I first met Sam in 2022 at the Freedom Fest event in Las Vegas. At the time, I was suffering from a severe attack of gout and in significant pain. So, Jill was kept busy pushing me around in a wheel chair for most of the conference. The only time I wasn’t in a wheelchair was when I would hobble onto the stage to speak. Not exactly glamorous. It was at Freedom Fest that Sam approached Jill and I to explain about her project, “Underground Education” and from there we soon found that we had much in common with her and the initiative which she is leading.

As Jill and I had homeschooled our two boys, we are deeply committed to the idea of home education and all its benefits. What I love about “home schooling” is that a child can be instilled with the tools to learn and continue to stay curious. The other huge benefit of a home-based education is that traditional and family values can be taught and yes, this includes a commitment to faith. This is so important to teaching children to resist the 5th gen propaganda being bombarded at us 24/7 these days. These children are our legacy. Jill and Sam have continued this conversation over the past year, and the essay below is an extension of that dialogue. Anyway, here are Sam’s thoughts on the topic.

Defending the Dream, Instead of College

Sam Sorbo

Are you pursuing your passion, or did you preemptively retreat to the stable comfort of your professionally advised, more practical choice for career and life?

I was a student at Duke University, paying up front to achieve my plan B, the fallback plan, in case the primary strategy for winning at the game of life didn’t generate untold wealth. Because success in our culture is defined as incalculable fortune. Thank a schoolteacher for that. I always had a passion for acting, but our unduly persuasive culture holds that dreams don’t come true, despite their greedy insistence of You can be anything you want to be.

Biomedical engineering was my backup strategy. Did I love it? Sure, but it wasn’t my first love. Growing up, I was always too tall to snag the lead role in any play. That was discouraging, but not quite enough to deter me. My high school drama teacher Ms. Hope had plied her talents in New York City, but Broadway rejected her. Perhaps she simply didn’t believe the American story anymore, because she had invested in college to become a huge star on stage and screen and wound up in her plan B – teaching drama in Pittsburgh to a bunch of pimply teens. Student debt crushes dreams, too. A failure at her fantasy career despite her accredited qualifications, her mission became to squash her students’ aspirations. Who could possibly succeed where she had failed, right? Certainly not the tall one with the model good looks. So I preemptively chose my plan B: college and medicine.

There should be a study of the proportion of people who resort to their plan B even before pursuing their passions ends in failure. The study necessarily would be corrupted, however. Our schools train us to develop back-up strategies, distractions that are investments in failure. How would the study account for the preset inclination toward the alternative scenarios? Of course this is yet another form of self-censorship, in which we are taught to reach for the practical rather than seek to fulfill our full potential.

Society must comprehend by now that the plan B security scheme strategized by our institutions of high learning™ is severely degraded. Like an old bathing suit’s decrepit elastic, the safety net argument that convinced us to pursue a college degree at all costs, just in case, is weathered and wasted, holding its shape only until tested, then disintegrating into a puff of disappointing dust.

Despite my mother’s admonitions and my college dean cooing, “A degree in biomedical engineering is an asset for any walk of life,” I abandoned my path toward medical school to eventually play a doctor on the highly rated Chicago Hope TV show. I ditched my career twice more, first to pursue marriage (nursing my husband, who suffered three strokes just months before our wedding) and then to answer the demands of my third-born who wanted a real mother and not one who just looked good on paper (in a magazine.) I had dreamt of having children. Societal norms dictated surrendering that dream to the pursuit of pleasure and wealth, that ethereal elixir that leaves a body or a nation weaker, not healthier. Contrary to societal beliefs, raising young humans demands time and devotion and offers inestimable rewards for which the myopic academics decrying it are never held to account.

But what’s worse, schooling isn’t paying off the dividends the school counselors promised. Do yourself a favor and start asking people if school taught them what they do for a living. Many will attest they learned most of what they know and do outside the classroom. Our instructors desperately want us to believe that learning happens in school, but for most the current industrial (or is it now post-industrial?) model of “schooling” is the impediment to exploration and true learning. Yet we pursue the lie, simple because the institutional training is effective.

Examine today’s heroes and ponder if their schooling taught them how to rebel, invent, podcast, lead, write, speak, or any other of their myriad accomplishments, as they attempt to thwart the globalist’s plot of world destruction. The elites need children in school, where they are trained to obey.

Stop surrendering your children to institutions.

Today’s heroes buck the system. Parents can also be heroes and raise children courageously via home learning.

College isn’t what the academics claim – a place for higher education, an institution of promise, a bastion for thought. For many, college serves as remedial high school. Last century’s standard test for eighth graders is something even today’s college graduates can’t pass. For example, name the parts of speech and define those that have no modifications.

We must stop believing the siren calls of the college-prep and career readiness shysters to surrender our time and treasure in pursuit of fallback positions. We must stop submitting our children to the indoctrinators of that failed paradigm. They are the dream-killers and life-stealers.

Instead, we can take matters back into our own hands, trusting in the human brain and boot-strapped ingenuity, like our American forefathers did, and like we were created to do.

