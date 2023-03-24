Covid-19: Pfizer vaccine suspected of killing 125 young Europeans, the overwhelming majority (were) healthy
Investigative journalism from Portugal
When trying to catch up with my various WhatsApp messages, I found that I had missed one from a journalist who I met in Portugal almost two years ago, when I was speaking to a small group of Lisbon-based free thinking influencers including physicians, lawyers, politicians and of course journalists. The Portuguese journalist Elizabete Tavares had moderated a discussion panel during one of these sessions, and two months ago she had written to alert me to a publication from her new journalistic home, the independent journal publication “Pagina UM”.
Hi Dr. Robert:
This is Elisabete Tavares. I’m the journalist that moderated the talk you attended in Lisbon in 2021. I’m working with an independent Portuguese newspaper, Pagina UM. We have published today a detailed account of the deaths of children and teenagers in Europe due to the COVID mRNA vaccine. Here is the news in case you want to read and share.
Unfortunately, the reporting is only published in Portuguese, but the topic looked important so I asked her if it would be acceptable for me to run this through a machine translation program and re-publish in English. Plus, Jill and I are always keen to bring international perspectives to our Substack readers. Permission granted!
For those fluent in Portuguese, the original Portuguese version of this article can be found here.
So, without further ado, below please find a machine translated version of the forwarded article.
Reporting by Pedro Almeida Vieira // January 27, 2023
Pagina UM (Portugal)
Covid-19: Pfizer vaccine suspected of killing 125 young Europeans, the overwhelming majority (were) healthy
PÁGINA UM began to analyze, in detail, the database of the European Medicines Agency, while waiting for the Administrative Court to oblige (or not) Infarmed to disclose the notifications of adverse effects in Portugal of vaccines against covid-19. In the individual records of the most serious cases in Europe – which resulted in the deaths of children and young people–, and which PÁGINA UM presents exclusively, it is not intended to satisfy any morbid curiosity. The disturbance that reading can cause should lead to an immediate question: were these victims necessary, in concrete terms, as collateral damage, in a disease that, for people under 20 years of age, causes three deaths in every 1,000,000 infections? And this includes those with serious comorbidities, because in the case of victims of the adverse effects of vaccines, the overwhelming majority were healthy, which would give them, with absolute statistical certainty, the ability to survive an infection caused by SARS-CoV-2.
The European Medicines Agency (EMA) has already received and validated a total of 125 deaths of children and adolescents in which there are very strong suspicions of direct association with the mRNA vaccine, produced by Pfizer-BioNTech, marketed under the brand name Comirnaty. This number comes from a detailed analysis – and still ongoing – that PÁGINA UM is carrying out on the EudraVigilance database, which compiles notifications from the pharmaceutical industry itself and from regulators in different countries, including Infarmed.
In the most recent update of the safety information, on December 8 last year, the EMA reports that around 57.3 million doses have already been administered to children and adolescents (under 18 years of age) – which indicates approximately 30 million vaccinated in these age groups – but not a word or a number about deaths and serious adverse effects.
This Pfizer vaccine was the only one allowed to be used in Portugal. In addition to this, in Europe, according to the EMA, around 3.1 million doses of Spikevax, Moderna's vaccine, were administered to children and adolescents. PAGE ONE has not yet reviewed the adverse effects of Spikevax in these age groups.
Only a detailed query of the EudraVigilance database – not very intuitive and requiring further data analysis – allows individual records to be obtained (anonymized and without country identification) and a rigorous determination of the adverse effects of vaccines against covid -19.
In addition to the 125 deaths, more than 11,500 adverse reactions considered serious were reported, just for this Pfizer vaccine and last year alone, of which around 9,000 in the 12 to 17 age group. Knowing how many cases resulted in hospitalization and sequelae is a very difficult task, not least because of the lack of information contained in the individual records made available. On the other hand, the EMA database is structured in a way that makes finer analyzes difficult.
It should be noted, however, that all notifications of deaths contained in EudraVigilance were made by health professionals, which reinforces the strong suspicion that the vaccine is the exclusive “promoter” of the fatal outcome. Even because the notification must always contain the suspected drug.
Incidentally, curiously, 97 of the 125 reports of deaths of children and young people were even indicated by Pfizer, which did not respond to a request for information and clarification from PÁGINA UM. The reason seems simple: as vaccines against covid-19 had a special emergency status, granted by international institutions, relieving pharmaceutical companies of responsibilities, Pfizer (and any other company that markets them) will only have any future problems if they hide intentionally some relevant information. In any case, the American pharmaceutical company would never indicate these 97 deaths of children and young people if it did not have a high degree of certainty that they were caused by its vaccine.
But from there to having an active attitude of prudence and public reporting on real adverse events, especially in groups without vulnerabilities (such as healthy children and young people), goes a long way. Pfizer never spoke of deaths of young people and children, presenting its vaccine as safe and even necessary in a cost-benefit analysis. And the political and health authorities signed on underneath.
In fact, the reduced number of lethal cases reported by regulators in different countries is rather strange, bearing in mind that institutional health authorities have the greatest technical (and even legal) capacity to deepen diagnoses and forensic medical examinations to determine the actual cause of death and confirm beyond doubt the association with vaccines. However, it is no less evident that health authorities, linked to Governments, will not be very politically interested in proving (with scientific evidence) any type of relationship between vaccines against covid-19 and the death of children and adolescents, especially because strong persuasion (or even pressure) campaigns were set up for parents to vaccinate their children.
What is certain is that the information made available on its website by the EMA for each fatal case contains incomprehensibly few relevant clinical details – it ignores, for example, the period between administration of the vaccine and death –, whether the information on hospitalizations (or not) ) is correct, nor is it evident that there were autopsies and post mortem diagnoses.
However, it becomes evident in this analysis of the official information available, that in the overwhelming majority of cases we are facing tragic outcomes in healthy young people, since, as a rule, there are no other drugs under suspicion. Indeed, among the 125 deaths recorded in the Pfizer vaccine, only in 16 cases were other drugs involved, although in some situations it appears that, when mentioned, they were used during hospitalizations.
In total, most deaths are among boys: 67 against 58 girls. And the most representative group – and also the largest because it was more vaccinated – is that of adolescents between 12 and 17 years old, with 93 deaths. While it is certain that in some of these tragic events only general symptoms are highlighted – such as fever, weakness, vomiting and diarrhea –, which do not even allow the assessment of the “impact” of the vaccine, in other situations the clinical events identified refer to specific conditions that have been concern. These include heart problems, and especially myocarditis.
In fact, in a global analysis of the adverse effects of Comirnaty over the past year, Pfizer highlights the detection of 1,028 myocarditis as serious cases. Of the 13 that contributed to death, according to the records consulted by PÁGINA UM, 10 were observed in boys and three in girls, which confirms the indications of several studies on this matter.
But there are still other disturbing data – and which should lead to reflection on ethical issues, among which the possibility of causing adverse effects, even if in a minimal probability, for a person who is not vulnerable to a disease.
In fact, in all the cases described below – and even more in some than in others – it is disconcerting to imagine the evolution of the health status of those children and adolescents who ended up being stroked. And some literally, like the eight who suffered an acute myocardial infarction or the five who died suddenly.
And this, it seems, was due to the administration of a drug that promised to save them from a disease that, for their age, had a fatality rate of 0.0003% without a vaccine – as confirmed by a recent study published this month. in a scientific journal, co-authored by John Ioannidis, the world's leading epidemiologist.
INDIVIDUAL (ANONYMIZED) RECORDS OF DEATHS IN THE COUNTRIES OF THE EUROPEAN ECONOMIC AREA DUE TO SUSPECTED ADVERSE EFFECTS OF THE PFIZER-BIONTECH VACCINE (COMIRNATY)
1
Registration No. EU-EC-10014311323
Male
Age range: 12-17 years old
Date: 12/26/2022
Event after vaccination: Dyspnoea and arthralgia
Associated medication: No
Notifying Entity: Pfizer
2
Registration No. EU-EC-10014312032
Male
Age range: 12-17 years old
Date: 12/26/2022
Event after vaccination: Malaise and fever
Associated medication: No
Notifying Entity: Pfizer
3
Registration No. EU-EC-10014282015
Male
Age range: 12-17 years old
Date: 12/21/2022
Event after vaccination: Myocarditis and cardiac arrest
Associated medication: No
Notifying entity: Regulator
4
Registration No. EU-EC-10014261879
Male
Age range: 12-17 years old
Date: 12/19/2022
Event after vaccination: Cerebral edema and viral encephalitis
Associated medication: No
Notifying entity: Regulator
5
Registration No. EU-EC-10014176692
Male
Age range: 2 months-2 years
Date: 12/6/2022
Post-vaccination event: Pallor, pulmonary edema, and pneumonia
Associated medication: No
Notifying Entity: Pfizer
6
Registration No. EU-EC-10014162125
Women
Age range: 12-17 years old
Date: 12/2/2022
Event after vaccination: Erythema, fever and pain. Indication of problem in the administration of the vaccine (Inappropriate schedule of vaccine administered)
Associated medication: No
Notifying Entity: Pfizer
7
Registration No. EU-EC-10014121005
Male
Age range: 3-11 years old
Date: 11/28/2022
Event after vaccination: Hepatorenal syndrome, encephalopathy, cerebral hernia, cerebral edema, sepsis, and organ failure
Associated medication: Yes (six medications; asthmatic patient)
Notifying Entity: Pfizer
8
Registration No. EU-EC-10014002719
Women
Age range: 12-17 years old
Date: 11/15/2022
Event after vaccination: Pulmonary embolism
Associated medication: Yes (drugs due to absence of menstruation)
Notifying entity: Regulator
9
Registration No. EU-EC-10013880205
Women
Age range: 12-17 years old
Date: 10/31/2022
Event after vaccination: Extreme weakness
Associated medication: No
Notifying Entity: Pfizer
10
Registration No. EU-EC-10013825344
Male
Age range: 12-17 years old
Date: 10/24/2022
Event after vaccination: Acute myocardial infarction
Associated medication: No
Notifying Entity: Pfizer
11
Registration No. EU-EC-10013792211
Male
Age range: 12-17 years old
Date: 10/20/2022
Event after vaccination: Fatigue, sensory disturbances, dyspnoea, pain and acute respiratory distress syndrome. Indication of vaccination error (Vaccination error)
Associated medication: No
Notifying Entity: Pfizer
12
Registration No. EU-EC-10013741937
Women
Age range: 12-17 years old
Date: 10/14/2022
Event after vaccination: Chronic asthma and covid-19
Associated medication: No
Notifying Entity: Pfizer
13
Registration No. EU-EC-10013705185
Women
Age range: 12-17 years old
Date: 10/10/2022
Event after vaccination: Convulsions
Associated medication: Yes (two medications for bipolar disorder and epilepsy, which is also suspected)
Notifying entity: UCB Pharma
14
Registration No. EU-EC-10013551143
Women
Age range: 12-17 years old
Date: 9/20/2022
Event after vaccination: Dyspnoea, circulatory shock and acute myocardial infarction
Associated medication: Yes (two asthma medications)
Notifying Entity: Pfizer
15
Registration No. EU-EC-10013537492
Women
Age range: 3-11 years old
Date: 9/19/2022
Event after vaccination: Unknown
Associated medication: No
Notifying Entity: Pfizer
16
Registration No. EU-EC-10013484344
Male
Age range: 3-11 years old
Date: 9/12/2022
Event after vaccination: Fever
Associated medication: No
Notifying Entity: Pfizer
17
Registration No. EU-EC-10013471400
Male
Age range: 12-17 years old
Date: 9/9/2022
Event after vaccination: Generalized weakness, acute myocardial infarction, myocarditis, and seizures
Associated medication: No
Notifying Entity: Pfizer
18
Registration No. EU-EC-10013450680
Male
Age range: 12-17 years old
Date: 9/7/2022
Event after vaccination: Unknown. Indication of being a booster and off-label use
Associated medication: No
Notifying Entity: Pfizer
19
Registration No. EU-EC-10013413471
Male
Age range: 3-11 years old
Date: 9/2/2022
Event after vaccination: Vomiting, covid-19, difficulty breathing and fever
Associated medication: No
Notifying Entity: Pfizer
20
Registration No. EU-EC-10013413947
Women
Age range: 3-11 years old
Date: 9/2/2022
Event after vaccination: Altered state of consciousness, myocarditis and acute myocardial infarction
Associated medication: No
Notifying Entity: Pfizer
21
Registration No. EU-EC-10013358252
Women
Age range: 12-17 years old
Date: 08/29/2022
Event after vaccination: Chills, edema, headache, muscle aches and fever
Associated medication: No
Notifying Entity: Pfizer
22
Registration No. EU-EC-10013358900
Male
Age range: 3-11 years old
Date: 08/29/2022
Event after vaccination: Epileptic seizure, headache, vomiting and loss of consciousness
Associated medication: No
Notifying Entity: Pfizer
23
Registration No. EU-EC-10013319942
Male
Age range: 12-17 years old
Date: 08/24/2022
Event after vaccination: Myocarditis, pulmonary edema and infection
Associated medication: No
Notifying Entity: Pfizer
24
Registration No. EU-EC-10013280399
Women
Age range: 3-11 years old
Date: 8/18/2022
Event after vaccination: Septic shock and respiratory arrest
Associated medication: No
Notifying Entity: Pfizer
25
Registration No. EU-EC-10013225981
Women
Age range: 3-11 years old
Date: 8/12/2022
Event after vaccination: Immune thrombocytopenia and brain death
Associated medication: No
Notifying Entity: Pfizer
26
Registration No. EU-EC-10013232277
Male
Age range: 12-17 years old
Date: 8/12/2022
Event after vaccination: Vomiting, fever, diarrhea, myalgia and septic shock
Associated medication: No
Notifying Entity: Pfizer
27
Registration No. EU-EC-10013189841
Women
Age range: 3-11 years old
Date: 8/8/2022
Event after vaccination:
Associated medication: Peripheral arterial disease, vomiting, diarrhea and dizziness
Notifying Entity: Pfizer
28
Registration No. EU-EC-10013133601
Male
Age range: 12-17 years old
Date: 8/1/2022
Event after vaccination: Arm pain and acute myocardial infarction
Associated medication: No
Notifying Entity: Pfizer
29
Registration No. EU-EC-10013118435
Male
Age range: 12-17 years old
Date: 7/29/2022
Post-vaccination event: Weakness, vomiting, restlessness, and abdominal pain
Associated medication: No
Notifying Entity: Pfizer
30
Registration No. EU-EC-10013121006
Women
Age range: 3-11 years old
Date: 7/29/2022
Event after vaccination: Fever, abdominal pain, rash, and seizures
Associated medication: No
Notifying Entity: Pfizer
31
Registration No. EU-EC-10013124459
Women
Age range: 12-17 years old
Date: 12/26/2022
Post-vaccination event: Complex set of complications that included acute pancreatitis, heart failure, pneumonia, sepsis, pleural effusion, urinary tract infection, bowel paralysis, and multiple organ dysfunction syndrome
Associated medication: Yes (16 medications referenced)
Notifying Entity: Pfizer
32
Registration No. EU-EC-10013108396
Women
Age range: 12-17 years old
Date: 7/28/2022
Event after vaccination: Dizziness and pulmonary embolism
Associated medication: No
Notifying entity: National regulator
33
Registration No. EU-EC-10013114866
Women
Age range: 3-11 years old
Date: 7/28/2022
Event after vaccination: Diarrhea
Associated medication: No
Notifying Entity: Pfizer
34
Registration No. EU-EC-10013114897
Women
Age range: 12-17 years old
Date: 7/28/2022
Event after vaccination: Nosebleed
Associated medication: No
Notifying Entity: Pfizer
35
Registration No. EU-EC-10013093483
Male
Age range: 12-17 years old
Date: 7/26/2022
Event after vaccination: Complex picture that included coagulopathy, aplastic anemia, thrombocytopenia and gastrointestinal infection
Associated medication: Yes (five medications)
Notifying Entity: Pfizer
36
Registration No. EU-EC-10013064773
Male
Age range: 12-17 years old
Date: 7/22/2022
Event after vaccination: Fainting, abdominal pain, fever, vomiting, blood disorders and dengue
Associated medication: No
Notifying Entity: Pfizer
37
Registration No. EU-EC-10013052300
Gender: Not specified
Age range: 12-17 years old
Date: 7/21/2022
Event after vaccination: Only abstract reference to adverse event (Adverse event following immunisation). Indication of administration of Comirnaty (Tozinameran) and Spikevax (Elasomeran)
Associated medication: No
Notifying Entity: Pfizer
38
Registration No. EU-EC-10013055421
Gender: Not specified
Age range: 12-17 years old
Date: 7/21/2022
Event after vaccination: Only abstract reference to adverse event (Adverse event following immunisation). Indication of administration of Comirnaty (Tozinameran) and Spikevax (Elasomeran)
Associated medication: No
Notifying entity: Moderna Biotech Spain
39
Registration No. EU-EC-10013037895
Women
Age range: 3-11 years old
Date: 7/19/2022
Event after vaccination: Constipation
Associated medication: No
Notifying Entity: Pfizer
40
Registration No. EU-EC-10013009224
Male
Age range: 12-17 years old
Date: 7/15/2022
Event after vaccination: Vomiting, respiratory failure, cough, malaise, diarrhea and encephalitis. Indication that encephalitis has occurred after vaccination (Encephalitis following immunization procedures)
Associated medication: No
Notifying Entity: Pfizer
41
Registration No. EU-EC-10013001114
Male
Age range: 12-17 years old
Date: 7/14/2022
Event after vaccination: The cause of death is not explicit, with reference to an increase in d-dimers (associated with coagulation), interchangeability of vaccine products, covid-19, off-label use and ineffectiveness of drugs (drug ineffective) Indication for administration of Comirnaty (Tozinameran) and an unidentified inactivated vaccine
Associated medication: No
Notifying Entity: Pfizer
42
Registration No. EU-EC-10012949510
Male
Age range: 12-17 years old
Date: 7/8/2022
Event after vaccination: Malaise, vomiting, fever, dizziness and abdominal pain
Associated medication: No
Notifying Entity: Pfizer
43
Registration No. EU-EC-10012952288
Male
Age range: 12-17 years old
Date: 7/8/2022
Event after vaccination: Cardiac arrest
Associated medication: No
Notifying entity: Regulator
44
Registration No. EU-EC-10012906041
Women
Age range: 12-17 years old
Date: 7/4/2022
Event after vaccination: Vomiting, abdominal pain, fever, muscle and joint pain
Associated medication: No
Notifying Entity: Pfizer
45
Registration No. EU-EC-10012912169
Women
Age range: 12-17 years old
Date: 7/4/2022
Event after vaccination: Unknown
Associated medication: No
Notifying Entity: Pfizer
46
Registration No. EU-EC-10012913929
Male
Age range: 12-17 years old
Date: 7/4/2022
Event after vaccination: Complex clinical picture, which includes renal failure, ventricular tachycardia, myocarditis, ischemic heart disease, cardiac arrest, enterovirus and rhinovirus infection, and multiple organ dysfunction syndrome. Indication of problem in the administration of the vaccine (Inappropriate schedule of vaccine administered)
Associated medication: Yes (three medications, presumably during hospitalization)
Notifying Entity: Pfizer
47
Registration No. EU-EC-10012837037
Women
Age range: 3-11 years old
Date: 6/24/2022
Event after vaccination: Fever and headache
Associated medication: No
Notifying Entity: Pfizer
48
Registration No. EU-EC-10012837864
Women
Age range: 12-17 years old
Date: 6/24/2022
Event after vaccination: Breathing difficulties, chest pain and cold sweats
Associated medication: No
Notifying Entity: Pfizer
49
Registration No. EU-EC-10012838761
Women
Age range: 3-11 years old
Date: 6/24/2022
Event after vaccination: Malaise and fever
Associated medication: No
Notifying Entity: Pfizer
50
Registration No. EU-EC-10012727756
Women
Age range: 12-17 years old
Date: 06/15/2022
Event after vaccination: Aggravated anxiety, psychotic disorder, fear of death and abnormal thoughts. Indication of problem in the administration of the vaccine (Inappropriate schedule of vaccine administered)
Associated medication: No
Notifying Entity: Pfizer
51
Registration No. EU-EC-10012696053
Women
Age range: 3-11 years old
Date: 6/10/2022
Event after vaccination: Vomiting and epigastric pain
Associated medication: No
Notifying Entity: Pfizer
52
Registration No. EU-EC-10012588622
Male
Age range: 12-17 years old
Date: 05/30/2022
Event after vaccination: Muscle contusion, vomiting, fever, asystole, hemoptysis (coughing up blood) and respiratory arrest
Associated medication: No
Notifying Entity: Pfizer
53
Registration No. EU-EC-10012560672
Male
Age range: 12-17 years old
Date: 5/26/2022
Event after vaccination: Myocarditis
Associated medication: No
Notifying entity: Regudator
54
Registration No. EU-EC-10012531174
Women
Age range: 3-11 years old
Date: 05/23/2022
Event after vaccination: Palpitations, cyanosis, malaise, fatigue, cold sweats, tachycardia, myocarditis, cardio-respiratory arrest
Associated medication: Yes (11 medications, deducting it being during hospitalization)
Notifying Entity: Pfizer
55
Registration No. EU-EC-10012502237
Male
Age range: 3-11 years old
Date: 5/9/2022
Event after vaccination: Abdominal pain and cardiac arrest
Associated medication: No
Notifying Entity: Pfizer
56
Registration No. EU-EC-10012491473
Women
Age range: 3-11 years old
Date: 5/18/2022
Event after vaccination: Dyspnoea
Associated medication: No
Notifying entity: Regulator
57
Registration No. EU-EC-10012458422
Women
Age range: 12-17 years old
Date: 05/13/2022
Event after vaccination: dyspnoea, pulmonary hypertension, pulmonary veno-occlusive disease, and sudden death
Associated medication: No
Notifying entity: Regulator
58
Registration No. EU-EC-10012447013
Male
Age range: 3-11 years old
Date: 05/12/2022
Event after vaccination: Only abstract reference to adverse event (Adverse event following immunisation).
Associated medication: No
Notifying Entity: Pfizer
59
Registration No. EU-EC-10012448642
Women
Age range: 12-17 years old
Date: 05/12/2022
Event after vaccination: Pulmonary embolism
Associated medication: Yes (a contraceptive)
Notifying Entity: Theramex HQ
60
Registration No. EU-EC-10012413632
Male
Age range: 12-17 years old
Date: 5/9/2022
Event after vaccination: Road accident and multiple injuries. There is no other information that associates the death with the vaccination.
Associated medication: No
Notifying Entity: Pfizer
61
Registration No. EU-EC-10012413675
Women
Age range: 3-11 years old
Date: 5/9/2022
Event after vaccination: Diarrhoea, vomiting, fever, nausea and seizures
Associated medication: No
Notifying Entity: Pfizer
62
Registration No. EU-EC-10012379743
Male
Age range: 3-11 years old
Date: 5/4/2022
Event after vaccination: Myocarditis and cardio-respiratory arrest
Associated medication: Yes (a medication for allergic rhinitis)
Notifying entity: EEA Regulator
63
Registration No. EU-EC-10012353541
Male
Age range: 12-17 years old
Date: 5/2/2022
Event after vaccination: Myocarditis and heart failure. Indication of problem in the administration of the vaccine (Inappropriate schedule of vaccine administered)
Associated medication: No
Notifying Entity: Pfizer
64
Registration No. EU-EC-10012338238
Women
Age range: 12-17 years old
Date: 4/29/2022
Event after vaccination: Dry cough, weakness and pain at the vaccine site
Associated medication: No
Notifying Entity: Pfizer
65
Registration No. EU-EC-10012294520
Male
Age range: 12-17 years old
Date: 4/25/2022
Event after vaccination: Fainting and acute myocardial infarction. Indication of problem in the administration of the vaccine (Inappropriate schedule of vaccine administered)
Associated medication: No
Notifying Entity: Pfizer
66
Registration No. EU-EC-10012278550
Male
Age range: 12-17 years old
Date: 4/22/2022
Event after vaccination: Complex clinical picture that included swollen arm, leg edema, headache, loss of sensation, dilated pupils, cyanosis, pneumonia, acute myocardial infarction, bradycardia, ruptured aneurysm, intracranial hemorrhage
Associated medication: No
Notifying Entity: Pfizer
67
Registration No. EU-EC-10012279392
Male
Age range: 12-17 years old
Date: 4/22/2022
Event after vaccination: Cause of death or symptoms not explained
Associated medication: No
Notifying Entity: Pfizer
68
Registration No. EU-EC-10012279770
Male
Age range: 12-17 years old
Date: 4/22/2022
Event after vaccination: Epigastric pain, diarrhoea, numbness, vomiting and nausea
Associated medication: No
Notifying Entity: Pfizer
69
Registration No. EU-EC-10012282009
Male
Age range: 3-11 years old
Date: 4/22/2022
Event after vaccination: Cough, cold, headache, dyspnoea and fever
Associated medication: No
Notifying Entity: Pfizer
70
Registration No. EU-EC-10012211312
Women
Age range: 12-17 years old
Date: 4/14/2022
Event after vaccination: Complex clinical picture including back pain, arm pain hypoxia, fainting, tremors, drowsiness, blood disorders, thrombotic thrombocytopenic purpura and cardiogenic shock
Associated medication: No
Notifying Entity: Pfizer
71
Registration No. EU-EC-10012195564
Male
Age range: 12-17 years old
Date: 4/13/2022
Event after vaccination: Fever, vomiting, constipation, exaggerated motor activity, disturbances of consciousness, aggravated headache and brain death
Associated medication: No
Notifying entity: EEA Regulator
72
Registration No. EU-EC-10012200604
Women
Age range: 3-11 years old
Date: 4/13/2022
Event after vaccination: Flu-like symptoms, kidney problems, acute respiratory distress syndrome, multisystem inflammatory syndrome, and cardiomyopathy
Associated medication: No
Notifying Entity: Pfizer
73
Registration No. EU-EC-10012170160
Male
Age range: 12-17 years old
Date: 4/11/2022
Event after vaccination: Fever and labored breathing
Associated medication: No
Notifying Entity: Pfizer
74
Registration No. EU-EC-10012170211
Male
Age range: 12-17 years old
Date: 4/11/2022
Event after vaccination: Breathing difficulties and slow response to stimuli
Associated medication: No
Notifying Entity: Pfizer
75
Registration No. EU-EC-10012170715
Male
Age range: 12-17 years old
Date: 4/11/2022
Event after vaccination: Cause of death or symptoms not explained
Associated medication: No
Notifying Entity: Pfizer
76
Registration No. EU-EC-10012172619
Women
Age range: 12-17 years old
Date: 4/11/2022
Event after vaccination: Atrioventricular block and cardiogenic shock
Associated medication: No
Notifying Entity: Pfizer
77
Registration No. EU-EC-10012172746
Male
Age range: 12-17 years old
Date: 4/11/2022
Event after vaccination: Fall
Associated medication: No
Notifying Entity: Pfizer
78
Registration No. EU-EC-10012172870
Women
Age range: 12-17 years old
Date: 4/11/2022
Event after vaccination: Cause of death or symptoms not explained
Associated medication: No
Notifying Entity: Pfizer
79
Registration No. EU-EC-10012175850
Women
Age range: 12-17 years old
Date: 4/11/2022
Event after vaccination: Tiredness, headaches, Acute B-cell leukaemia, heart failure and shock
Associated medication: No
Notifying Entity: Pfizer
80
Registration No. EU-EC-10012175904
Women
Age range: 12-17 years old
Date: 4/11/2022
Event after vaccination: Fever and diarrhea
Associated medication: No
Notifying Entity: Pfizer
81
Registration No. EU-EC-10012164889
Male
Age range: 12-17 years old
Date: 4/8/2022
event to post vaccination: Sudden death (Found dead)
Associated medication: No
Notifying entity: EEA Regulator
82
Registration No. EU-EC-10012142615
Women
Age range: 12-17 years old
Date: 4/7/2022
Event after vaccination: Chills, headache, vomiting, fever, seizures and loss of consciousness
Associated medication: No
Notifying Entity: Pfizer
83
Registration No. EU-EC-10012147186
Male
Age range: 12-17 years old
Date: 4/7/2022
Event after vaccination: Pulmonary embolism and acute myocardial infarction
Associated medication: Yes (three medications)
Notifying entity: EEA Regulator
84
Registration No. EU-EC-10012137908
Male
Age range: 12-17 years old
Date: 4/6/2022
Event after vaccination: Pain at injection site, vomiting, fever, headache, cerebral hypoxia and cardio-respiratory arrest
Associated medication: Yes (a medication to treat cystic fibrosis)
Notifying entity: EEA Regulator
85
Registration No. EU-EC-10012095992
Male
Age range: 3-11 years old
Date: 4/4/2022
Event after vaccination: Cough and breathing difficulties
Associated medication: No
Notifying Entity: Pfizer
86
Registration No. EU-EC-10012102912
Women
Age range: 3-11 years old
Date: 4/4/2022
Event after vaccination: Acute myocardial infarction
Associated medication: No
Notifying Entity: Pfizer
87
Registration No. EU-EC-10012104150
Women
Age range: 12-17 years old
Date: 4/4/2022
Event after vaccination: Neurological disorder and suicide
Associated medication: No
Notifying entity:
88
Registration No. EU-EC-10012058075
Male
Age range: 12-17 years old
Date: 3/30/2022
Event after vaccination: Back pain, headache, hypertension, hemiparesis, burning sensation, polyneuropathy and near death experience (Near death experience)
Associated medication: No
Notifying Entity: Pfizer
89
Registration No. EU-EC-10012037140
Women
Age range: 12-17 years old
Date: 3/28/2022
Event after vaccination: Dizziness, paresthesia, tachycardia, blurred vision and syncope
Associated medication: No
Notifying Entity: Pfizer
90
Registration No. EU-EC-10011989898
Male
Age range: 12-17 years old
Date: 3/23/2022
Event after vaccination: Fever, headache, loss of appetite, myocarditis and sudden death (Found dead)
Associated medication: No
Notifying entity: EEA Regulator
91
Registration No. EU-EC-10011971165
Women
Age range: 3-11 years old
Date: 3/22/2022
Event after vaccination: Headache, fever, shortness of breath. Abdominal pain, vomiting blood, increased heart rate and cardiac arrest
Associated medication: No
Notifying Entity: Pfizer
92
Registration No. EU-EC-10011945689
Male
Age range: 3-11 years old
Date: 3/20/2022
Event after vaccination: Cerebral hemorrhage
Associated medication: No
Notifying entity: Regulator
93
Registration No. EU-EC-10011935462
Male
Age range: 12-17 years old
Date: 3/18/2022
Event after vaccination: Cardiomegaly
Associated medication: No
Notifying Entity: Pfizer
94
Registration No. EU-EC-10011886093
Male
Age range: 3-11 years old
Date: 3/14/2022
Event after vaccination: Cardio-respiratory arrest
Associated medication: No
Notifying entity: EEA Regulator
95
Registration No. EU-EC-10011860923
Women
Age range: 12-17 years old
Date: 3/11/2022
Event after vaccination: Headache, insomnia, difficulty breathing and seizures
Associated medication: No
Notifying Entity: Pfizer
96
Registration No. EU-EC-10011841265
Women
Age range: 12-17 years old
Date: 3/10/2022
Event after vaccination: Bilateral pneumonia and shock. Indication of vaccine failure (Vaccination failure)
Associated medication: No
Notifying entity: Not displayed (Senders Organization is not displayed)
97
Registration No. EU-EC-10011831427
Women
Age range: 3-11 years old
Date: 3/9/2022
Event after vaccination: Apnea, epilepsy, herpes zoster, renal failure, convulsions and sudden death. Indication of inappropriate age for vaccination (Inappropriate age at vaccine administration)
Associated medication: No
Notifying Entity: Pfizer
98
Registration No. EU-EC-10011812778
Women
Age range: 12-17 years old
Date: 3/7/2022
Event after vaccination: Vomiting, diarrhea, headache and dehydration
Associated medication: No
Notifying Entity: Pfizer
99
Registration No. EU-EC-10011731757
Women
Age range: 12-17 years old
Date: 02/28/2022
Event after vaccination: Fever, pain, palpitations, weight loss, excessive thirst, tachycardia, diabetic ketoacidosis and coma
Associated medication: No
Notifying Entity: Pfizer
100
Registration No. EU-EC-10011736718
Women
Age range: 12-17 years old
Date: 2/28/2022
Event after vaccination: Malaise, fever, chest pain, palpitations, aortic insufficiency, loss of consciousness, panic attacks and asystole
Associated medication: No
Notifying Entity: Pfizer
101
Registration No. EU-EC-10011707898
Male
Age range: 12-17 years
Date: 2/24/2022
Event after vaccination: Arm pain, leg pain, numbness, difficulty breathing, inability to walk, and shock
Associated medication: No
Notifying Entity: Pfizer
102
Registration No. EU-EC-10011708631
Women
Age range: 12-17 years old
Date: 2/24/2022
Event after vaccination: Pneumonia, respiratory distress, respiratory failure, cerebral hypoxia
Associated medication: No
Notifying Entity: Pfizer
103
Registration No. EU-EC-10011692672
Women
Age range: 12-17 years old
Date: 2/23/2022
Event after vaccination: Myocarditis
Associated medication: No
Notifying Entity: Pfizer
104
Registration No. EU-EC-10011604818
Male
Age range: 3-11 years old
Date: 2/14/2022
Event after vaccination: Diarrhoea, irritability and acute respiratory failure
Associated medication: No
Notifying entity: Regulator
105
Registration No. EU-EC-10011544194
Women
Age range: 12-17 years old
Date: 2/9/2022
Event after vaccination: Cardio-respiratory arrest
Associated medication: Yes (five medications)
Notifying entity: Not displayed (Senders Organization is not displayed)
106
Registration No. EU-EC-10011537572
Male
Age range: 12-17 years old
Date: 2/8/2022
Event after vaccination: Agranulocytosis, sepsis, and multiple organ failure
Associated medication: No
Notifying entity: Regulator
107
Registration No. EU-EC-10011515940
Women
Age range: 12-17 years old
Date: 2/7/2022
Event after vaccination: Pulmonary thromboembolism and cardiac arrest
Associated medication: No
Notifying Entity: Pfizer
108
Registration No. EU-EC-10011481066
Male
Age range: 12-17 years old
Date: 2/3/2022
Event after vaccination: Sudden death
Associated medication: No
Notifying entity: EEA Regulator
109
Registration No. EU-EC-10011456888
Male
Age range: 12-17 years old
Date: 2/1/2022
Event after vaccination: Thrombosis
Associated medication: No
Notifying Entity: Pfizer
110
Registration No. EU-EC-10011439953
Male
Age range: 12-17 years old
Date: 1/31/2022
Event after vaccination: Complex clinical picture, which included intestinal motility disorders, perimyocarditis, pneumococcal septicemia, paranoid state, suicidal ideation and heart failure
Associated medication: Yes (four medications, two of which are also under suspicion)
Notifying entity: Regulator
111
Registration No. EU-EC-10011420973
Male
Age range: 12-17 years old
Date: 1/28/2022
Event after vaccination: Rhythmic movement disorder (Head banging). Adverse event following immunization reference.
Associated medication: No
Notifying Entity: Pfizer
112
Registration No. EU-EC-10011392794
Women
Age range: 12-17 years old
Date: 1/26/2022
Event after vaccination: Anaphylactic shock
Associated medication: No
Notifying Entity: Pfizer
113
Registration No. EU-EC-10011380953
Women
Age range: 12-17 years old
Date: 1/25/2022
Event after vaccination: Pulmonary embolism and cardiac arrest
Associated medication: No
Notifying entity: Regulator
114
Registration No. EU-EC-10011303586
Women
Age range: 12-17 years old
Date: 1/18/2022
Event after vaccination: Fever
Associated medication: No
Notifying Entity: Pfizer
115
Registration No. EU-EC-10011304341
Male
Age range: 12-17 years old
Date: 1/18/2022
Event after vaccination: Extensive swelling of the limbs after vaccination, edema, cyanosis and breathing difficulties
Associated medication: No
Notifying Entity: Pfizer
116
Registration No. EU-EC-10011287208
Male
Age range: 12-17 years old
Date: 1/17/2022
Event after vaccination: Cough, fatigue, breathing difficulties and cyanosis. Reference to Cytokine Storm and Drug Ineffective
Associated medication: No
Notifying Entity: Pfizer
117
Registration No. EU-EC-10011259316
Women
Age range: 12-17 years old
Date: 01/13/2022
Event after vaccination: Pruritus, chills and itching
Associated medication: No
Notifying Entity: Pfizer
118
Registration No. EU-EC-10011189943
Women
Age range: 12-17 years old
Date: 7/1/2022
Event after vaccination: Arrhythmia
Associated medication: No
Notifying entity: Regulator
119
Registration No. EU-EC-10011178514
Male
Age range: 12-17 years old
Date: 1/6/2022
Event after vaccination: Arm pain, nosebleed, airway obstruction, and myocarditis
Associated medication: No
Notifying Entity: Pfizer
120
Registration No. EU-EC-10011180703
Male
Age range: 12-17 years old
Date: 1/6/2022
Event after vaccination: Anaphylactic shock, fatigue, dizziness, respiratory changes, cyanosis and cardiovascular collapse
Associated medication: No
Notifying Entity: Pfizer
121
Registration No. EU-EC-10011164976
Male
Age range: 12-17 years old
Date: 1/5/2022
Event after vaccination: Fever, headache, vomiting, purpuric rash, hypotension, meningococcal meningitis, and septic shock
Associated medication: No
Notifying Entity: Pfizer
122
Registration No. EU-EC-10011169374
Women
Age range: 12-17 years old
Date: 1/5/2022
Event after vaccination: Stiffness, fever, headache, weakness, and breathing difficulties
Associated medication: No
Notifying Entity: Pfizer
123
Registration No. EU-EC-10011169392
Women
Age range: 12-17 years old
Date: 1/5/2022
Event after vaccination: Breathing difficulties
Associated medication: Yes (an asthma medication)
Notifying Entity: Pfizer
124
Registration No. EU-EC-10011172923
Male
Age range: 12-17 years old
Date: 1/5/2022
Event after vaccination: Complex clinical picture that included ventricular fibrillation, mesenteric ischemia, hypotension, hepatic alterations, renal alterations, shock and cardio-respiratory arrest.
Associated medication: Yes (one medication: paracetamol)
Notifying Entity: Pfizer
125
Registration No. EU-EC-10011151229
Male
Age range: 3-11 years old
Date: 1/4/2022
Event after vaccination: Indication of suspected covid-19 (Suspected COVID-19) and vaccine ineffectiveness (Drug ineffective)
Associated medication: No
Notifying Entity: Pfizer
