Policies and practices designed to drive either individuals or Nation-States into debt have long been a preferred method for political coercion, cooptation, enslavement, incremental dominance and control. A form of subtle, creeping indentured servitude. Neither individuals, communities, businesses nor Nation-States can be free when they are indebted (financially or otherwise) to another. This subtle method of control of both Nation-States and their citizens has been consciously, intentionally, and strategically deployed by central banks for centuries. This is the method by which the World Economic Forum, itself a guild representing the interests of the largest corporations (and their controlling owners), seeks to transform itself into a fascist totalitarian world government.

Furthermore, as so crudely and bluntly illustrated in the case of the arbitrary freezing of financial assets belonging to political opponents by Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland (both WEF-trained “young leaders”), if given opportunity and technical capability to directly deprive political dissenters of access to existing owned financial assets, tyrants will act arbitrarily and capriciously to directly create financial dependency by weaponizing the system which enables global coordination of central bank transactions. This Trudeau/Freeland-tactic was not a novel innovation, rather it represented a crude, transparent, explicit deployment (at the level of individual dissenters) of a financial weapon that has been enabling surreptitious political control of both individuals and Nation-States throughout recorded history.

If you occasionally experience a vague sense that you are being intentionally controlled via indebtedness, you should probably listen to that internal voice. To illustrate with examples from the present, the most common explanation for why physicians have not spoken up about the weaponization and manipulation of public health information and policies during the “Coronacrisis” is that they are deeply indebted due to the loans taken out to enable their extended and expensive education, and have no practical choice other than to comply with the mandates imposed on them by government, insurance agencies, and their host institutions (academic or private hospital chains). They have a profound financial conflict of interest- comply or go bankrupt. In large part, the physicians and medical scientists who have spoken up about the compromised medical ethics, regulatory standards, mis- and disinformation propagated by governments and WHO (including intentionally withheld or manipulated medical and epidemiological information) have been financially independent, often senior with high status or established independent medical practices, or otherwise have been decoupled from mechanisms or institutions which have been weaponized to force compliance with centralized edicts. In other words, the majority of those who have spoken out have freedom to speak BECAUSE they are (relatively) financially independent.

To provide a broader historic example that helps illustrate the point, a case has been made that the Stock Market crash of 1929 was engineered by the central banks. This hypothesis is grounded in the observation that Goldman Sachs, Lehman Bank and others profited from the Crash of 1929. In a quote which many will find oddly relevant to the “Coronacrisis”, House Banking Committee Chairman Louis McFadden (D-NY) said of the Great Depression:

“It was no accident. It was a carefully contrived occurrence…The international bankers sought to bring about a condition of despair here so they might emerge as rulers of us all”.

U.S. Congressman Louis McFadden, speaking about the 1929 Stock Market Crash. Interestingly, Louis McFadden died of poisoning shortly thereafter.

At the macro scale, the same holds true for Nation-States and those who seek to function as political leaders of either Nations or States. The leaders functionally must sell their autonomy to the highest bidders in order to gain office. They have very little operational autonomy, even if they have good intentions to implement constructive and adaptive changes which will advance the interests of their state or country. The central banks and those who control them actively promote political forces and agendas (including war!) to drive Nation-States into indebtedness so that they can functionally extract a form of rent and control the politics of these captured organizations so that the banks and their owners can control global affairs to benefit their commercial interests. Please see “The Federal Reserve Cartel: The Rothschild, Rockefeller and Morgan Families” by John Morse for a detailed historical analysis of these strategies and behaviors. Both Thomas Jefferson and Alexander Hamilton foresaw this. Jefferson fought to preserve the autonomy of United States citizens, while Alexander Hamilton fought to enable and empower what were essentially the financial oligarchy of his day - which has persisted remarkably intact through time!

Yet another example. The Bank of International Settlements (BIS) is the most powerful bank in the world, a global central bank for the Eight Families who control the private central banks of almost all Western and developing nations. The first President of BIS was Rockefeller banker Gates McGarrah- an official at Chase Manhattan and the Federal Reserve. McGarrah was the grandfather of former CIA director Richard Helms. The Rockefellers- like the Morgans- had close ties to London. A case has been made that the Rockefellers and Morgans were just “gofers” for the European Rothschilds. BIS is owned by the Federal Reserve, Bank of England, Bank of Italy, Bank of Canada, Swiss National Bank, Nederlandsche Bank, Bundesbank and Bank of France.

Historian Carroll Quigley wrote in his epic book Tragedy and Hope that BIS was part of a plan:

“To create a world system of financial control in private hands able to dominate the political system of each country and the economy of the world as a whole…to be controlled in a feudalistic fashion by the central banks of the world acting in concert by secret agreements.”

Sound familiar? Certainly familiar to those who have read the Klaus Schwab and Thierry Malleret books “COVID 19: The Great Reset” and “The Great Narrative for a better future”. Also familiar to those who have read the insightful counterpoint composed by Peter Roger Breggin and Ginger Breggin titled “COVID-19 and the Global Predators: We are the Prey”

As summarized by John Morse,

The US government had a historical distrust of BIS, lobbying unsuccessfully for its demise at the 1944 post-WWII Bretton Woods Conference. Instead the Eight Families’ power was exacerbated, with the Bretton Woods creation of the IMF and the World Bank. The US Federal Reserve only took shares in BIS in September 1994. BIS holds at least 10% of monetary reserves for at least 80 of the world’s central banks, the IMF and other multilateral institutions. It serves as financial agent for international agreements, collects information on the global economy and serves as lender of last resort to prevent global financial collapse. BIS promotes an agenda of monopoly capitalist fascism. It gave a bridge loan to Hungary in the 1990’s to ensure privatization of that country’s economy. It served as conduit for Eight Families funding of Adolf Hitler- led by the Warburg’s J. Henry Schroeder and Mendelsohn Bank of Amsterdam. Many researchers assert that BIS is at the nadir of global drug money laundering. It is no coincidence that BIS is headquartered in Switzerland, favorite hiding place for the wealth of the global aristocracy and headquarters for the P-2 Italian Freemason’s Alpina Lodge and Nazi International. Other institutions which the Eight Families control include the World Economic Forum, the International Monetary Conference and the World Trade Organization. Bretton Woods was a boon to the Eight Families. The IMF and World Bank were central to this “new world order”.

Thomas Jefferson was obsessed with the importance of establishing sound monetary policies while enabling and initially guiding the political experiment in self governance embodied in the United States Government, and was horrified by policies advocating printing of paper fiat currency. Jefferson foresaw what we have repeatedly observed over the past few decades: a flood of increasingly worthless paper (fiat currency decoupled from any commodity) which has caused:

"a general demoralization of the nation, a filching from industry of its honest earnings, wherewith to build up palaces, and raise gambling stock for swindlers and shavers, who are to close their career of piracies by fraudulent bankruptcies."

Thomas Jefferson to Nathaniel Macon, 12 January 1819

A case can be made that one of the most consistent predictors of emergence of periods dominated by the politicized madness of crowds (eg: mass formation psychosis) which Mattias Desmet dissects in his seminal book “The Psychology of Totalitarianism” is not the fragmentation of society, but rather loss of faith in the economic transactional infrastructure which is required for the very existence of macro scale social organization and cohesion. This may be one of the central drivers of the social fragmentation which is the immediate predecessor of the Mass Formation Psychosis/Hypnosis phenomenon.

As summarized by John McClaughry @ https://www.ethanallen.org/ (found here):

For Jefferson, deficit spending was simply and unarguably immoral. Government debt would, he believed, lead us into an "English career of debt, corruption, and rottenness, closing with revolution." His prescription was straightforward: hold government expenditures to a minimum, raise the funds to meet those expenditures by taxation, and plan to collect a surplus to extinguish the public debt. He even advocated a constitutional amendment prohibiting the federal government from incurring debt at all and denied that government had the power to make paper money legal tender for private debts. When our present day leaders - of both parties - accept the idea that they can run enormous federal deficits year after year, when they accept the idea that printing new money is less painful than cutting spending or raising taxes, they accept ideas that Jefferson would have branded not only as economically disastrous, but as morally repugnant.

To further illustrate this point, it is helpful to compare and contrast the awareness of the dangers inherent in incremental loss of autonomy and commitment to individual autonomy of Thomas Jefferson to the deeply embedded sense of entitlement and elitism of Alexander Hamilton.

“Single acts of tyranny may be ascribed to the accidental opinion of the day; but a series of oppressions, begun at a distinguished period, and pursued unalterably through every change of ministers (administrators) too plainly proves a deliberate, systematic plan of reducing us to slavery.”

Thomas Jefferson, A Summary View of the Rights of British America (ed. 1774)

“If a nation expects to be ignorant & free, in a state of civilization, it expects what never was & never will be. The functionaries of every government have propensities to command at will the liberty & property of their constituents. There is no safe deposit for these but with the people themselves; nor can they be safe with them without information. Where the press is free and every man able to read, all is safe.”

Thomas Jefferson, The Papers of Thomas Jefferson, Retirement Series, Volume 9: 1 September 1815 to 30 April 1816

“All communities divide themselves into the few and the many. The first are the rich and well born, the other the mass of the people. The voice of the people has been said to be the voice of God; and however generally this maxim has been quoted and believed, it is not true in fact. The people are turbulent and changing; they seldom judge or determine right. Give therefore to the first class a distinct, permanent share in the government.”

Alexander Hamilton. Said on June 19, 1787. The Records Of The Federal Convention Of 1787, book edited by Max Farrand. Volume I, p. 299, 1937.

In many ways, Jefferson and Hamilton represent the great tension at the heart of the American experiment in self governance, and the battle between the two political forces which these individuals represent is the central conflict which has dominated American politics since even before the Declaration of Independence, Constitution and Bill of Rights were drafted. Thomas Jefferson, together with John Adams, James Madison and Thomas Paine were the leaders of the populist block during the time of the American Enlightenment and the creation of the United States. In contrast, Alexander Hamilton was closely allied with the Rothschild banking and finance family. For example, with Rothschild financing Alexander Hamilton founded two New York banks, including the Bank of New York. The Rothschild family owns the Bank of England and leads the European Freemason movement. All US Masonic lodges to this day are warranted by the British Crown, whom they serve as a global intelligence and counterrevolutionary subversion network. Hamilton was one of many Founding Fathers who were Freemasons. George Washington, Benjamin Franklin, John Jay, Ethan Allen, Samuel Adams, Patrick Henry, John Brown and Roger Sherman were also Masons. Roger Livingston helped Sherman and Franklin write the Declaration of Independence. He gave George Washington his oaths of office while he was Grand Master of the New York Grand Lodge of Freemasons. Washington himself was Grand Master of the Virginia Lodge. Of the General Officers in the Revolutionary Army, thirty-three were Masons. The First Continental Congress convened in Philadelphia in 1774 under the Presidency of Peyton Randolph, who succeeded Washington as Grand Master of the Virginia Lodge. The Second Continental Congress convened in 1775 under the Presidency of Freemason John Hancock. In 1779 Benjamin Franklin became Grand Master of the French Neuf Soeurs (Nine Sisters) Masonic Lodge, to which John Paul Jones and Voltaire belonged. Franklin was also a member of the more secretive Royal Lodge of Commanders of the Temple West of Carcasonne, whose members included Frederick Prince of Wales.

During creation of the nation, populist Thomas Jefferson argued that the United States needed a publicly-owned central bank so that European monarchs and aristocrats could not use the printing of money to control the affairs of the new nation. However, larger forces were set in motion which favored a privately owned central bank for the new nation. In 1789 Alexander Hamilton became the first Treasury Secretary of the United States (under President George Washington). Thomas Jefferson was appointed Secretary of State. William Randolph became the nation’s first Attorney General and Secretary of State under George Washington, but his family returned to England loyal to the Crown. John Marshall, the nation’s first Supreme Court Justice, was also a Mason. The Rothschilds sponsored Hamilton’s arguments for a private US central bank, and in the end carried the day. In 1791 the Bank of the United States (BUS) was founded, with the Rothschilds as main owners.

What we have seen play out over the last few years of the “Coronacrisis” is only the most recent skirmish and effort by these massively capitalized central banking families, acting under the guise of their latest surrogates “BlackRock”, “State Street”, and most importantly “Vanguard” via the World Economic Forum and the many acolyte/surrogates that have been trained via the five year long “young leaders program” and placed into positions of power and influence throughout the world. This is who owns “Big Pharma” as well as the old media, and this is how the massive lies, defamation campaigns, mis- and disinformation has been been propagated globally.

What can you do about this at a personal level? Simple. Get out of debt. That is the starting point. These organizations and their masters use debt to control you, to control the regional government where you live, and to control your Nation State.

It is really hard to wean yourself off of their addictive financial products, particularly at first. You get used to the convenience of the “Credit Card”, to the nice financed car, to the big house. And they constantly manipulate you to make you think that you need these things, using the same tools that they have been using to manipulate the public during this ‘Coronacrisis”. I know it is hard. We basically went abruptly stone cold sober, in terms of loans and financial instruments. Jill and I lost hundreds of thousands in real estate equity we had built up over decades when the “Great Recession” hit. We never declared bankruptcy, but we were cleaned out. We sold everything we could, relocated from Northern Georgia up to Virginia, rented or leased a series of rough farms that we partially rebuilt while leasing, and then Jill found an unimproved parcel (which is now our little gem of a farm) about six years ago. No water, no electric, no well, no septic, no fences. Negotiated with the current owner for direct purchase from her, bought an office trailer and moved it onto the land (illegally…), contracted for a portable toilet service, and got to work. The first few years were rough. Winters were cold. We used a local gym to get showers. But gradually, gradually, we cleared all remaining debt while we built out the farm to what it is now. I do not think I would have been able to speak so freely about my concerns regarding what has gone on in public health if I were still fully dependent on “the system” and in debt to some company (or employer) that was able to hold a metaphorical “Sword of Damocles” over my neck.

It was rough. Jill and I got through it. And you can also. Freedom is worth it.

Be well.

Robert and Jill Malone