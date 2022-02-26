The “Gell-Mann Amnesia effect” was coined by Michael Crichton, MD to describe the experience of encountering unreliable information in main stream media and the “approved narrative” in your area of expertise, and knowing by first person experience that this narrative is wrong. And then suspending your own critical thinking skills and trusting these same type of “experts” (legacy/mainstream “approved” media) in another area outside of your expertise.

His point was that one must use critical thinking skill even when outside your core competencies. Crichton’s writes:

“Briefly stated, the Gell-Mann Amnesia effect is as follows. You open the newspaper to an article on some subject you know well. In Murray’s case, physics. In mine, show business. You read the article and see the journalist has absolutely no understanding of either the facts or the issues. Often, the article is so wrong it actually presents the story backward—reversing cause and effect. I call these the “wet streets cause rain” stories. Paper’s full of them. In any case, you read with exasperation or amusement the multiple errors in a story, and then turn the page to national or international affairs, and read as if the rest of the newspaper was somehow more accurate about Palestine than the baloney you just read. You turn the page, and forget what you know.”

– Michael Crichton (1942-2008)

In other words, think for yourself.

As we transition into a new era of another war. We must think for ourselves. Government(s) will want to control the narrative. They will control how main stream media and big tech respond to this crisis. Do not fall for the dominant paradigm, but instead do your own thinking. Dig deeper. We are so lucky to live in an era of alternative media. As much as the government hates it and those of us who look for “truth,” we still have this ability to think for ourselves and to find information that is not readily available on MSM.

This morning, while I was having breakfast with my wife Jill, we were talking about our personal finances. As I sipped coffee, I said to her “I don’t know enough about economics to make an assessment on crypto currency, how the situation in Ukraine will affect world economies, and the global push to transition from fiat money to digital currency.“ In so many words, she said to me that I had actually spent my whole life studying politics, investing and global economies as a way of living in the world. So why in the world would I now think that I was incapable of making an analysis of the current economic situation? And then the punchline- I needed to get going and do more research into the subject. She is right, I was being intellectually lazy. More than that, I was letting the legacy main stream media and pushed propaganda take my mind. I was giving over my critical thinking skills to MSM.

“Gell-Mann Amnesia” is exactly the trap I had fallen into. It happens all the time. Back in the day of the “founding fathers”, 250+ years ago, people did not have the luxury of being intellectually lazy. You had to think for yourself. That is what is so different about a more rural life. The problems that crop up are constantly changing, and they are very much in the present. You have to solve them yourself. That reality is what gave rise to the United States of America, as a country and as a culture.

The United States must re-create an army of critical thinkers. It is how We the People take back our power. We must find candidates for elected office who think for themselves, and we need to work to elect them. Now is the the time to not accept mediocracy and corruption in our elected officials. And no more WEF-trained hacks that do what they are told by non-US, non-elected third parties.

Elements of the Republican party are revitalizing its core belief system to fight the heavy-handed governmental edicts coming from the globalized public health deep state. They recognize that big pharma and the World Economic Forum acolytes that backs it has infiltrated every level of our government and virtually all “world leaders” from the Western “Democracies”. They recognize that corporatism and totalitarian thinking guided by the WEF has become the norm for many elected officials. That these officials have been trained by the WEF. This must stop. The army of critical thinkers that is emerging with the Great Awakening has to support this effort in every way possible. Why? Because public health is just the “camel’s nose”; the WEF has great plans for us in all aspects of our lives!

For more on topic health and our goverment, I will be speaking at CPAC tomorrow:

The War on Cash Entering Bold New Phase Daily Reckoning by James Rickards, February 15, 2022.

With so much news about Ukraine, inflation, massive government spending and exploding deficits, it’s easy to overlook the ongoing war on cash. That’s a mistake because it has serious implications not only for your money, but for your privacy and personal freedom, as you’ll see today. The war on cash is a global effort being waged on many fronts. My view is that the war on cash is dangerous in terms of lost privacy and the risk of government confiscation of wealth.



The above article is one take on the global financial system and where it is leading this nation.

Governments are very concerned with taxation. A digitized economy would put all of our financial transactions forever on the “cloud”. There would be no privacy. In the future, those transactions will be leaked. How that data will be used will not be up to us, as individuals. We will not have control

Our government would love a way to track down and stop our “cash economies.” That is people who work for cash or other services, includes small service providers, such as gardeners, housekeepers, plumbers, etc. You might say, our government has a very strong interest in going cashless. But a purely digital economy would take away another personal freedom. The ability to keep our personal finances from the overreach of government, and big tech. Because every financial transaction will be transparent to parties unknown. In the future, who knows who will get hold of that information or how it will be used.

In honor of Michael Crichton, MD and Dr. Mattias Desmet - I found a great video explaining mass formation and how it can deaden us to new ideas and insights. Whether it is Gell-Mann Amnesia, group think, the dominant paradigm (Structure of Scientific Revolutions) or mass formation psychosis acting alone or in synchrony, don’t let your mind go there. Think for yourself.

Finally, I had the great honor of collaborating with Senator Johnson last week to jointly write opinion piece published in The Federalist. Here is the thing about Senator Johnson - he sees through the smokescreen of the “deep-state”, big pharma, big tech and DC.



Working along side my good friend, and he is seriously a good friend, has been one of the great honors of my life.

The Covid Cartel Lied, People Died. Now They Say It’s All Your Fault BY: RON JOHNSON AND ROBERT MALONE FEBRUARY 24, 2022 The Federalist

Another little push for my book coming out in June.

Lies My Gov't Told Me: And the Better Future Coming Hardcover – June 7, 2022

by Robert W. Malone (Author)