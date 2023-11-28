Dr. Robert Kadlec served as Assistant Secretary of Health and Human Services (Preparedness and Response) from August 2017 until January 2021. He is responsible for the creation of the COVID-19 vaccine development program Operation Warp Speed. Prior to that, Kadlec was Deputy Staff Director for the United States Senate Select Committee on Intelligence. Prior to this position, he has been working in the bioterror industry and by all accounts, made a fortune for his involvement in Emergent biosolutions - which he failed to disclose in his Senate hearings. For more on Dr. Kadlec, I suggest reading Head of the Hydra: The Rise of Robert Kadlec.

So, in an interview with Sky News AU this week, Dr. Kadlec admits that he directly helped (or directed) the Fauci and Collins cover up on the origin of COVID to protect their gain of function program and their own asses.

Watch the two part (short) documentary here. The interview where he admits this can be found in the second part - towards the end.

Congress needs to hire a special prosecutor - now.

