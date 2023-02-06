Finally, we may be seeing a winding down of US Federal Government responses to the COVIDcrisis. January 30, 2023 is a date destined to go down in history as the beginning of the end of the draconian US Federal Government’s “public health” measures, which have been implemented in a step wise (ratcheting) manner beginning late January, 2020. What does this really mean, in a practical, real-world, kitchen-table sense of things?

Depending on when you define the point in time where SARS-CoV-2 entered the population of humans, the COVIDcrisis has extended for about three years- in contrast to the two year long “1918 Swine Flu” epidemic involving a different RNA respiratory virus attributed to causing over 50 million deaths world wide. As of January 31, 2023, there have been 6,812,798 cumulative deaths from COVID-19 per the WHO.

In terms of raw cumulative mortality (not adjusted for changes in total global population) that would make the 1918 H1N1 outbreak (which probably had other infectious cofactors) about seven times more lethal than COVID-19. Adjusted for population (1917 global population about 1.8 billion, current global population about 7.8 billion) that would be a relative mortality of around 50M/1800M= 2.7% (1918 H1N1) compared to 6.8M/7,800M = 0.087% (2020-2023 COVID-19). In the case of the 1918 RNA respiratory virus outbreak, there were few if any significant medical countermeasures (such as antiviral drugs or vaccines) available, and quenching of the outbreak was primarily consequent to development of “natural immunity” within the global population.

Assertions that the considerably lower absolute and relative mortality associated with COVID-19 (relative to both H1N1/”Spanish Flu” as well as relative to the gross over estimates from Imperial College/Professor Neil Ferguson) can be attributed to modern medical countermeasures developed and deployed during the course of the COVID overlooks the proven poor performance - both efficacy and safety- of vaccine, monoclonal antibody and drug products.

Comparing these high level mortality statistics reveals that the global distribution of COVID-19 attributed “mortality” is not even, and a strong case can be made that access to and deployment of these “medical countermeasures” is not only not correlated with access and uptake of these treatments, but may even be inversely correlated. Compounding the challenges in objectively assessing aggregate “mortality” or case/infection fatality rate are the perverse incentives to overcount morbidity and mortality which may exist in various “first world” economies (notably the United States) and other variables which may result in under- or overcounting disease and death attributed to SARS-CoV-2.

In other words, the widely distributed and weaponized fearporn which has driven the gross over-reaction of governments and their citizens (all over the world) was not justified. In retrospect, the global COVIDcrisis agenda and response which has devastated global economies, enabled a massive upwards transfer of wealth, and has been exploited to justify imposition of “The Great Reset” globalist agenda items cannot be justified as a credible and effective “public health” response.

So now, despite the efforts of WHO/Tedros and so many others to continue to extend this non-crisis in a desperate effort to continue policies which damage people, communities, economies and tear apart the entire fabric of society, the US Federal government has decided to wind down their illegitimate suspension of fundamental constitutional rights and privileges in the name of a public health non-crisis. Why now, you might ask?

In short, the answer is that the election last November turned control of the US House of Representatives over to the Republican party. Elections have consequences. And these consequences include H.R.382 - Pandemic is Over Act as well as H.J.Res.7 - Relating to a national emergency declared by the President on March 13, 2020. How do we know that these two house of representatives legislative actions are what is responsible for the decision of the executive branch to finally stop their anti-constitutional power grab? Because the White House told us so in their January 30, 2023 “STATEMENT OF ADMINISTRATION POLICY”. Just as Robert F. Kennedy Jr. predicted in a passionate speech on the steps of the Lincoln Memorial on January 23, 2022. Which of course was vilified as anti-semetic by US corporate media. Watch the speech yourself and make your own assessment. The defamatory accusation of anti-semitism has become a go-to all purpose strategy for de-legitimizing those who speak of inconvenient COVID truths on both sides of the Atlantic. I guess calling Bobby an anti-vaxxer is no longer effective, so they had to reach for an even more potent defamatory characterization. Similar to the accusations made by certain unnamed persons attacking Mattias Desmet (and by extension myself). And which were historically made against Holocaust survivor (and leading 20th century pholosopher/thinker) Hannah Arendt. Suffice to say, this attack on Bobby is yet another thing which has not withstood the test of time.

The bottom line is that the Imperial US Administrative state will never give up these unconstitutional powers until forced to do so. And now it is finally time for them to face the music for what they have done to all of us. And they don’t like it very much. The overwhelming coordinated denialism and censorship of the underlying implications of the Project Veritas/Pfizer videos clearly demonstrate that the Empire is not going to roll over on this; they will fight back every step of the way. Like drug addicts, they have become accustomed to their continuous power and privilege fix.

So, getting back on point after ranting about the twisted unjustice of it all… After all, Truth and Justice are yet more casualties of the FifthGen Warfare waged on all of us over the last few years, so I just need to quit whining and get over it. What is going to happen now, assuming that the White House continues to have their way with all of us?

Lets start by examining the rationalization/justification statement which the White House has provided to us. Personally, I find it a fascinating case study illustrating modern spin control strategy and tactics. Read and learn:

The COVID-19 national emergency and public health emergency (PHE) were declared by the Trump Administration in 2020. They are currently set to expire on March 1 and April 11, respectively. At present, the Administration’s plan is to extend the emergency declarations to May 11, and then end both emergencies on that date. This wind-down would align with the Administration’s previous commitments to give at least 60 days’ notice prior to termination of the PHE.

<Translated, 1) its Trumps fault, 2) There are actually two executive actions at play here, 3) We told you it will take 60 days to unwind all that we have done under the later of these two, and there is no way that can be accelerated. 4) What we are not telling you is that a separate emergency declaration pursuant to Section 564 of the Federal Food, Drug, and Cosmetic (FD&C) Act was issued by the Secretary of HHS in February 2020. Based on this determination, on March 27, 2020, the Secretary declared that circumstances existed to justify emergency use authorization (EUA) of medical countermeasures for COVID-19. An EUA is a mechanism to facilitate availability and use of medical countermeasures that are determined to be safe and effective but have not yet been formally approved. An emergency declaration issued pursuant to Section 564 of the FD&C Act remains in effect until terminated by the HHS Secretary. The timing to conclude the EUA is to be determined; it will not conclude on May 11, 2023, with the other declarations. /#morelies #Busted />

To be clear, continuation of these emergency declarations until May 11 does not impose any restriction at all on individual conduct with regard to COVID-19. They do not impose mask mandates or vaccine mandates. They do not restrict school or business operations. They do not require the use of any medicines or tests in response to cases of COVID-19.

<Yeah, so why has the US Government deployed every PsyWar weapon at their disposal to coerce and compel state and local agencies as well as hospitals, medical practitioners, universities and school districts to do precisely these things?>

However, ending these emergency declarations in the manner contemplated by H.R. 382 and H.J. Res. 7 would have two highly significant impacts on our nation’s health system and government operations. First, an abrupt end to the emergency declarations would create wide-ranging chaos and uncertainty throughout the health care system — for states, for hospitals and doctors’ offices, and, most importantly, for tens of millions of Americans. During the PHE, the Medicaid program has operated under special rules to provide extra funding to states to ensure that tens of millions of vulnerable Americans kept their Medicaid coverage during a global pandemic.

<Sounds catastrophic. States will abruptly lose extra funding under the special rules. That being the funding that we have deployed to coerce them to comply with our edicts, even though the US Constitution does not grant rights to regulate healthcare and medicine to the federal government. Is there a violin small enough to express my consternation and outrage?>

In December, Congress enacted an orderly wind-down of these rules to ensure that patients did not lose access to care unpredictably and that state budgets don’t face a radical cliff.

<translated: The last Congress, during post-election lame duck session, made us do this. Its their fault. Thanks for that air cover, Nancy….>

If the PHE were suddenly terminated, it would sow confusion and chaos into this critical wind-down.

<Holy cow, Batman! Those nasty MAGA Republicans are sowing confusion and chaos in Gotham! What are we going to do about it? >

Due to this uncertainty, tens of millions of Americans could be at risk of abruptly losing their health insurance, and states could be at risk of losing billions of dollars in funding. Additionally, hospitals and nursing homes that have relied on flexibilities enabled by the emergency declarations will be plunged into chaos without adequate time to retrain staff and establish new billing processes, likely leading to disruptions in care and payment delays, and many facilities around the country will experience revenue losses. Finally, millions of patients, including many of our nation’s veterans, who rely on telehealth would suddenly be unable to access critical clinical services and medications. The most acutely impacted would be individuals with behavioral health needs and rural patients.

<If you are still confused about the meaning of the term “Fearporn”, please re-read the prior paragraph.>

Second, the end of the public health emergency will end the Title 42 policy at the border. While the Administration has attempted to terminate the Title 42 policy and continues to support an orderly lifting of those restrictions, Title 42 remains in place because of orders issued by the Supreme Court and a district court in Louisiana. Enactment of H.R. 382 would lift Title 42 immediately, and result in a substantial additional inflow of migrants at the Southwest border. The number of migrants crossing the border has been cut in half, approximately, since the Administration put in place a plan in early January to deter irregular migration from Venezuela, Cuba, Nicaragua, and Haiti. The Administration supports an orderly, predictable wind-down of Title 42, with sufficient time to put alternative policies in place. But if H.R. 382 becomes law and the Title 42 restrictions end precipitously, Congress will effectively be requiring the Administration to allow thousands of migrants per day into the country immediately without the necessary policies in place.

<Did you heat that, MAGA? Those nasty Republicans sponsoring these bills are going to trigger a flood of illegal immigration across the southern border, allowing rapists, drug cartels, and Chinese fentanyl to cross in a wave which will tear apart border and inland states and destroy the middle class. The Biden administration and the Title 42 policy has been the only thing standing between you and this catastrophic outcome. Oh wait, maybe there is a logical contradiction buried somewhere within that statement? Can you find it? It is really well hidden - from the hypnotized who have been relying on corporate media.>

The Administration strongly opposes enactment of H.R. 382 and H.J. Res. 7, which would be a grave disservice to the American people.

<Clearly irony and self-awareness is dead. Another victim of the COVIDcrisis. If you are not well versed in the nuances of the primitive defense mechanism known as “Projection”, now would be a good time to brush up on this.> Per Wikipedia-

A bully may project their own feelings of vulnerability onto the target, or a person who is confused may project feelings of confusion and inadequacy onto other people. Projection incorporates blame shifting and can manifest as shame dumping. Projection has been described as an early phase of introjection.

<Precisely.>

Acknowledging their intrinsic conflict of interest, The Kaiser Family Foundation has provided a fairly balanced analysis of the cascade of events which are planned for all of us. I copy it wholesale below for your ease of reading pleasure and comprehension. I recommend the full article for the very convenient summary tables provided, and in particular the following one-

Do you get it now? Can you Grok what has been done? The sleight of hand being performed by this administration? When you have already completely abandoned any and all commitment to acting with integrity, respecting human dignity, and trying to unify and build community, why should you start now?



Published: Jan 31, 2023

On Jan. 30, 2023, the Biden Administration announced its intent to end the national emergency and public health emergency declarations on May 11, 2023, related to the COVID-19 pandemic. These emergency declarations have been in place since early 2020, and gave the federal government flexibility to waive or modify certain requirements in a range of areas, including in the Medicare, Medicaid, and CHIP programs, and in private health insurance, as well as to allow for the authorization of medical countermeasures and to provide liability immunity to providers who administer services, among other things. In addition, Congress also enacted legislation—including the Families First Coronavirus Response Act (FFCRA), the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act , the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA), the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA), and the Consolidated Appropriations Act, 2023 (CAA)—that provided additional flexibilities tied to one or more of these emergency declarations, and as such they too are scheduled to expire when (or at a specified time after) the emergency period(s) expires.

This brief provides an overview of the major health-related COVID-19 federal emergency declarations that have been made, and summarizes the flexibilities triggered by each in the following areas:

This is not meant to be an exhaustive list of all federal policy and regulatory provisions made in response to COVID-19 emergency declarations. For example, we do not cover the entire range of federal and state emergency authorities exercised under Medicaid Disaster Relief State Plan Amendments (SPAs), other Medicaid and CHIP SPAs, and other state-reported administrative actions; Section 1115 waivers; Section 1135 waivers; and 1915 (c) waiver Appendix K strategies. The Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services maintains a more complete list of coronavirus waivers and flexibilities that have been exercised since early 2020; some state actions to respond to the emergency may have expiration dates that are not tied to the end of the federal emergency declarations. This brief also does not include all congressional actions that have been made affecting access to COVID-19 vaccines, tests, and treatment that are not connected to emergency declarations, such as coverage of COVID-19 vaccines under Medicare and private insurance (see Commercialization of COVID-19 Vaccines, Treatments, and Tests: Implications for Access and Coverage for more discussion of these issues).

Overview of Major Health-Related COVID-19 Federal Emergency Declarations

The early days of the COVID-19 pandemic were marked by several emergency declarations made by the federal government, under several broad authorities, each of which has different requirements related to expiration.

A public health emergency(PHE) was initially declared by the Secretary of the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) in late January 2020, pursuant to Section 319 of the Public Health Service Act. A PHE lasts for 90 days and must be renewed to continue; the PHE for COVID-19 has been renewed several times, most recently in January 2023, and is currently scheduled to expire on May 11, 2023. The Biden Administration previously stated that it would give states a 60-day notice before the PHE expires.

A national emergency declaration was issued by former President Donald Trump in March of 2020, pursuant to Section 201 of the National Emergencies Act. A national emergency declaration is in effect unless terminated by the President, or through a joint resolution of Congress, or if the President does not issue a continuation notice annually. Such a notice was issued by President Trump to continue the emergency beyond March 1, 2021, and by President Biden to continue beyond March 1, 2022. As announced by the Biden Administration on Jan. 30, 2023, the administration plans to extend the national emergency to May 11, 2023, then end it on that date.

A separate emergency declaration pursuant to Section 564 of the Federal Food, Drug, and Cosmetic (FD&C) Act was issued by the Secretary of HHS in February 2020. Based on this determination, on March 27, 2020, the Secretary declared that circumstances existed to justify emergency use authorization (EUA) of medical countermeasures for COVID-19. An EUA is a mechanism to facilitate availability and use of medical countermeasures that are determined to be safe and effective but have not yet been formally approved. An emergency declaration issued pursuant to Section 564 of the FD&C Act remains in effect until terminated by the HHS Secretary. The timing to conclude the EUA is to be determined; it will not conclude on May 11, 2023, with the other declarations.

A declaration under the Public Readiness and Emergency Preparedness (PREP) Act (pursuant to Section 319F-3 of the Public Health Service Act) was issued by the Secretary of HHS in March 2020. This declaration provides liability immunity for activities related to COVID-19 medical countermeasures. Since then, 10 amendments to the declaration have been issued to extend liability protections related to COVID-19 countermeasures. For a PREP Act emergency determination, the Secretary must specify an end date; in this case, it has been set as October 1, 2024, in most cases (although there are some exceptions).

My recommendations? Support HR 382 , H.J.Res.7 and their sponsors. The “Pandemic” is indeed long since over. Let the bureaucracies and hospital chains deal with it. Stop this garbage of blaming the border crisis on others. Please allow all of us to go about our lives, make a living, teach our children well, and Let’s Go Brandon.

Enough of the lies and duplicity. I think we have all seen enough to know what is really going on here. Deflection and Projection can only be sustained for so long, despite the power of the Imperial Administrative State to control the narrative.

“You can fool some of the people all of the time, and all of the people some of the time, but you can not fool all of the people all of the time.”

