I don’t think I need to interpret the abstract below for this audience, as most of you are very educated on the subject of the toxicities associated with these jabs - just read the bolded text in the concluding paragraphs.

Biomedicines 2023 Vol. 11 Issue 8

Abstract The COVID-19 pandemic caused much illness, many deaths, and profound disruption to society. The production of 'safe and effective' vaccines was a key public health target. Sadly, unprecedented high rates of adverse events have overshadowed the benefits. This two-part narrative review presents evidence for the widespread harms of novel product COVID-19 mRNA and adenovectorDNA vaccines and is novel in attempting to provide a thorough overview of harms arising from the new technology in vaccines that relied on human cells producing a foreign antigen that has evidence of pathogenicity. This first paper explores peer-reviewed data counter to the 'safe and effective' narrative attached to these new technologies. Spike protein pathogenicity, termed 'spikeopathy', whether from the SARS-CoV-2 virus or produced by vaccine gene codes, akin to a 'synthetic virus', is increasingly understood in terms of molecular biology and pathophysiology. Pharmacokinetic transfection through body tissues distant from the injection site by lipid-nanoparticles or viral-vector carriers means that 'spikeopathy' can affect many organs. The inflammatory properties of the nanoparticles used to ferry mRNA; N1-methylpseudouridine employed to prolong synthetic mRNA function; the widespread biodistribution of the mRNA and DNA codes and translated spike proteins, and autoimmunity via human production of foreign proteins, contribute to harmful effects. This paper reviews autoimmune, cardiovascular, neurological, potential oncological effects, and autopsy evidence for spikeopathy. With many gene-based therapeutic technologies planned, a re-evaluation is necessary and timely.

And then we have this little truth bomb.

Adverse events following COVID-19 mRNA vaccines: A systematic review of cardiovascular complication, thrombosis, and thrombocytopenia

Immun Inflamm Dis 2023 Vol. 11 Issue 3 Pages e807

BACKGROUND AND OBJECTIVES: Since publishing successful clinical trial results of mRNA coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) vaccines in December 2020, multiple reports have arisen about cardiovascular complications following the mRNA vaccination. This study provides an in-depth account of various cardiovascular adverse events reported after the mRNA vaccines' first or second dose including pericarditis/myopericarditis, myocarditis, hypotension, hypertension, arrhythmia, cardiogenic shock, stroke, myocardial infarction/STEMI, intracranial hemorrhage, thrombosis (deep vein thrombosis, cerebral venous thrombosis, arterial or venous thrombotic events, portal vein thrombosis, coronary thrombosis, microvascular small bowel thrombosis), and pulmonary embolism. METHODS: A systematic review of original studies reporting confirmed cardiovascular manifestations post-mRNA COVID-19 vaccination was performed. Following the PRISMA guidelines, electronic databases (PubMed, PMC NCBI, and Cochrane Library) were searched until January 2022. Baseline characteristics of patients and disease outcomes were extracted from relevant studies. RESULTS: A total of 81 articles analyzed confirmed cardiovascular complications post-COVID-19 mRNA vaccines in 17,636 individuals and reported 284 deaths with any mRNA vaccine. Of 17,636 cardiovascular events with any mRNA vaccine, 17,192 were observed with the BNT162b2 (Pfizer-BioNTech) vaccine, 444 events with mRNA-1273 (Moderna). Thrombosis was frequently reported with any mRNA vaccine (n = 13,936), followed by stroke (n = 758), myocarditis (n = 511), myocardial infarction (n = 377), pulmonary embolism (n = 301), and arrhythmia (n = 254). Stratifying the results by vaccine type showed that thrombosis (80.8%) was common in the BNT162b2 cohort, while stroke (39.9%) was common with mRNA-1273 for any dose. The time between the vaccination dosage and the first symptom onset averaged 5.6 and 4.8 days with the mRNA-1273 vaccine and BNT162b2, respectively. The mRNA-1273 cohort reported 56 deaths compared to the 228 with BNT162b2, while the rest were discharged or transferred to the ICU. CONCLUSION: Available literature includes more studies with the BNT162b2 vaccine than mRNA-1273. Future studies must report mortality and adverse cardiovascular events by vaccine types.

(Caveat: In the USA, the inoculations were unequally distributed and the formulations of the initial shot and the booster were not the same. So, it is difficult to compare adverse event frequencies and even the adverse events).

The article above documents cardiovascular complications post-COVID-19 mRNA vaccines in 17,636 individuals and reported 284 deaths with any mRNA vaccine. This is just those cases found in the literature.

In a recent Epoch Times Article, Senator Ron Johnson - one of the few people in government actually tracking the VAERS system reports:

Mr. Johnson "Sadly, we passed two milestones on VAERS. Over 1 million advisers events and over 21,000 deaths, 30 percent of those deaths occurred on day 0, 1, or 2 following vaccination. "When will federal agencies start being transparent with Americans? Why do they continue to ignore early treatment?" he concluded.

So how much compensation has the US government paid out and to how many people?

Table 4. CICP Claims Compensated (Fiscal Years 2010 – 2023)

The US Government Health Resources and Services Administration Data as of August 1, 2023 is below.

This table displays the alleged countermeasure, alleged injury, and amount of compensation paid for each compensated CICP claim filed between Fiscal Years 2010 through 2023. Data is current through August 1, 2023.

The chart has been clipped to show COVID-19 vaccine compensation paid by the US Government (the full chart can be viewed at this link):

COVID-19 vaccine compensation:

That is it folks. A grand total of four people have been compensated. The government has paid out a total of $8,592.55 for the entire injury compensation program. Which is an average of $2,148. per person.

This is sickening.

Beyond sickening. This is infuriating.

In the documented peer reviewed literature (above), there are 17,636 individuals with cardiovascular adverse events (and an unknown number of other adverse events) and 284 deaths.

The VAERS reports shows over 1 million adverse events and over 21,000 deaths. Which evidently only four of those adverse events been investigated by the US government and paid out on. The other 999,996 adverse events have not been assessed yet…

These are real people, who are unable to work. Who have suffered terrible injuries. Young adults who have damaged hearts. Other people who have lost family members and our government is making a mockery of their ruined lives. They are mocking the families of people who have died from these inoculations.

There are no words to express how disgusting this is. Where is Congress? Why is there no investigation into this scandal?

Why is there no public outcry?

What do we have do to to wake people up?

