ad26.COV2.S vaccine compared to BNT162b2; there was no difference in stroke risk between mRNA-1273 and BNT162b2… Overall, 473 (9.498 per 100 thousand) had ischemic stroke, and 87 (1.747 per 100 thousand) subjects had developed hemorrhagic stroke within 21 days post-vaccination. The 21-day post-vaccination incidence of ischemic stroke was 8.14, 11.14, and 10.48 per 100,000 for BNT162b2, mRNA-1273, and Ad26.COV2.S recipients, respectively; after adjusting for age, race, gender, and COVID-19 infection status, there was a 57% higher risk (OR = 1.57, 95% CI: 1.02, 2.42) for ischemic stroke within 21 days of vaccination associated with Ad26.COV2.S vaccine compared to BNT162b2 (Table 2). There was no difference seen in the risk of stroke between mRNA-1273 compared to BNT162b2. After adjusting for age, race, gender, and COVID-19 infection status, those with concurrent COVID-19 infection had an increased risk of ischemic (OR = 8.00, 95% CI: 4.18, 15.31) and hemorrhagic stroke (OR = 5.23, 95% CI: 1.11, 24.64). There was no statistical evidence for an interaction between vaccine type and concurrent COVID-19 infection.

In plain language, 5.6 in 1000 people had a stroke after “vaccination” within a 21 day period. The J&J product was associated with more strokes than the Pfizer or Moderna products. Those who were “vaccinated” with concurrent COVID-19 infections had an increased risk of either type of stroke.



It was noted that COVD-19 infection also can increase the risk of stroke (of course, both infection and the “vaccines” produce spike protein!), what isn’t noted is that the difference between severity of variants (alpha to omicron and beyond) is significant. The data used to make this claim is outdated.

Cureus, July 18, 2023 DOI: 10.7759/cureus.42075

Conclusions Following the COVID-19 outbreak, numerous research studies have been conducted, shedding light on the potential role of breastfeeding in preventing infants from the illness. The abundance of immunoprotective characteristics found in breast milk, coupled with the lower incidence and severity of infections in breastfed children, suggests that breastfeeding may play an important role in protecting infants from COVID-19. The presence of antibodies, particularly IgA, in breast milk, can provide passive and active immunity to the infant, thereby aiding in the prevention of respiratory diseases. Recent findings indicate that breast milk from mothers who have been vaccinated or recovered from a SARS-CoV-2 infection contains maternal antibodies against the virus, offering acquired protection for the newborn and a low risk of infection. Although rare instances of detecting SARS-CoV-2 RNA in breast milk samples have been reported, the virus has not been successfully cultured from these samples, suggesting a minimal risk of transmission to breastfed babies.

Really, no surprise here. This study again highlights the role of natural immunity in infectious disease. That breast milk confers immunity to the newborn. Something we have known forever but somehow forgot during COVID-19.

Women who were pregnant were often coerced into getting vaccinated, even though they had documented prior cases of COVID-19. This put both the mother and infant at elevated risks from the experimental vaccine. Those risks may not even be known for years to come, as no studies on the health of the fetus from mRNA vaccination were conducted.

This is a public policy failure and more evidence of either wide-spread panic decision making by our public officials or regulatory capture.

From the CDC: the number of pregnant women in the USA who are current with their booster dose coverage is at 16%. This means that physicians are not pushing the booster onto their pregnant patients and/or pregnant women are choosing not to get vaccinated! More signs that physicians and women of child bearing age are waking up.

Just look at the rates of booster administered.

This must be causing some heartburn among the public health administrative set.

Concentrating on the pediatric population (kids)…

In babies and kids up to four years old, only 0.6% are fully vaccinated. About 5% have completed the primary series and 9% to 11% have had at least one dose.

The 5-11 year olds also are no longer getting vaccinated. Less than 5% have had a booster and only 33% have completed the 2-shot series.

It is believed that not being able to do extracurricular activities without vaccination, caused the 12-17 year olds to get vaccinated. But the good news is that only 8% have been boosted.



Frankly, these numbers are extraordinary. Parents are no longer vaccinating with this experimental vaccines.

The vast majority of adults have not had a booster!

I think we all deserve a big thanks for spreading the message. This is a world-wide group effort to fight big pharma and big government(s) controlling the narrative and we are winning!

The Five Eyes Alliance must be gritting their teeth!

No wonder they are so scared of Robert F. Kennedy Jr. as well as Governor DeSantis!

