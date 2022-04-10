I come to you with an open heart, as a physician committed to healing, bringing three simple words. Each word rings like a bell in the soul of honest people.

Integrity. Dignity. Community.

Integrity is a commitment to truth, in what you say, how you live, and how you treat others.

Dignity flows from respect, for ourselves, for each other, and for the world we live in.

Community is what binds us together, to each other, and gives our lives purpose and meaning.

Saint Augustine, the doctor of the Roman Catholic Church, famously said “The truth is like a Lion. You don’t have to defend it. Let it loose. It will defend itself.”

Harry Truman, a warrior against war profiteering cabals, famously said “I just tell the truth, and they think it’s hell”.

I was born in Palo Alto, raised in Goleta California, but when I return to my birth state I hardly recognize it. What has happened to the open, freedom loving society of my youth? Why has free speech become vilified, and why does the Los Angeles Times feel the need to label people Nazis without any evidence? Do they forget that the Nazis came to power as a left-wing party, and that the hallmark of their rise was aggressive use of censorship, propaganda, and Mass Formation Psychosis to control people?

I donated to the Obama and Biden campaigns – which I now regret. What I have seen over the last two years, particularly here in California under World Economic Forum-trained Governor Gavin Newsome cannot be unseen. Now the Uniparty wants to push him for President. He must be stopped before he and his party can expand their totalitarian mandates and laws. There is no medical emergency. There is no justification for these laws that the California Democratic party and their WEF allies want impose on us.

This is my truth, and I believe it is self-evident.

We should not have politicized the public health response to SARS-CoV-2 and COVID-19, but here we are. That is what has been done by the followers of the World Economic Forum party line.

Regarding the genetic COVID vaccines, the science is settled.

They are not working to prevent infection, replication, and spread of Omicron, and they are not completely safe.

These vaccines were designed for a different virus, the Wuhan strain. Whether they made sense for protecting our elderly and frail from the original virus is irrelevant. So let’s stop arguing about that. We must look forward.

These genetic vaccines do not prevent Omicron infection, viral replication, or spread to others. In our daily lives, with our friends, with our families, we all know that this is true. Data from all over the world indicates that the triple vaccinated may be at increased risk for infection, disease and death from Omicron.

These genetic treatments are leaky, have poor durability, and even if every man, woman, and child in the United States were vaccinated, these treatments cannot achieve herd immunity and stop COVID. They are not completely safe, and the full nature of the risks remain unknown. In contrast, the natural immunity which healthy immune systems develop after infection and recovery from COVID is long lasting, broad, and highly protective from disease and death caused by this virus.

If there is risk, there must be choice.

This is the fundamental bedrock truth of modern bioethics.

All medical procedures, vaccines, and drugs have risks.

All of us have the right to understand those risks, and to decide for ourselves whether we willingly accept those risks. To deny this is to deny human dignity. These censorship and propaganda campaigns disrespect us.

Evil has many roots. A willingness to deny human dignity is one of the largest. In our hearts, and in our souls, we all know this is true.

Although I am a physician who is deeply committed to the Hippocratic oath, I am above all a husband, father, and grandfather. Now I speak to you about our children, and about our responsibility to them.

If nothing else, we must nurture and protect our children. This is job one. It is your job. It is my job. It is not their job to protect us. And during the last two years, our society and our public health response has failed to protect them. Many things that our public health system has demanded we do to our children has directly harmed them.

Self-harm, suicide and drug abuse in children have risen all around the world. Anxiety, bullying, intimidation, coercion have become the norm. Measured IQ in the very young has dropped. Fundamental childhood delays are measured. And physical damage to children from injecting them with genetic vaccines in order to protect the elderly from a virus has happened. Children should never have been masked, and this type of abuse must never happen again.

As a parent, it is your responsibility to protect your children. If they are harmed by these genetic vaccines, you are the one that will have to take care of them. And you will carry that for the rest of your life and theirs. If your child is damaged by these vaccines, you will be left alone with your grief and the burden of care.

These genetic vaccines can damage your children. They may damage their brain, their heart, their immune system, and their ability to have children in the future. And many of these types of damages cannot be repaired.

So I beg you, please, get informed about the possible risks that your children may be damaged by these experimental medical products. Don’t let anyone tell you what to do. Think for yourself. Because it is your responsibility to protect and nurture them. If they are damaged, no state Governor, no federal public health official, no television doctor will be there to help you. You, your family and your child will have to carry the load yourselves.

~~~~~~~~~~

Finally, there is hope. We will get through this. We are already breaking through the madness of crowds, the Mass Formation, the effects of the legacy media and big-tech promoted fear and psychological manipulation which have twisted public health policy. Omicron has destroyed the approved narrative that the vaccines are safe and effective, and that early drug treatment does not work. The dark winter predicted by our president and pushed by his paid fearmongers in the media failed to materialize.

We are a free people, and we have governed ourselves for almost 250 years now based on a constitution developed by farmers, tradesmen, shop-owners, and landholders. These forefathers rejected a monarchy and oligarchy and created and fought for a constitution which remains an inspiration for the world. A shining city on the hill. A Camelot. We do not need the unelected World Economic Forum to manage us. They cannot even manage themselves.

When I was a child, a brilliant man said “Ask not what your country can do for you; ask what you can do for your country”. This is our country. We own this amazing gift, but we must defend it if we wish to keep it. Please keep his words in your minds and hearts.

We can all be leaders, and now is the time to step up to the task. We will survive this, and we will overcome these hardships, if we can just keep these three simple words in our hearts.

Integrity.

Dignity.

Community.