When trying to catch up with my various WhatsApp messages, I found that I had missed one from a journalist who I met in Portugal almost two years ago, when I was speaking to a small group of Lisbon-based free thinking influencers including physicians, lawyers, politicians and of course journalists. The Portuguese journalist Elizabete Tavares had moderated a discussion panel during one of these sessions, and two months ago she had written to alert me to a publication from her new journalistic home, the independent journal publication “Pagina UM”.

Hi Dr. Robert: This is Elisabete Tavares. I’m the journalist that moderated the talk you attended in Lisbon in 2021. I’m working with an independent Portuguese newspaper, Pagina UM. We have published today a detailed account of the deaths of children and teenagers in Europe due to the COVID mRNA vaccine. Here is the news in case you want to read and share.

Unfortunately, the reporting is only published in Portuguese, but the topic looked important so I asked her if it would be acceptable for me to run this through a machine translation program and re-publish in English. Plus, Jill and I are always keen to bring international perspectives to our Substack readers. Permission granted!

For those fluent in Portuguese, the original Portuguese version of this article can be found here.

So, without further ado, below please find a machine translated version of the forwarded article.

Reporting by Pedro Almeida Vieira // January 27, 2023

Pagina UM (Portugal)

Covid-19: Pfizer vaccine suspected of killing 125 young Europeans, the overwhelming majority (were) healthy

PÁGINA UM began to analyze, in detail, the database of the European Medicines Agency, while waiting for the Administrative Court to oblige (or not) Infarmed to disclose the notifications of adverse effects in Portugal of vaccines against covid-19. In the individual records of the most serious cases in Europe – which resulted in the deaths of children and young people–, and which PÁGINA UM presents exclusively, it is not intended to satisfy any morbid curiosity. The disturbance that reading can cause should lead to an immediate question: were these victims necessary, in concrete terms, as collateral damage, in a disease that, for people under 20 years of age, causes three deaths in every 1,000,000 infections? And this includes those with serious comorbidities, because in the case of victims of the adverse effects of vaccines, the overwhelming majority were healthy, which would give them, with absolute statistical certainty, the ability to survive an infection caused by SARS-CoV-2.

The European Medicines Agency (EMA) has already received and validated a total of 125 deaths of children and adolescents in which there are very strong suspicions of direct association with the mRNA vaccine, produced by Pfizer-BioNTech, marketed under the brand name Comirnaty. This number comes from a detailed analysis – and still ongoing – that PÁGINA UM is carrying out on the EudraVigilance database, which compiles notifications from the pharmaceutical industry itself and from regulators in different countries, including Infarmed.

In the most recent update of the safety information, on December 8 last year, the EMA reports that around 57.3 million doses have already been administered to children and adolescents (under 18 years of age) – which indicates approximately 30 million vaccinated in these age groups – but not a word or a number about deaths and serious adverse effects.

This Pfizer vaccine was the only one allowed to be used in Portugal. In addition to this, in Europe, according to the EMA, around 3.1 million doses of Spikevax, Moderna's vaccine, were administered to children and adolescents. PAGE ONE has not yet reviewed the adverse effects of Spikevax in these age groups.

Only a detailed query of the EudraVigilance database – not very intuitive and requiring further data analysis – allows individual records to be obtained (anonymized and without country identification) and a rigorous determination of the adverse effects of vaccines against covid -19.

In addition to the 125 deaths, more than 11,500 adverse reactions considered serious were reported, just for this Pfizer vaccine and last year alone, of which around 9,000 in the 12 to 17 age group. Knowing how many cases resulted in hospitalization and sequelae is a very difficult task, not least because of the lack of information contained in the individual records made available. On the other hand, the EMA database is structured in a way that makes finer analyzes difficult.

It should be noted, however, that all notifications of deaths contained in EudraVigilance were made by health professionals, which reinforces the strong suspicion that the vaccine is the exclusive “promoter” of the fatal outcome. Even because the notification must always contain the suspected drug.

Incidentally, curiously, 97 of the 125 reports of deaths of children and young people were even indicated by Pfizer, which did not respond to a request for information and clarification from PÁGINA UM. The reason seems simple: as vaccines against covid-19 had a special emergency status, granted by international institutions, relieving pharmaceutical companies of responsibilities, Pfizer (and any other company that markets them) will only have any future problems if they hide intentionally some relevant information. In any case, the American pharmaceutical company would never indicate these 97 deaths of children and young people if it did not have a high degree of certainty that they were caused by its vaccine.

But from there to having an active attitude of prudence and public reporting on real adverse events, especially in groups without vulnerabilities (such as healthy children and young people), goes a long way. Pfizer never spoke of deaths of young people and children, presenting its vaccine as safe and even necessary in a cost-benefit analysis. And the political and health authorities signed on underneath.

In fact, the reduced number of lethal cases reported by regulators in different countries is rather strange, bearing in mind that institutional health authorities have the greatest technical (and even legal) capacity to deepen diagnoses and forensic medical examinations to determine the actual cause of death and confirm beyond doubt the association with vaccines. However, it is no less evident that health authorities, linked to Governments, will not be very politically interested in proving (with scientific evidence) any type of relationship between vaccines against covid-19 and the death of children and adolescents, especially because strong persuasion (or even pressure) campaigns were set up for parents to vaccinate their children.

What is certain is that the information made available on its website by the EMA for each fatal case contains incomprehensibly few relevant clinical details – it ignores, for example, the period between administration of the vaccine and death –, whether the information on hospitalizations (or not) ) is correct, nor is it evident that there were autopsies and post mortem diagnoses.

However, it becomes evident in this analysis of the official information available, that in the overwhelming majority of cases we are facing tragic outcomes in healthy young people, since, as a rule, there are no other drugs under suspicion. Indeed, among the 125 deaths recorded in the Pfizer vaccine, only in 16 cases were other drugs involved, although in some situations it appears that, when mentioned, they were used during hospitalizations.

In total, most deaths are among boys: 67 against 58 girls. And the most representative group – and also the largest because it was more vaccinated – is that of adolescents between 12 and 17 years old, with 93 deaths. While it is certain that in some of these tragic events only general symptoms are highlighted – such as fever, weakness, vomiting and diarrhea –, which do not even allow the assessment of the “impact” of the vaccine, in other situations the clinical events identified refer to specific conditions that have been concern. These include heart problems, and especially myocarditis.

In fact, in a global analysis of the adverse effects of Comirnaty over the past year, Pfizer highlights the detection of 1,028 myocarditis as serious cases. Of the 13 that contributed to death, according to the records consulted by PÁGINA UM, 10 were observed in boys and three in girls, which confirms the indications of several studies on this matter.

But there are still other disturbing data – and which should lead to reflection on ethical issues, among which the possibility of causing adverse effects, even if in a minimal probability, for a person who is not vulnerable to a disease.

In fact, in all the cases described below – and even more in some than in others – it is disconcerting to imagine the evolution of the health status of those children and adolescents who ended up being stroked. And some literally, like the eight who suffered an acute myocardial infarction or the five who died suddenly.

And this, it seems, was due to the administration of a drug that promised to save them from a disease that, for their age, had a fatality rate of 0.0003% without a vaccine – as confirmed by a recent study published this month. in a scientific journal, co-authored by John Ioannidis, the world's leading epidemiologist.

INDIVIDUAL (ANONYMIZED) RECORDS OF DEATHS IN THE COUNTRIES OF THE EUROPEAN ECONOMIC AREA DUE TO SUSPECTED ADVERSE EFFECTS OF THE PFIZER-BIONTECH VACCINE (COMIRNATY)

1

Registration No. EU-EC-10014311323

Male

Age range: 12-17 years old

Date: 12/26/2022

Event after vaccination: Dyspnoea and arthralgia

Associated medication: No

Notifying Entity: Pfizer

2

Registration No. EU-EC-10014312032

Male

Age range: 12-17 years old

Date: 12/26/2022

Event after vaccination: Malaise and fever

Associated medication: No

Notifying Entity: Pfizer

3

Registration No. EU-EC-10014282015

Male

Age range: 12-17 years old

Date: 12/21/2022

Event after vaccination: Myocarditis and cardiac arrest

Associated medication: No

Notifying entity: Regulator

4

Registration No. EU-EC-10014261879

Male

Age range: 12-17 years old

Date: 12/19/2022

Event after vaccination: Cerebral edema and viral encephalitis

Associated medication: No

Notifying entity: Regulator

5

Registration No. EU-EC-10014176692

Male

Age range: 2 months-2 years

Date: 12/6/2022

Post-vaccination event: Pallor, pulmonary edema, and pneumonia

Associated medication: No

Notifying Entity: Pfizer

6

Registration No. EU-EC-10014162125

Women

Age range: 12-17 years old

Date: 12/2/2022

Event after vaccination: Erythema, fever and pain. Indication of problem in the administration of the vaccine (Inappropriate schedule of vaccine administered)

Associated medication: No

Notifying Entity: Pfizer

7

Registration No. EU-EC-10014121005

Male

Age range: 3-11 years old

Date: 11/28/2022

Event after vaccination: Hepatorenal syndrome, encephalopathy, cerebral hernia, cerebral edema, sepsis, and organ failure

Associated medication: Yes (six medications; asthmatic patient)

Notifying Entity: Pfizer

8

Registration No. EU-EC-10014002719

Women

Age range: 12-17 years old

Date: 11/15/2022

Event after vaccination: Pulmonary embolism

Associated medication: Yes (drugs due to absence of menstruation)

Notifying entity: Regulator

9

Registration No. EU-EC-10013880205

Women

Age range: 12-17 years old

Date: 10/31/2022

Event after vaccination: Extreme weakness

Associated medication: No

Notifying Entity: Pfizer

10

Registration No. EU-EC-10013825344

Male

Age range: 12-17 years old

Date: 10/24/2022

Event after vaccination: Acute myocardial infarction

Associated medication: No

Notifying Entity: Pfizer

11

Registration No. EU-EC-10013792211

Male

Age range: 12-17 years old

Date: 10/20/2022

Event after vaccination: Fatigue, sensory disturbances, dyspnoea, pain and acute respiratory distress syndrome. Indication of vaccination error (Vaccination error)

Associated medication: No

Notifying Entity: Pfizer

12

Registration No. EU-EC-10013741937

Women

Age range: 12-17 years old

Date: 10/14/2022

Event after vaccination: Chronic asthma and covid-19

Associated medication: No

Notifying Entity: Pfizer

13

Registration No. EU-EC-10013705185

Women

Age range: 12-17 years old

Date: 10/10/2022

Event after vaccination: Convulsions

Associated medication: Yes (two medications for bipolar disorder and epilepsy, which is also suspected)

Notifying entity: UCB Pharma

14

Registration No. EU-EC-10013551143

Women

Age range: 12-17 years old

Date: 9/20/2022

Event after vaccination: Dyspnoea, circulatory shock and acute myocardial infarction

Associated medication: Yes (two asthma medications)

Notifying Entity: Pfizer

15

Registration No. EU-EC-10013537492

Women

Age range: 3-11 years old

Date: 9/19/2022

Event after vaccination: Unknown

Associated medication: No

Notifying Entity: Pfizer

16

Registration No. EU-EC-10013484344

Male

Age range: 3-11 years old

Date: 9/12/2022

Event after vaccination: Fever

Associated medication: No

Notifying Entity: Pfizer

17

Registration No. EU-EC-10013471400

Male

Age range: 12-17 years old

Date: 9/9/2022

Event after vaccination: Generalized weakness, acute myocardial infarction, myocarditis, and seizures

Associated medication: No

Notifying Entity: Pfizer

18

Registration No. EU-EC-10013450680

Male

Age range: 12-17 years old

Date: 9/7/2022

Event after vaccination: Unknown. Indication of being a booster and off-label use

Associated medication: No

Notifying Entity: Pfizer

19

Registration No. EU-EC-10013413471

Male

Age range: 3-11 years old

Date: 9/2/2022

Event after vaccination: Vomiting, covid-19, difficulty breathing and fever

Associated medication: No

Notifying Entity: Pfizer

20

Registration No. EU-EC-10013413947

Women

Age range: 3-11 years old

Date: 9/2/2022

Event after vaccination: Altered state of consciousness, myocarditis and acute myocardial infarction

Associated medication: No

Notifying Entity: Pfizer

21

Registration No. EU-EC-10013358252

Women

Age range: 12-17 years old

Date: 08/29/2022

Event after vaccination: Chills, edema, headache, muscle aches and fever

Associated medication: No

Notifying Entity: Pfizer

22

Registration No. EU-EC-10013358900

Male

Age range: 3-11 years old

Date: 08/29/2022

Event after vaccination: Epileptic seizure, headache, vomiting and loss of consciousness

Associated medication: No

Notifying Entity: Pfizer

23

Registration No. EU-EC-10013319942

Male

Age range: 12-17 years old

Date: 08/24/2022

Event after vaccination: Myocarditis, pulmonary edema and infection

Associated medication: No

Notifying Entity: Pfizer

24

Registration No. EU-EC-10013280399

Women

Age range: 3-11 years old

Date: 8/18/2022

Event after vaccination: Septic shock and respiratory arrest

Associated medication: No

Notifying Entity: Pfizer

25

Registration No. EU-EC-10013225981

Women

Age range: 3-11 years old

Date: 8/12/2022

Event after vaccination: Immune thrombocytopenia and brain death

Associated medication: No

Notifying Entity: Pfizer

26

Registration No. EU-EC-10013232277

Male

Age range: 12-17 years old

Date: 8/12/2022

Event after vaccination: Vomiting, fever, diarrhea, myalgia and septic shock

Associated medication: No

Notifying Entity: Pfizer

27

Registration No. EU-EC-10013189841

Women

Age range: 3-11 years old

Date: 8/8/2022

Event after vaccination:

Associated medication: Peripheral arterial disease, vomiting, diarrhea and dizziness

Notifying Entity: Pfizer

28

Registration No. EU-EC-10013133601

Male

Age range: 12-17 years old

Date: 8/1/2022

Event after vaccination: Arm pain and acute myocardial infarction

Associated medication: No

Notifying Entity: Pfizer

29

Registration No. EU-EC-10013118435

Male

Age range: 12-17 years old

Date: 7/29/2022

Post-vaccination event: Weakness, vomiting, restlessness, and abdominal pain

Associated medication: No

Notifying Entity: Pfizer

30

Registration No. EU-EC-10013121006

Women

Age range: 3-11 years old

Date: 7/29/2022

Event after vaccination: Fever, abdominal pain, rash, and seizures

Associated medication: No

Notifying Entity: Pfizer

31

Registration No. EU-EC-10013124459

Women

Age range: 12-17 years old

Date: 12/26/2022

Post-vaccination event: Complex set of complications that included acute pancreatitis, heart failure, pneumonia, sepsis, pleural effusion, urinary tract infection, bowel paralysis, and multiple organ dysfunction syndrome

Associated medication: Yes (16 medications referenced)

Notifying Entity: Pfizer

32

Registration No. EU-EC-10013108396

Women

Age range: 12-17 years old

Date: 7/28/2022

Event after vaccination: Dizziness and pulmonary embolism

Associated medication: No

Notifying entity: National regulator

33

Registration No. EU-EC-10013114866

Women

Age range: 3-11 years old

Date: 7/28/2022

Event after vaccination: Diarrhea

Associated medication: No

Notifying Entity: Pfizer

34

Registration No. EU-EC-10013114897

Women

Age range: 12-17 years old

Date: 7/28/2022

Event after vaccination: Nosebleed

Associated medication: No

Notifying Entity: Pfizer

35

Registration No. EU-EC-10013093483

Male

Age range: 12-17 years old

Date: 7/26/2022

Event after vaccination: Complex picture that included coagulopathy, aplastic anemia, thrombocytopenia and gastrointestinal infection

Associated medication: Yes (five medications)

Notifying Entity: Pfizer

36

Registration No. EU-EC-10013064773

Male

Age range: 12-17 years old

Date: 7/22/2022

Event after vaccination: Fainting, abdominal pain, fever, vomiting, blood disorders and dengue

Associated medication: No

Notifying Entity: Pfizer

37

Registration No. EU-EC-10013052300

Gender: Not specified

Age range: 12-17 years old

Date: 7/21/2022

Event after vaccination: Only abstract reference to adverse event (Adverse event following immunisation). Indication of administration of Comirnaty (Tozinameran) and Spikevax (Elasomeran)

Associated medication: No

Notifying Entity: Pfizer

38

Registration No. EU-EC-10013055421

Gender: Not specified

Age range: 12-17 years old

Date: 7/21/2022

Event after vaccination: Only abstract reference to adverse event (Adverse event following immunisation). Indication of administration of Comirnaty (Tozinameran) and Spikevax (Elasomeran)

Associated medication: No

Notifying entity: Moderna Biotech Spain

39

Registration No. EU-EC-10013037895

Women

Age range: 3-11 years old

Date: 7/19/2022

Event after vaccination: Constipation

Associated medication: No

Notifying Entity: Pfizer

40

Registration No. EU-EC-10013009224

Male

Age range: 12-17 years old

Date: 7/15/2022

Event after vaccination: Vomiting, respiratory failure, cough, malaise, diarrhea and encephalitis. Indication that encephalitis has occurred after vaccination (Encephalitis following immunization procedures)

Associated medication: No

Notifying Entity: Pfizer

41

Registration No. EU-EC-10013001114

Male

Age range: 12-17 years old

Date: 7/14/2022

Event after vaccination: The cause of death is not explicit, with reference to an increase in d-dimers (associated with coagulation), interchangeability of vaccine products, covid-19, off-label use and ineffectiveness of drugs (drug ineffective) Indication for administration of Comirnaty (Tozinameran) and an unidentified inactivated vaccine

Associated medication: No

Notifying Entity: Pfizer

42

Registration No. EU-EC-10012949510

Male

Age range: 12-17 years old

Date: 7/8/2022

Event after vaccination: Malaise, vomiting, fever, dizziness and abdominal pain

Associated medication: No

Notifying Entity: Pfizer

43

Registration No. EU-EC-10012952288

Male

Age range: 12-17 years old

Date: 7/8/2022

Event after vaccination: Cardiac arrest

Associated medication: No

Notifying entity: Regulator

44

Registration No. EU-EC-10012906041

Women

Age range: 12-17 years old

Date: 7/4/2022

Event after vaccination: Vomiting, abdominal pain, fever, muscle and joint pain

Associated medication: No

Notifying Entity: Pfizer

45

Registration No. EU-EC-10012912169

Women

Age range: 12-17 years old

Date: 7/4/2022

Event after vaccination: Unknown

Associated medication: No

Notifying Entity: Pfizer

46

Registration No. EU-EC-10012913929

Male

Age range: 12-17 years old

Date: 7/4/2022

Event after vaccination: Complex clinical picture, which includes renal failure, ventricular tachycardia, myocarditis, ischemic heart disease, cardiac arrest, enterovirus and rhinovirus infection, and multiple organ dysfunction syndrome. Indication of problem in the administration of the vaccine (Inappropriate schedule of vaccine administered)

Associated medication: Yes (three medications, presumably during hospitalization)

Notifying Entity: Pfizer

47

Registration No. EU-EC-10012837037

Women

Age range: 3-11 years old

Date: 6/24/2022

Event after vaccination: Fever and headache

Associated medication: No

Notifying Entity: Pfizer

48

Registration No. EU-EC-10012837864

Women

Age range: 12-17 years old

Date: 6/24/2022

Event after vaccination: Breathing difficulties, chest pain and cold sweats

Associated medication: No

Notifying Entity: Pfizer

49

Registration No. EU-EC-10012838761

Women

Age range: 3-11 years old

Date: 6/24/2022

Event after vaccination: Malaise and fever

Associated medication: No

Notifying Entity: Pfizer

50

Registration No. EU-EC-10012727756

Women

Age range: 12-17 years old

Date: 06/15/2022

Event after vaccination: Aggravated anxiety, psychotic disorder, fear of death and abnormal thoughts. Indication of problem in the administration of the vaccine (Inappropriate schedule of vaccine administered)

Associated medication: No

Notifying Entity: Pfizer

51

Registration No. EU-EC-10012696053

Women

Age range: 3-11 years old

Date: 6/10/2022

Event after vaccination: Vomiting and epigastric pain

Associated medication: No

Notifying Entity: Pfizer

52

Registration No. EU-EC-10012588622

Male

Age range: 12-17 years old

Date: 05/30/2022

Event after vaccination: Muscle contusion, vomiting, fever, asystole, hemoptysis (coughing up blood) and respiratory arrest

Associated medication: No

Notifying Entity: Pfizer

53

Registration No. EU-EC-10012560672

Male

Age range: 12-17 years old

Date: 5/26/2022

Event after vaccination: Myocarditis

Associated medication: No

Notifying entity: Regudator

54

Registration No. EU-EC-10012531174

Women

Age range: 3-11 years old

Date: 05/23/2022

Event after vaccination: Palpitations, cyanosis, malaise, fatigue, cold sweats, tachycardia, myocarditis, cardio-respiratory arrest

Associated medication: Yes (11 medications, deducting it being during hospitalization)

Notifying Entity: Pfizer

55

Registration No. EU-EC-10012502237

Male

Age range: 3-11 years old

Date: 5/9/2022

Event after vaccination: Abdominal pain and cardiac arrest

Associated medication: No

Notifying Entity: Pfizer

56

Registration No. EU-EC-10012491473

Women

Age range: 3-11 years old

Date: 5/18/2022

Event after vaccination: Dyspnoea

Associated medication: No

Notifying entity: Regulator

57

Registration No. EU-EC-10012458422

Women

Age range: 12-17 years old

Date: 05/13/2022

Event after vaccination: dyspnoea, pulmonary hypertension, pulmonary veno-occlusive disease, and sudden death

Associated medication: No

Notifying entity: Regulator

58

Registration No. EU-EC-10012447013

Male

Age range: 3-11 years old

Date: 05/12/2022

Event after vaccination: Only abstract reference to adverse event (Adverse event following immunisation).

Associated medication: No

Notifying Entity: Pfizer

59

Registration No. EU-EC-10012448642

Women

Age range: 12-17 years old

Date: 05/12/2022

Event after vaccination: Pulmonary embolism

Associated medication: Yes (a contraceptive)

Notifying Entity: Theramex HQ

60

Registration No. EU-EC-10012413632

Male

Age range: 12-17 years old

Date: 5/9/2022

Event after vaccination: Road accident and multiple injuries. There is no other information that associates the death with the vaccination.

Associated medication: No

Notifying Entity: Pfizer

61

Registration No. EU-EC-10012413675

Women

Age range: 3-11 years old

Date: 5/9/2022

Event after vaccination: Diarrhoea, vomiting, fever, nausea and seizures

Associated medication: No

Notifying Entity: Pfizer

62

Registration No. EU-EC-10012379743

Male

Age range: 3-11 years old

Date: 5/4/2022

Event after vaccination: Myocarditis and cardio-respiratory arrest

Associated medication: Yes (a medication for allergic rhinitis)

Notifying entity: EEA Regulator

63

Registration No. EU-EC-10012353541

Male

Age range: 12-17 years old

Date: 5/2/2022

Event after vaccination: Myocarditis and heart failure. Indication of problem in the administration of the vaccine (Inappropriate schedule of vaccine administered)

Associated medication: No

Notifying Entity: Pfizer

64

Registration No. EU-EC-10012338238

Women

Age range: 12-17 years old

Date: 4/29/2022

Event after vaccination: Dry cough, weakness and pain at the vaccine site

Associated medication: No

Notifying Entity: Pfizer

65

Registration No. EU-EC-10012294520

Male

Age range: 12-17 years old

Date: 4/25/2022

Event after vaccination: Fainting and acute myocardial infarction. Indication of problem in the administration of the vaccine (Inappropriate schedule of vaccine administered)

Associated medication: No

Notifying Entity: Pfizer

66

Registration No. EU-EC-10012278550

Male

Age range: 12-17 years old

Date: 4/22/2022

Event after vaccination: Complex clinical picture that included swollen arm, leg edema, headache, loss of sensation, dilated pupils, cyanosis, pneumonia, acute myocardial infarction, bradycardia, ruptured aneurysm, intracranial hemorrhage

Associated medication: No

Notifying Entity: Pfizer

67

Registration No. EU-EC-10012279392

Male

Age range: 12-17 years old

Date: 4/22/2022

Event after vaccination: Cause of death or symptoms not explained

Associated medication: No

Notifying Entity: Pfizer

68

Registration No. EU-EC-10012279770

Male

Age range: 12-17 years old

Date: 4/22/2022

Event after vaccination: Epigastric pain, diarrhoea, numbness, vomiting and nausea

Associated medication: No

Notifying Entity: Pfizer

69

Registration No. EU-EC-10012282009

Male

Age range: 3-11 years old

Date: 4/22/2022

Event after vaccination: Cough, cold, headache, dyspnoea and fever

Associated medication: No

Notifying Entity: Pfizer

70

Registration No. EU-EC-10012211312

Women

Age range: 12-17 years old

Date: 4/14/2022

Event after vaccination: Complex clinical picture including back pain, arm pain hypoxia, fainting, tremors, drowsiness, blood disorders, thrombotic thrombocytopenic purpura and cardiogenic shock

Associated medication: No

Notifying Entity: Pfizer

71

Registration No. EU-EC-10012195564

Male

Age range: 12-17 years old

Date: 4/13/2022

Event after vaccination: Fever, vomiting, constipation, exaggerated motor activity, disturbances of consciousness, aggravated headache and brain death

Associated medication: No

Notifying entity: EEA Regulator

72

Registration No. EU-EC-10012200604

Women

Age range: 3-11 years old

Date: 4/13/2022

Event after vaccination: Flu-like symptoms, kidney problems, acute respiratory distress syndrome, multisystem inflammatory syndrome, and cardiomyopathy

Associated medication: No

Notifying Entity: Pfizer

73

Registration No. EU-EC-10012170160

Male

Age range: 12-17 years old

Date: 4/11/2022

Event after vaccination: Fever and labored breathing

Associated medication: No

Notifying Entity: Pfizer

74

Registration No. EU-EC-10012170211

Male

Age range: 12-17 years old

Date: 4/11/2022

Event after vaccination: Breathing difficulties and slow response to stimuli

Associated medication: No

Notifying Entity: Pfizer

75

Registration No. EU-EC-10012170715

Male

Age range: 12-17 years old

Date: 4/11/2022

Event after vaccination: Cause of death or symptoms not explained

Associated medication: No

Notifying Entity: Pfizer

76

Registration No. EU-EC-10012172619

Women

Age range: 12-17 years old

Date: 4/11/2022

Event after vaccination: Atrioventricular block and cardiogenic shock

Associated medication: No

Notifying Entity: Pfizer

77

Registration No. EU-EC-10012172746

Male

Age range: 12-17 years old

Date: 4/11/2022

Event after vaccination: Fall

Associated medication: No

Notifying Entity: Pfizer

78

Registration No. EU-EC-10012172870

Women

Age range: 12-17 years old

Date: 4/11/2022

Event after vaccination: Cause of death or symptoms not explained

Associated medication: No

Notifying Entity: Pfizer

79

Registration No. EU-EC-10012175850

Women

Age range: 12-17 years old

Date: 4/11/2022

Event after vaccination: Tiredness, headaches, Acute B-cell leukaemia, heart failure and shock

Associated medication: No

Notifying Entity: Pfizer

80

Registration No. EU-EC-10012175904

Women

Age range: 12-17 years old

Date: 4/11/2022

Event after vaccination: Fever and diarrhea

Associated medication: No

Notifying Entity: Pfizer

81

Registration No. EU-EC-10012164889

Male

Age range: 12-17 years old

Date: 4/8/2022

event to post vaccination: Sudden death (Found dead)

Associated medication: No

Notifying entity: EEA Regulator

82

Registration No. EU-EC-10012142615

Women

Age range: 12-17 years old

Date: 4/7/2022

Event after vaccination: Chills, headache, vomiting, fever, seizures and loss of consciousness

Associated medication: No

Notifying Entity: Pfizer

83

Registration No. EU-EC-10012147186

Male

Age range: 12-17 years old

Date: 4/7/2022

Event after vaccination: Pulmonary embolism and acute myocardial infarction

Associated medication: Yes (three medications)

Notifying entity: EEA Regulator

84

Registration No. EU-EC-10012137908

Male

Age range: 12-17 years old

Date: 4/6/2022

Event after vaccination: Pain at injection site, vomiting, fever, headache, cerebral hypoxia and cardio-respiratory arrest

Associated medication: Yes (a medication to treat cystic fibrosis)

Notifying entity: EEA Regulator

85

Registration No. EU-EC-10012095992

Male

Age range: 3-11 years old

Date: 4/4/2022

Event after vaccination: Cough and breathing difficulties

Associated medication: No

Notifying Entity: Pfizer

86

Registration No. EU-EC-10012102912

Women

Age range: 3-11 years old

Date: 4/4/2022

Event after vaccination: Acute myocardial infarction

Associated medication: No

Notifying Entity: Pfizer

87

Registration No. EU-EC-10012104150

Women

Age range: 12-17 years old

Date: 4/4/2022

Event after vaccination: Neurological disorder and suicide

Associated medication: No

Notifying entity:

88

Registration No. EU-EC-10012058075

Male

Age range: 12-17 years old

Date: 3/30/2022

Event after vaccination: Back pain, headache, hypertension, hemiparesis, burning sensation, polyneuropathy and near death experience (Near death experience)

Associated medication: No

Notifying Entity: Pfizer

89

Registration No. EU-EC-10012037140

Women

Age range: 12-17 years old

Date: 3/28/2022

Event after vaccination: Dizziness, paresthesia, tachycardia, blurred vision and syncope

Associated medication: No

Notifying Entity: Pfizer

90

Registration No. EU-EC-10011989898

Male

Age range: 12-17 years old

Date: 3/23/2022

Event after vaccination: Fever, headache, loss of appetite, myocarditis and sudden death (Found dead)

Associated medication: No

Notifying entity: EEA Regulator

91

Registration No. EU-EC-10011971165

Women

Age range: 3-11 years old

Date: 3/22/2022

Event after vaccination: Headache, fever, shortness of breath. Abdominal pain, vomiting blood, increased heart rate and cardiac arrest

Associated medication: No

Notifying Entity: Pfizer

92

Registration No. EU-EC-10011945689

Male

Age range: 3-11 years old

Date: 3/20/2022

Event after vaccination: Cerebral hemorrhage

Associated medication: No

Notifying entity: Regulator

93

Registration No. EU-EC-10011935462

Male

Age range: 12-17 years old

Date: 3/18/2022

Event after vaccination: Cardiomegaly

Associated medication: No

Notifying Entity: Pfizer

94

Registration No. EU-EC-10011886093

Male

Age range: 3-11 years old

Date: 3/14/2022

Event after vaccination: Cardio-respiratory arrest

Associated medication: No

Notifying entity: EEA Regulator

95

Registration No. EU-EC-10011860923

Women

Age range: 12-17 years old

Date: 3/11/2022

Event after vaccination: Headache, insomnia, difficulty breathing and seizures

Associated medication: No

Notifying Entity: Pfizer

96

Registration No. EU-EC-10011841265

Women

Age range: 12-17 years old

Date: 3/10/2022

Event after vaccination: Bilateral pneumonia and shock. Indication of vaccine failure (Vaccination failure)

Associated medication: No

Notifying entity: Not displayed (Senders Organization is not displayed)

97

Registration No. EU-EC-10011831427

Women

Age range: 3-11 years old

Date: 3/9/2022

Event after vaccination: Apnea, epilepsy, herpes zoster, renal failure, convulsions and sudden death. Indication of inappropriate age for vaccination (Inappropriate age at vaccine administration)

Associated medication: No

Notifying Entity: Pfizer

98

Registration No. EU-EC-10011812778

Women

Age range: 12-17 years old

Date: 3/7/2022

Event after vaccination: Vomiting, diarrhea, headache and dehydration

Associated medication: No

Notifying Entity: Pfizer

99

Registration No. EU-EC-10011731757

Women

Age range: 12-17 years old

Date: 02/28/2022

Event after vaccination: Fever, pain, palpitations, weight loss, excessive thirst, tachycardia, diabetic ketoacidosis and coma

Associated medication: No

Notifying Entity: Pfizer

100

Registration No. EU-EC-10011736718

Women

Age range: 12-17 years old

Date: 2/28/2022

Event after vaccination: Malaise, fever, chest pain, palpitations, aortic insufficiency, loss of consciousness, panic attacks and asystole

Associated medication: No

Notifying Entity: Pfizer

101

Registration No. EU-EC-10011707898

Male

Age range: 12-17 years

Date: 2/24/2022

Event after vaccination: Arm pain, leg pain, numbness, difficulty breathing, inability to walk, and shock

Associated medication: No

Notifying Entity: Pfizer

102

Registration No. EU-EC-10011708631

Women

Age range: 12-17 years old

Date: 2/24/2022

Event after vaccination: Pneumonia, respiratory distress, respiratory failure, cerebral hypoxia

Associated medication: No

Notifying Entity: Pfizer

103

Registration No. EU-EC-10011692672

Women

Age range: 12-17 years old

Date: 2/23/2022

Event after vaccination: Myocarditis

Associated medication: No

Notifying Entity: Pfizer

104

Registration No. EU-EC-10011604818

Male

Age range: 3-11 years old

Date: 2/14/2022

Event after vaccination: Diarrhoea, irritability and acute respiratory failure

Associated medication: No

Notifying entity: Regulator

105

Registration No. EU-EC-10011544194

Women

Age range: 12-17 years old

Date: 2/9/2022

Event after vaccination: Cardio-respiratory arrest

Associated medication: Yes (five medications)

Notifying entity: Not displayed (Senders Organization is not displayed)

106

Registration No. EU-EC-10011537572

Male

Age range: 12-17 years old

Date: 2/8/2022

Event after vaccination: Agranulocytosis, sepsis, and multiple organ failure

Associated medication: No

Notifying entity: Regulator

107

Registration No. EU-EC-10011515940

Women

Age range: 12-17 years old

Date: 2/7/2022

Event after vaccination: Pulmonary thromboembolism and cardiac arrest

Associated medication: No

Notifying Entity: Pfizer

108

Registration No. EU-EC-10011481066

Male

Age range: 12-17 years old

Date: 2/3/2022

Event after vaccination: Sudden death

Associated medication: No

Notifying entity: EEA Regulator

109

Registration No. EU-EC-10011456888

Male

Age range: 12-17 years old

Date: 2/1/2022

Event after vaccination: Thrombosis

Associated medication: No

Notifying Entity: Pfizer

110

Registration No. EU-EC-10011439953

Male

Age range: 12-17 years old

Date: 1/31/2022

Event after vaccination: Complex clinical picture, which included intestinal motility disorders, perimyocarditis, pneumococcal septicemia, paranoid state, suicidal ideation and heart failure

Associated medication: Yes (four medications, two of which are also under suspicion)

Notifying entity: Regulator

111

Registration No. EU-EC-10011420973

Male

Age range: 12-17 years old

Date: 1/28/2022

Event after vaccination: Rhythmic movement disorder (Head banging). Adverse event following immunization reference.

Associated medication: No

Notifying Entity: Pfizer

112

Registration No. EU-EC-10011392794

Women

Age range: 12-17 years old

Date: 1/26/2022

Event after vaccination: Anaphylactic shock

Associated medication: No

Notifying Entity: Pfizer

113

Registration No. EU-EC-10011380953

Women

Age range: 12-17 years old

Date: 1/25/2022

Event after vaccination: Pulmonary embolism and cardiac arrest

Associated medication: No

Notifying entity: Regulator

114

Registration No. EU-EC-10011303586

Women

Age range: 12-17 years old

Date: 1/18/2022

Event after vaccination: Fever

Associated medication: No

Notifying Entity: Pfizer

115

Registration No. EU-EC-10011304341

Male

Age range: 12-17 years old

Date: 1/18/2022

Event after vaccination: Extensive swelling of the limbs after vaccination, edema, cyanosis and breathing difficulties

Associated medication: No

Notifying Entity: Pfizer

116

Registration No. EU-EC-10011287208

Male

Age range: 12-17 years old

Date: 1/17/2022

Event after vaccination: Cough, fatigue, breathing difficulties and cyanosis. Reference to Cytokine Storm and Drug Ineffective

Associated medication: No

Notifying Entity: Pfizer

117

Registration No. EU-EC-10011259316

Women

Age range: 12-17 years old

Date: 01/13/2022

Event after vaccination: Pruritus, chills and itching

Associated medication: No

Notifying Entity: Pfizer

118

Registration No. EU-EC-10011189943

Women

Age range: 12-17 years old

Date: 7/1/2022

Event after vaccination: Arrhythmia

Associated medication: No

Notifying entity: Regulator

119

Registration No. EU-EC-10011178514

Male

Age range: 12-17 years old

Date: 1/6/2022

Event after vaccination: Arm pain, nosebleed, airway obstruction, and myocarditis

Associated medication: No

Notifying Entity: Pfizer

120

Registration No. EU-EC-10011180703

Male

Age range: 12-17 years old

Date: 1/6/2022

Event after vaccination: Anaphylactic shock, fatigue, dizziness, respiratory changes, cyanosis and cardiovascular collapse

Associated medication: No

Notifying Entity: Pfizer

121

Registration No. EU-EC-10011164976

Male

Age range: 12-17 years old

Date: 1/5/2022

Event after vaccination: Fever, headache, vomiting, purpuric rash, hypotension, meningococcal meningitis, and septic shock

Associated medication: No

Notifying Entity: Pfizer

122

Registration No. EU-EC-10011169374

Women

Age range: 12-17 years old

Date: 1/5/2022

Event after vaccination: Stiffness, fever, headache, weakness, and breathing difficulties

Associated medication: No

Notifying Entity: Pfizer

123

Registration No. EU-EC-10011169392

Women

Age range: 12-17 years old

Date: 1/5/2022

Event after vaccination: Breathing difficulties

Associated medication: Yes (an asthma medication)

Notifying Entity: Pfizer

124

Registration No. EU-EC-10011172923

Male

Age range: 12-17 years old

Date: 1/5/2022

Event after vaccination: Complex clinical picture that included ventricular fibrillation, mesenteric ischemia, hypotension, hepatic alterations, renal alterations, shock and cardio-respiratory arrest.

Associated medication: Yes (one medication: paracetamol)

Notifying Entity: Pfizer

125

Registration No. EU-EC-10011151229

Male

Age range: 3-11 years old

Date: 1/4/2022

Event after vaccination: Indication of suspected covid-19 (Suspected COVID-19) and vaccine ineffectiveness (Drug ineffective)

Associated medication: No

Notifying Entity: Pfizer

Thank you for reading Who is Robert Malone. This post is public so feel free to share it. Share

Give a gift subscription