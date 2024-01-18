I have been working in the public health sector for over thirty years. This includes a fellowship at Harvard and numerous other courses on bio-ethics. In all that time, there has been one clear message. For the emotional and physical wellbeing of the public, the government and public health must not incite fear without cause. That to do so is unethical and immoral. Akin to yelling “fire” or “active shooter” in a crowded movie theater. That public trust requires transparency and truth telling on the part of public health officials and government.

The CDC codifies this basic premise in their public health risk communication statement:

Be first, be right, be credible. That’s the mantra for crisis communication. Health communicators, whenever a crisis occurs, always be prepared to provide information to help people make the best possible decisions for their health and well-being.

In 2018, the World Health Organization came up with the idea of 'Disease X', which is a placeholder for a disease that could be a potential cause of a future major epidemic or a pandemic. The original idea being that planning for an (imaginary) “Disease X” would allow for scientists, public health officials and physicians to design the best possible practices for a future epidemic or pandemic. They then formally added “Disease X” (an imaginary disease) to the top priority list of pathogens.

The idea behind Disease X was later weaponized to create a fog of fear in the public as well as governments. The weaponization started with COVID-19 communications. In a 2021 study, it was found that the “the only predictor of behavior change during COVID-19 was fear. Despite their finding that such fear was related to a decrease in both emotional and physical wellbeing, the authors concluded that using fear to drive the public into compliance was the only path forward for public health. The authors write:

However, fear of COVID-19 was related to decreased physical and environmental wellbeing. Overall, these results suggest that “fear” and anxiety at the current time have a functional role, and are related to increased compliance for improving public wellbeing.

“Damn the torpedoes full steam ahead”

Without further questioning of the basic ethics behind using fear to drive compliance, this logic then became the consensus of public health officials and governments through out the world. That being that the use of fear to get compliance for vaccines and vaccine mandates, vaccine passports, masking, lockdowns, social distancing, school closures, etc. was acceptable in the name of public health. That the decreased emotional and physical wellbeing of the general public by the promotion of fear tactics was an acceptable side effect.

Exit COVID-19… stage left. Enter “disease X”… stage right.

And just like that, “disease X” has been substituted for COVID-19.

Without any qualms whatsoever, The World Health Organization (WHO) has gone from launching a global scientific process using Disease X as a model, to using “Disease X” as a propaganda driver to drive fear of an imaginary infectious disease. Then to use that fear to get a public and governmental compliance for a new pandemic treaty, and more money for the WHO. Such weaponized fear (fearporn) also has been found to elicit more public compliance for public health measures, such as masking, social distancing, vaccines and lock-downs.

The gradual shift was subtle. In April 2023, the WHO wrote:

Disease X represents the knowledge that a serious international epidemic could be caused by a pathogen currently unknown to cause human disease. The R&D Blueprint explicitly seeks to enable early cross-cutting R&D preparedness that is also relevant for an unknown “Disease X”.

In 2024, the WHO gave the general warning (without any data what-so-ever) that the imaginary Disease X could result in 20 times more fatalities than COVID-19.

“Of course, there are some people who say this may create panic. It’s better to anticipate something that may happen because it has happened in our history many times, and prepare for it” WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Davos - 2024

Bottom line is that Director-General Tedros now openly admits that the WHO is using fear to drive governments to open their pocket books and to drive compliance for the new pandemic treaty.

And the WHO’s fear mongering is working, the House recently introduced a new bill H.R.3832 - Disease X Act of 2023.



The bill reads:

This bill expands the priorities of the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA) to specifically include viral threats that have the potential to cause a pandemic. In particular, the bill expands the scope of innovation grants and contracts that may be awarded by BARDA to specifically include those that support research and development of certain manufacturing technology for medical countermeasures against viruses, including respiratory viruses, with pandemic potential. It also expands BARDA's authorized strategic initiatives to include advanced research, development, and procurement of countermeasures and products to address viruses with pandemic potential.

In order to understand the significance of this bill, it is important to understand what BARDA is.

(BARDA)' is a U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) office responsible for the procurement and development of medical countermeasures, principally against bioterrorism, including chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear (CBRN) threats, as well as pandemic influenza and emerging diseases” (Wiki).

This bill is a sneaky backdoor to significantly expand the mission space of BARDA to include research into viruses. In the past, BARDA has been limited in their scope, so as to not compete with NIH. The expansion of yet another agency with very few limits on their scope is not in the public interest.

So, here is an easy ask. Contact your House representative and let them know how you feel about H.R.3832 - Disease X.

In the meantime, don’t be fooled by Disease "X”, or “Y” or “Z”. These aren’t real diseases. They are made-up. They are being weaponized to gain compliance, drive fear, and to gain acceptance of the transfer of both funding and authority to an unelected globalist non-governmental organization - the WHO.

Yes, we have have a problem with ongoing gain of function research and China is continuing on with its dangerous gain of function experiments. By all accounts, these are being conducted in poorly controlled laboratory environments. But such experiments aren’t limited to China, they are also happening in the USA. In 2023, Boston University School of Medicine scientists created a highly lethal SARS-CoV variant, which they then tested on mice.

Furthermore, the Biological Weapons Convention does not prohibit biological weapons, as an overlooked loophole allows for development, manufacture and stockpiling of such for prophylactic, protective or other peaceful purposes. The convention must be renegotiated. The biological weapons convention also does not adequately address gain of function research, which must to be banned worldwide.

These are concrete on-going issues that the World Health Organization is not addressing. If the WHO’s motive was to stop future threat of infectious disease, why are they not working on these issues?

How far the WHO and public health has fallen…

