Welp, it happened.

So, a while back I wrote about the idea that Elon Musk’s vision for Twitter wasn’t all about free speech and that an mega e-commerce site has inherent dangers. But the truth is that I am a big believer that there are two sides to every coin. That there are many truths, and I like Elon Musk.

Despite his capitalist visions for Twitter, I do believe that he plans to build and make Twitter a better platform for communication and journalism. Citizen journalism is important.

So, I am dedicating this short article to the good in Elon, and the news stories that have made me smile over the past week.

First up is the letter that Musk sent to his new employees earlier in the week. Reading this made my heart a little lighter:

So, what is the first thing Elon Musk did upon entering the building?

Musk immediately fired (ex) CEO Parag Agrawal, (ex) general counsel Sean Edgett, (ex) CFO Ned Segal and (ex) head of legal policy, trust, and safety Vijaya Gadde.

“Vijaya Gadde is an American attorney, who serves as general counsel and the head of legal, policy, and trust at Twitter. Her role includes handling issues such as harassment, misinformation, and harmful speech.”

I must say, it feels so good to see those corporate heads roll right off of Twitter. Of course, they all left with fat bonuses for all their efforts in thwarting the sale. There is no justice in life.

Next up - It has been reported that Elon Musk’s agenda item for the day is to address the Twitter staff.

What does this mean for Trump? Heck what does this mean for me?

Time will tell.

