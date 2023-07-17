By Justine Isernhinke

Cowboys & Aliens has to be one of my all time favorite films. Any film with horses, cowboys and extraterrestrial life can do no wrong in my world. Little did I know when I first watched the film, that we would see the same story unfold across our Capitol in the wake of the David Grusch revelations.

After writing my UAP Substack, I assumed that those in the government and intelligence community would find a way to side-step the issue and we, the public, would be given a new distraction and UAPs would be forgotten. After all, this has been their MO since 1947.

But alien-fever has gripped the US Capitol, and 2 major developments have occurred in the last week:

1. On the Alien front, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer has proposed legislation to create a Review Board dedicated to the disclosure of UAP information and materials. (This was so profound that even the New York Times could no longer ignore it).

2. And our Cowboy, Rep. Tim Burchett, has set a date for hearings in the House.

In a fascinating turn of events, the legacy media, NYT, NBC, etc. have finally caught up to the rest of the world on the subject, although the quality of their reports are typically nebulous and watery. These days, it takes hours of sifting through Twitter, Substack, UAP journalists and podcasters to get any real idea of the different moving parts of this story, and it’s clear that the legacy media don’t have the patience or the interest to do so. Or they are being told what to write… these days, who knows.

Back to our live-action film…

Aliens:

“The Unidentified Anomalous Phenomena Disclosure Act”

Sen. Schumer, in concert with Sen. Rounds, Sen. Rubio and Sen. Gillibrand proposed the “UAP Disclosure Act of 2023”, which is an amendment to the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) that will be on the Senate floor this week.

What is interesting in the Senate Democrats Press Release is that they state in black and white:

“… [this] has led some in Congress to believe that the Executive Branch was concealing important information regarding UAPs over broad periods of time. Congress recognizes that these records - if they exist - were likely concealed under the good faith goal of protecting national security. However, hiding that information from both Congress and the public at large is simply unacceptable.”

The Act is designed to increase transparency around UAPs and further open scientific research. It directs the National Archives and Records Administration (NARA) to create a collection of records to be known as the “UAP Records Collection” and directs every government office to identify which records would fall into the collection.

Under this proposed act, after the UAP Records Collection is created, a UAP Records Review Board (chartered as an independent agency) will consider if a UAP records qualifies for postponement of disclosure. It mandates that government records related to UAPs carry presumption of immediate disclosure; in other words, the review board would have to provide a reasoning for the documents to stay classified.

And then something fascinating was added to the legislation that ties into what Ross Coultart said at the beginning of July in a podcast (see below):

The Federal Government will have eminent domain over any and all recovered technologies of unknown origin (“TUO”) and biological evidence of non-human intelligence (“NHI”) that may be controlled by private persons or entities in the interests of the public good.

“Sec. 10. DISCLOSURE OF RECOVERED TECHNOLOGIES OF UNKNOWN ORIGIN AND BIOLOGICAL EVIDENCE OF NON-HUMAN INTELLIGENCE. (a) EXERCISE OF EMINENT DOMAIN. - The Federal Government shall exercise eminent domain over any and all recovered technologies of unknown origin and biological evidence of non-human intelligence that may be controlled by private persons or entities in the interests of the public good. (b) AVAILABILITY TO REVIEW BOARD. - Any and all such material, should it exist, shall be made available to the Review Board for personal examination and subsequent disclosure determination at a location suitable to the controlling authority of said material and in a timely manner conducive to the objectives of the Review Board in accordance with the requirements of this title.”

‘Non-Human Intelligence’ is defined as:

“Any sentient intelligent non-human lifeform regardless of nature or ultimate origin that may be presumed responsible for unidentified anomalous phenomena or of which the Federal Government has become aware.”

Up till now, the Pentagon’s AARO has not discovered any materials of non-human origin, but not yet indicated whether materials of unknown origin have been discovered. And it is this term which is also included within the newly proposed language:

Technologies of ‘Unknown Origin’ are defined as follows:

‘Any materials or meta-materials, ejecta, crash debris, mechanisms, machinery, equipment, assemblies or sub-assemblies, engineering models or processes, damaged or intact aerospace vehicles, and damaged or intact ocean-surface and undersea craft associated with unidentified anomalous phenomena or incorporating science and technology that lacks prosaic attribution or known means of human manufacture.’

Yes - "flying saucers" are actually included in the language of the Act.

It is telling that Luis Elizondo's 5 observables made it into the Act. Luis Elizondo is a former U.S. Army Counterintelligence Special Agent and former employee of the Office of the Under Secretary of Defense for Intelligence. and then the Dir. of Global Security and Special Programs - To the Stars.

After the Review Board has made a formal determination regarding public disclosure or postponement, the President will have the sole ability to overturn or concur with such determination.

Each UAP record must be publicly disclosed in full and made available in the Collection no later than 25 years after the law is enacted, unless the President certifies that continued postponement is necessary because of a direct harm to national security.

In my opinion, this feels like a step in the right direction - that our elected officials are wrestling control back of both UAP disclosures and UAP technology, that both parties are working together to have this place, and that they understand that the Executive Branch has to share this information with the public.

As Dave Foley said on a recent podcast with Jeremy Corbell:



At probably one of the most divided times since the Civil War in America, you have the one issue that is pulling the right and the left together, passing unanimous legislation… you have Kristen Gillibrand who is as far to the woke left as you can get and you have Tim Burchett who is as far to the right as you can possibly get on the cultural wars. These two people who are natural enemies, are working in lockstep on the UFO issue… that alone should make you go: these people have both seen stuff that none of us get to see and… there is no other issue that they will put aside their political agendas for except this one.

However, if this amendment does get passed, and there is a likelihood that it doesn’t, we still may not see any such disclosure of UAPs. If it rolls up to the President to make such a decision, we know for a fact that depending on which President is in power, we are not likely to see or hear anything at all.

The Press Release goes on to explain that the amendment is based on the President John F. Kennedy Assassination Records Collection Act of 1992 which required that documents relating to the assassination be made public no later than 25 years after that enactment. Although seemingly laudable, we should bear in mind that we still have not yet received full disclosure on the Kennedy assassination and the government under the Biden administration has continued to be clandestine on the subject. There is no reason yet to expect that this law will be treated any differently.

- In Tim Burchett’s interview with NewsNation cited below, he actually refers to the Kennedy assassination.

“They won’t even release the Kennedy files on President Kennedy’s assassination and… that’s over 50 years. Anybody involved with that is dead. It is about power. It is about control. It is about the almighty dollar that they are trying to control. This is all this is about.”

We now need to take this (possible) new Presidential power into consideration when we face the ballot box next year. What will be interesting is, if this does pass, whether any of the presidential candidates will begin to voice their position on this. It’s one thing for a candidate to say that they want disclosure (which has happened in the past), but it’s altogether another issue once they get into office as to what they actually do.

Irrespective, we have to assume that the IC <intelligence community> will now have even more motivation to be involved in who our next leaders are and what they do.

Christopher Mellon, Former Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense for Intelligence, commented:

‘Although this is very encouraging, until & unless the overly restrictive UAP security classification guide is revised, there will be little public benefit as virtually all recent data, including UAP videos, will be classified. Congress should press ahead for this guidance to be revised.’

What could be behind all of this sudden UAP activity?

In a podcast titled The Theory of Everything, Ross Coultart related rumors that, following the legislation proposed by the Senate Select Committee on Intelligence on June 24, 2023 (which I covered in my previous Substack) a major aerospace private company is trying to sell a craft to another company, to make them impervious to that new legislation. Ross speculated that if craft were “given” to an aerospace company by the US government so many years ago, without a contract of sale, would that company then own the craft and all intellectual property related to that craft? Whether there is any legitimate legal argument there is now immaterial, as that very issue is being addressed head-on in the UAP Disclosure Act which now expressly includes an eminent domain right.

Ross also thinks it's quite likely that the military has no idea of what was achieved in military aerospace regarding UAP technologies, and that all of this is a way to find out what has been going on behind commercial sector curtains. He thinks that there is a cadre of people who have presided over the cover-up, and they are now afraid of being held responsible.

Ross speculated on the podcast that the reason that there is a lobby to push this information out into the public is because some private companies who were never part of crash retrieval programs feel that what happened gave an unfair advantage to their competitors.

A related theory has emerged on Twitter recently. Defense contractors don’t seem to have the pull that they used to. Meanwhile Google, Microsoft, Apple, Intel etc. are seen as the “National Champions” that are winning the war against China. They have the the financial might and most likely feel excluded from the UAP tech which was given to the Lockheed Martin’s of the day. This might be one of the reasons that Congress has gotten on board with the UAP issue.

Ross also mentioned in that same podcast that the military and intelligence community in the US fund an extremely formidable and powerful lobby in Congress. He noted that may Congressmen and senators are reliant on support from the industry for their continued reelection, including the people who sit on the respective committees of the Congress.

Accordingly, what may seem to be a bold assertion of the Legislative Branch over the Executive Branch could in fact be an approved realignment in order to achieve the ambitions of the military and IC, which is to move UAP tech from traditional defense contractors to Big Tech - thereby placating a few politicians while seeming to “disclose” UAP information to a limited audience appeases the public.

In fact, Ross speculates that there is a strong possibility that everything will be put back in a box, with some changes at the Congress level to ensure oversight by the “Gang of Eight”.

With that in mind, I don’t think we can be complacent in what Schumer and the other Senators have done. I think we need more… I think we need a Cowboy!

Enter Stage Right- A New Cowboy:

Ignoring the musical chairs played by the Senate and the Intelligence Community, Rep. Tim Burchett of Tennessee said that the House Oversight Committee would hold hearings on UAPs. That date is now set for July 26, 2023. The week of July 26, is the last week Congress is in session before the August break.

Rep. Tim Burchett is an interesting character who has been vocal on UAPs for some time.

The Committee’s hearings will aim to create the conditions for transparency. “I just want transparency. I just want the truth”, Burchett told NBC News

POLITICO reported that both Oversight Chair James Comer (R-Ky.) and Speaker Kevin McCarthy have approved the hearing, with Burchett and Rep. Anna Paulina Luna (R-Fla.) taking the lead.

A few days ago, Tim Burchett spoke to NewsNation:

In the interview, Tim Burchett says he has spoken to multiple pilots who have seen UAPs. Tim notes that even though these pilots have so-called whistleblower protection from Military Intelligence - once again the meme that best fits this situation is that Military Intelligence is like Congressional Ethics - it just doesn’t exist.

“If you talk to some of the best pilots in the world and they tell you that they’ve seen these objects and when they do report it, they get interrogated for up to 8 hours and they get a blemish on their records. So I’ve talked to pilots who’ve literally said “we’ve destroyed any evidence of these videos because we don’t want to have to go through all of that. We’ve seen it. We all talk about it. It’s pretty common knowledge amongst some of the pilots in certain areas.” “We’ve had actually 13 near-miss encounters…. We have a $50M dollar aircraft and some of the best pilots in the world who are risking their lives, why would they lie about it? Honestly, all they are going to do is catch hell from their superiors. … I don’t want to send the Pentagon another red cent because that’s what they’re after. They see the public opinion… they will smell dollars. The Pentagon loses over a billion dollars a year in their audits and we don’t have the guts to do anything about it. …Just release the unreacted files.”

In other interviews, Burchett had said that he spoke with Navy pilots “who have had their careers threatened” after reporting UAP sightings. One way or another, Burchett told Matt Laslo, that they will be holding the hearing. “If they don’t give us a hearing like we want… I’ll do it in my front yard…”

Ross Coultart and others are concerned that Tim Burchett and other members of the House do not have the security clearances to hear some of what the whistleblowers have to say. It remains to be seen how this all plays out, but I have no doubt that if Tim had his way, there’d be an open hearing at his own house if he couldn’t do it at the Hill.

I highly recommend watching Jeremy Corbell and George Knapp’s Weaponized podcast. They invite Tim Burchett onto the show and he provides some illuminating insights into why they have been quiet about who would come testify before the hearing and how easily so many politicians get compromised.

The (Aero) Space Cowboys:

AMERICANS FOR SAFE AEROSPACE (ASA).

“A military pilot-led nonprofit organization focused on UAP”

If you’re wondering who those pilots are that Tim Burchett is referring to, it’s interesting to note that a new NGO has been set up in the last month by such pilots. No doubt this organization, with a stellar advisory board, is becoming a key influencer in UAP disclosures:

According to their website, they state:

“Let's identify what's in our skies. Americans for Safe Aerospace is a military pilot led nonprofit organization dedicated to aerospace safety and national security with a focus on Unidentified Anomalous Phenomena (UAP). ASA was founded by Ryan Graves, a former Lieutenant U.S. Navy F/A-18 pilot, who was the first active duty pilot to come forward to Congress about UAP Identifying domain awareness gaps is critical to U.S. national security. If UAP are foreign assets, we must respond appropriately. If UAP continue to defy conventional explanation — we must invest in scientific research. ASA supports military and commercial pilots and aerospace workers impacted by UAP, scientists committed to investigating this mystery, and concerned citizens who believe in transparent disclosure from our government.”

NBC reported that the group wants to push for policy changes and better reporting mechanisms. It intends to serve as a hub for pilot whistleblowers and as an advocate for more disclosure by the military and other government agencies.

Ryan Graves told NBC that:

“Unidentified objects in our airspace present an urgent and critical safety and national security issue, but pilots are not getting the support they need and the respect they deserve. When I served, my squadron was encountering UAP nearly every day, and nothing was being done.”

I have no doubt that this group has been actively working with members of Congress over the past few months and likely had a hand in some of the legislation coming from that body politic.

The Final Showdown?

I’ve been listening to UFO experts for the last two weeks, and it’s clear that even though no additional revelations have been disclosed since David Grusch came out last month, there is a momentum here that none of them ever expected to see in their lifetimes. This gives me hope that what we are seeing from the Senate and from the House are real attempts to bring this shrouded subject to the light of day.

However, the National Security State- which has so far kept UAPs under the radar to date- is not going to give this up without a fight. Nor are they going to lose an opportunity to seize more power or exert more influence where they can. So either we are about to see a Clash of Titans between the Legislative versus the Executive Branch (champions of the administrative state) and UAPs are disclosed to the public, or another psy-ops kabuki theater show of where we think we’ve moved closer, only to discover that we’ve not moved at all. Craft are handed over to Big Tech and all we get are platitudes that it has to remain secret because of some vague “national security” reason.

And so my hope lies with the Cowboys of our tale - the ones that speak their mind, keep their word and push forward for the truth. May they prevail, as they do in all the great movies.

Disclaimer: All opinions in this article are my own and all errors in judgment are mine alone. I do not represent any organization or company (neither human nor non-human) and my views are my own.

