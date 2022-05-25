A gradual and silent encroachment of our freedom and Federal, States’ and individual sovereignty by a globalist financial corporate cartel continues to proceed. One key aspect of our current political reality in the US is that many of our laws at the Federal level have been placed there by corporate stakeholders. Corporate lobbyists work tirelessly and relentlessly to insert legislation that benefits their industries and increases the wealth of their corporate clients and associated “stakeholders” into our federal laws and regulations, and to twist existing legislation so that it becomes a more perfect tool of their clients’ corporate interests. In parallel, within the many branches of the US Federal bureaucracy, regulatory capture has become the norm. Furthermore, it has become increasingly clear that it is grossly naive to expect solutions to these corrupting influences to come from either Congress or the entrenched and captured bureaucracy. And one hard truth learned by the first Trump administration is that the executive branch lacks the power and authority required to replace the entrenched bureaucrats that have become the ruling lords and ladies of the new inverted Totalitarian reality which is the entrenched Federal bureaucracy.

In this new Federal reality, where the culture of government institutions and agencies is damaged beyond repair, real change cannot occur by replacing one figurehead for another. Corrupted policy can’t be easily replaced with good policy. The ideology, the rule of law, the subverted corporatist regulations are baked in. The system is rigged. The unknown (or known) bureaucrats controlling the levers aren’t going to let go of that easily. When they have done their time, most likely those employees will move into corporate leadership positions so long as they have protected corporatist interests during what has all too often become a form of internship-as-prelude prior to landing a “good job”. As most federal employees at the top-tier are well aware of their future career opportunities, they have no incentives to try to change the status-quo and upset their potential future employers . Government institutions that are intrinsically controlled by outside interests can not be reformed from within, so it is important to not waste too much energy trying. That’s why many argue that a “siege strategy” or even the creation of completely new institution(s) may be the answer.

Those of us fighting for freedom have come full circle and now confront the issue of state’s rights. This is a fundamental principle of our republic (often incorrectly referred to as “our democracy”). Each state has the ability to govern itself, within the confines of the Constitution, Federal law and the Bill of Rights. Those powers are vast but frequently under-utilized. States have the power to ensure that a strong federalized governance is not the norm.

The Countering Disinformation and Propaganda Act, introduced by Republican Sen. Rob Portman of Ohio in 2016, established the Global Engagement Center under the State Department, with the following Mission and Vision statements:

Core Mission: To direct, lead, synchronize, integrate, and coordinate efforts of the Federal Government to recognize, understand, expose, and counter foreign state and non-state propaganda and disinformation efforts aimed at undermining or influencing the policies, security, or stability of the United States, its allies, and partner nations.

Vision: A data-driven Mission Center leading U.S. inter-agency efforts to proactively address foreign adversaries’ attempts to use disinformation and propaganda to undermine U.S. interests.

For examples of how this is being operationalized, please see the associated COVID-19 recovery policy page for this organization.

This center authorizes grants to non-governmental agencies to help "collect and store examples in print, online, and social media, disinformation, misinformation, and propaganda" directed at the U.S. and its allies, as well as "counter efforts by foreign entities to use disinformation, misinformation, and propaganda to influence the policies and social and political stability" of the U.S. and allied nations. These laws have worked to loosen the controls previously placed on the Federal government regarding its ability to push propaganda. The very fact that we have an ex-president of the USA, the very same one who presided over the lifting of restrictions of the Smith-Mundt Act calling for censorship of the press to “PROTECT OUR DEMOCRACY” and this he is SUPPORTED in this call by so many on the left is chilling.

When the changes to Smith-Mundt Act are combined with the Global Engagement Center, it is interesting to speculate how the US population might be manipulated. The CDC has spent a billion dollars on propaganda and censorship to ensure vaccine compliance through media buys, and one has to wonder just what sort of propaganda will be pushed on the American people in the future.

But what happens when a state like Florida becomes a threat to the Federal government exceeding its enumerated powers, and seizing control of more powers that have been traditionally assigned to the states? The back and forth between President Biden and Governor DeSantis over Florida’s COVID policies make clear the power that the Federal government has developed over states by leveraging the distribution (and ability to withhold) Federal Tax dollars. The actions of Governor DeSantis of Florida are so harshly criticized by those who control the levers of the Federal government (as well as purchased main stream media) because he has refused to comply with the Biden administration’s HHS bureaucratic edicts.

After the Biden administration admonished Florida for stagnant vaccination rates in Florida, the Feds then decided to federalize the distribution of monoclonal antibodies so that those who don’t get the vaccine have no alternative treatment option. This is a prime example of the retaliatory tools available to the Federal government, and illustrates that the Federal government is able and willing to compromise the health of US citizens to punish a state that choses to be noncompliant. Remember, the states regulate medicine and public health policy within that state. Biden refusing to send life saving medicine is a clear abuse of Federal power. The 10th Amendment of the United States Constitution authorizes states to establish laws and regulations protecting the health, safety, and general welfare of their citizens. The practice of medicine is not an inherent right of an individual, but a privilege granted by the people of a state acting through their elected representatives. For further details please see the Federation of State Medical Boards statement “About State Medical Boards”.

It is state’s rights – as imperfect as that system is, that protects us from the WHO/globalist power grab to leverage public health to compromise the sovereignty of the United States. The current strategic agenda of those seeking to advance globalism and global governance policies at the expense of the autonomy of nation-states is often referred to as the New World Order. Those advocating for the New World Order include the World Economic Forum, transnational corporations/globalized investment capital, the UN, World Trade Organization, World Bank and now the World Health Organization. These entities have, to a more or lesser extent, gained control of the Federal government through leveraging the regulatory capture of our federalized agencies, departments and institutions. Money from these entities flows into the coffers of Congress to influence law makers. Often, treaties and agreements on the global level codify these arrangements. This ensures that our federal government is coopted by these entities.

Our federal government believes that it will be stronger when states have little or no control over the rules and regulations of the state. This is not what our founding fathers intended, and this is when the rights of all of us are trampled on. Our constitution codifies that each state maintains its own set of laws, rules and regulations. The beauty of this system is the diversity of cultures can be maintained within states. Living in Texas is very different than living in New Hampshire, and I believe that this is a good thing. Although states are stronger when there is a federal government appropriately assuming and defending those responsibilities enumerated under the US Constitution, they are also guaranteed the freedom to have their own cultural identity and rule of law. This is the beauty of our Constitution and Bill of Rights. This interweaving of states rights under the limited umbrella of a Federal government.

For many, the erosion of each states’ right to monitor and control federal elections, as guaranteed in the constitution, is the easy example to reach for as that line is also being repeatedly crossed. But the depth of this problem is much, much deeper than this single issue.

The use of federal tax dollars to control states may be a more persistent and pernicious issue. As an example, the Department of Transportation allocates funds for states that comply with seat belt laws or speeding limits, but will withhold such funds for states that don’t. The Department of Education allocates taxpayer funds based on the Elementary and Secondary Education Act (ESEA) goals or other “reforms”, thereby controlling and harmonizing certain aspects of education in the USA across all states. In the example of COVID lock down policies and masking, it is quite clear that the CDC and the NIH have overstepped Federal powers again and again by leveraging Federal Tax Dollars to create perverse financial incentives within hospitals and to promote mis- dis- and malinformation and to promote propaganda in both old and new media. It is time to return to the rule of law, and return the power back to the state to regulate medicine and public health.

States must remember that Federal funding is not the be all, end all. If a state can develop the political will to refuse such funds, sovereignty can be re-established. This requires that plans can be made to mitigate the impact of such an action. These Tax kickbacks are often weaponized in an arbitrary and capricious way by the Federal Executive branch to illegally control state policies, including public health policies. State leaders who are willing to walk away from federal funding, who are willing to work with other states and congress to negotiate better terms for federal dollars, may offer the best hope for breaking this Federal overreach.

IF states are willing to plan for and mitigate the risks associated with taking back their Constitutionally-granted powers, States can leverage their rights to enable something closer to the intended balance of powers. “We the People” need to insist that they do so by electing strong and independent leaders at the state level, leaders who will fight for the right of each state to govern itself as our founding fathers intended. Governor Ron DeSantis and Attorney General Jeff Landry are two leaders leading the fight on this front. We must support them, so that they can continue to restore and protect the Constitutional rights of each State in the Union. Other states will follow their example. I believe that it is critical to the future success of our nation to have these great leaders paving the way, being brave and setting an example for other state leaders to follow, so that the attempts of the Globalist cabal to empower the WHO to subvert Constitutionally-granted States Rights can be thwarted.

The federal government has been intentionally infiltrated by Globalists trained by the World Economic Forum. Make no mistake. The elites and transnational corporations have and continue to undermine our institutions and our very Constitution. President Trump has taught us that we can’t pull our punches, we must act aggressively and give no quarter. That means utilizing every tool available; these tools include using the judicial branch (the courts), working to elect and educate legislators and of course, educating and mobilizing the populace.

Individuals can have a huge role in working to ensure our freedoms, our sovereignty as a nation by writing letters, phoning legislators, publishing independent articles and memes. Even just re-posting on social media can help. We are all in this fight together. Individuals must organize, join groups and organizations, and create new groups and organizations.

Having an independent and free press that can report on our government and institutions is critical. It is how we can help Americans make informed decisions when voting. That means replacing the captured and outdated old media with new media outlets that are censorship free. Using block chain to create new social media outlets that can not be subjected to propaganda and censorship is a good step in the right direction.

Organizing into groups that can work collectively to get the truth out is another way to help save the Sovereignty of our great nation, and that of all of the independent nations of the world. We must fight against the narratives that are being constantly pushed by government agencies that have been subverted by the Globalists. They do not want their corruption exposed. What we have learned over the past two years is that they will do whatever it takes to hide their dirty dealings from the American and world public.

So, get ready patriots – we have a lot of work to do in the coming months. First and foremost – let’s take back the House and Senate in November and flip as many states as possible to RED. We must have as many congress people as possible who are committed and aware that our nation is in danger.



Fire up your engines – and let’s get to work!

Give a gift subscription

The Malone Institute