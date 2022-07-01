Eulogy for a selfless Truth Warrior

Dr. Zelenko last wrote to me on June 10 asking help in promoting his memoir, which should come out in about two months.

It is entitled

“ Zelenko. How to decapitate the Serpent ”

Please watch for the opportunity to pre-order.

(Dallas, Texas) – It is with immense sorrow that we announce the passing of our founder Dr. Vladimir “Zev” Zelenko. Dr. Zelenko was a physician, scientist, and activist for medical rights who touched the lives of millions of people. Some were saved as his role as a doctor, and even more were inspired by his words. His “Zelenko Protocol” saved millions and earned him a Nobel Prize nomination and the admiration of a U.S. President among other prominent world leaders.



Born in socialist slavery, and then immigrating to the United States, Dr. Zelenko was the embodiment of the American dream. The child of poor immigrants who rose to success as a physician and a businessman. But Dr. Zelenko was more than a physician. As an activist and a businessman, he was also a man of deep faith, incredible love for his family, and a tireless inspiration to the company. But, perhaps most of all, Zev was our friend. The world knows the dynamic firebrand who never feared speaking the truth to power or about issues he cared deeply about. Dr. Zelenko was a man of great, subtle humor and deep intellect. For every verbal jab he threw at the tired and incompetent establishment, a dozen more light-hearted laughs were spent with him and the team. Dr. Zelenko could laugh at himself as easily as others, and was always in great spirits, no matter the darkness that surrounded him – something that’s easily overlooked in today’s climate of hypersensitivity.



Some have already asked us what is next for Zelenko Labs. Though we have lost a leader, a friend, and inspiration, the answer is simple: Keep Fighting.

This is not only what Dr. Zelenko would want, it is what he told us to do. And it is exactly what we will do. We will fight for his legacy. We will fight for the company that sustains his eight children and dozens of employees, and we will fight for you, our loyal customers and friends. Zelenko Labs will continue to deliver high-quality products and we will protect Dr. Zelenko’s legacy with the creation of the Z-Freedom Foundation, which will support the causes that matter most to our beloved Zev.



Though Zev’s chapters in the Book of Life have closed, his legacy is yet to be written. Join us and help write those next powerful and impactful chapters by helping us keep Zev’s main mission of helping every single American live a healthier, happier, and more informed life, front and center. Help us keep that honorable vision a vibrant one in our hearts and woven into the very fabric of this great nation.

We look forward to standing shoulder to shoulder with you in the coming days, months and years ahead.

Obituary of Dr. Vladimir “Zev” Zelenko

Dr. Vladimir “Zev” Zelenko, the man who discovered and implemented the treatment for Covid-19 that over the past two years has been responsible for saving millions of lives worldwide, has passed away after a long battle with cancer. He was 48.

Born in Kiev, Ukraine in 1973, Zev’s family immigrated the United States in 1977 and settled in Sheepshead Bay, Brooklyn, New York.

He attended Hofstra University where he earned with a B.S. in chemistry with high honors. He then went on to the Buffalo School of Medicine where he earned his M.D. in 2000.

Zev had a family medical practice in Monroe, New York in 2020 during the onset of what would become the Covid-19 pandemic. As a physician who masterfully combined the skills of both critical thinking and the scientific method, and who shaped their application out of his love for both God and patients, Zev was not content to sit back and wait for politicians or public health officials to settle upon a prescribed treatment path. People were dying. He began searching almost immediately for a method of treatment.

Aided by initiative, good fortune, and from his account divine intervention, he discovered such a treatment in combining Hydroxychloroquine (HCQ), zinc, azithromycin, and other various drugs, especially steroids, and creating what has come to be known as the “Zelenko protocol.” The key to the protocol was very early intervention to treat the virus inside the cellular level before it could break loose and develop into a full-blown respiratory disease.

Up to the time of his death, Zev had overseen the treatment of approximately 7,500 patients using his protocol and experienced only three patient deaths. The use of the Zelenko protocol has spread worldwide.

While he was nominated along with other courageous doctors for a Nobel Prize in recognition of his groundbreaking treatment and outspoken advocacy on behalf of patients, for the most part Zev faced censorship and condemnation for his taking a bold stand against prevailing orthodoxy. For whatever their motives, politicians and health officials worldwide attempted to either downplay or outright deny the efficacy of the Zelenko protocol and its simple, low-cost treatment path. Numerous studies were constructed to deliberately hide the effectives of using HCQ (later ivermectin) in conjunction with other drugs.

There were even steps taken by politicians like then New York Governor Andrew Cuomo to forbid the use of HCQ in treating patients. Social media platforms joined in the effort to silence Zev, with Twitter having famously banned him from the platform in late 2020.

As Voltaire said, “It is dangerous to be right in matters where established men are wrong.”

Despite numerous studies over the past two years that have supported the effectiveness of his protocol, access to the treatment remains denied to significant portions of the population and is simply ignored by many physicians.

Undeterred, Zev went in search of another method to treat patients that could circumvent government restrictions. HE discovered that the natural supplement Quercetin could serve the same function as did HCQ in assisting zinc to attack the still developing virus inside the cell. It was not as effective, but as Zev was fond of saying, “You don’t go to war with the army you wish you had. You go to war with the army you’ve got.” He discovery of Quercetin, which he likened to being a .22 caliber compared to HCQ’s .50 caliber ultimately led to the development of his Z-Stack supplement.

Over the past year-and-a-half, Zev has been an outspoken critic of the mRNA vaccine pointing to both its serious side-effects and its alteration of genetic code. He has been especially critical of the use of the vaccine in children who are not old enough to give their own informed consent and who face virtually no risk of serious illness from Covid-19. He has shared his views over a broad spectrum of web-based podcast interviews and at numerous live appearances across the country. He has been routinely greeted with applause interruptions and standing ovations.

As to the rare form of cancer with which he was diagnosed in early 2018 and told of its 100 percent terminal prognosis, Zev repeatedly referred to it as having been a gift from God. “My cancer is what prepared me for the Covid-19 pandemic,” He would say. “Without it, I would not have developed my passion for searching for answers that others said couldn’t be found, and without it I could not have held to the persecution and ridicule I received for daring to treat patients. I have looked death in the eye and I have been made ready to meet God. I fear nothing on this earth.”

A man of profound faith, he believed until the end that God had created a special mission for him on this earth, and that the prayers of millions had kept him alive long enough to fulfill that mission.

Zev recently announced the formation of his new Z Freedom Foundation, dedicated to continuing his critical work. He also announced the release of his memoirs, titled simply Zelenko, that will be available in late-summer to early fall 2022.

He is survived by his wife, Rinat, their two children, Shira and Liba, and six children from his previous marriage, Levi Yitzchok, Esther Tova, Eta Devorah, Nochum Dovid, Shmuel Nosson Yaakov, Menachem Mendel. Also his parents, Alex (Aaron) and Larisa (Leah) and his brother Ephraim (w. Chany).

In his simple and beautiful poem, High Flight, WWII Canadian Air Force pilot John Gillespie Magee said that he put out his hand, “and touched the face of God. For those who were blessed with having had a chance to cross paths, if even for a fleeting moment, with the remarkable man who was Vladimir “Zev” Zelenko, there is a sense of knowing that in this instance and with this soul, God simply could no longer wait to touch the face of the man who gave so much hope and so much life to so many during his time on His earth.

Memoriam can be given in Zev’s name to the Z Freedom Foundation

Of all the extraordinary humans I’ve had the honor of befriending through my work, Dr. Vladimir Zelenko, or “Zev” as we call him, shines like no other. He is a man of unshakable faith, love, compassion, integrity and courage.

Zev was one of the first and loudest family physicians to speak out against the suppression of safe and effective medicines. As a result, he saved countless lives worldwide, during a time when he was desperately fighting for his own.

I had the honor of conducting several deep interviews with Zev, but it was his final interview that went the deepest. Knowing that his time was finite, he wanted to leave a message for his children and for all of us.

May his words reawaken our gratitude for this gift we call life. In joy!

Mikki Willis

Tragically, the United States of American and our divinely inspired constitution are on life support and on the verge of death.

Our only hope is to restore “In God We Trust” consciousness.

The American economy is near collapse which is consistent with the globalist WEF/UN agenda of 2030; “American will no longer be a superpower and a few nations will govern globally.”

Economic collapse will be caused by the following:

Lockdown measures that resulted in the biggest theft of wealth from the middle class by the globalists.

Over 1 million small businesses closed while companies like Walmart, Home Depot, etc increased their market share and valuations.

Medicare WILL begin to go bankrupt in 2026. This is unavoidable.

The national debt is over 30 Trillion dollars and climbing.

The dollar is losing to China’s cryptocurrency, the digital yuan. For example, Saudi Arabia is transitioning from US petrodollars in lieu of the digital yuan.

Inflation will cause the death spiral of America.

This controlled collapse will usher in the transition to a global cryptocurrency. “Never let a good crisis go to waste.”

In other words, the World ECONOMIC forum has been able

to orchestrate the destruction of American dominance and will shortly take control of global governance.

Our only path to save America from death is to revive Godly values in our society.

Vladimir Zev Zelenko MD

The goal of the 2030 WEF / UN agenda is to destroy America and create global dictatorship.

Biden administration is impotent and complicit in aiding enemies foreign and domestic.

The media are complicit in propagating a false narrative. These “useful idiots” are enemies of the people.

Our economy is on the verge of collapse due >30 trillion debt, devaluation of dollar due to inflation, theft of >1 million small businesses from lockdown, and projected insolvency of Medicare by 2026.

Our military has been neutered by the purge of soldiers that refused to be poisoned. Those that took the shot show an 1100% increase in death. Soldiers are taught CRT instead of how to kill the enemy.

By 2026, most of humanity will be under 24/7 digital surveillance from beneath their own skin. This is the main reason why humanity is getting shots.

In order to participate in the upcoming global cryptocurrency, a person will have to submit to 24/7 surveillance.

The solution is to reconcile our hearts with the Creator and repentance from the desecration of life, gender, and marriage.

https://www.americaoutloud.com/biden-handing-over-u-s-sovereignty-to-who/

Vladimir Zev Zelenko MD