TOMORROW 4TH DECEMBER

MP Andrew Bridgen is joined by Dr David E. Martin, Dr Robert Malone, Dr Ryan Cole, Dr Pierre Kory, Professor Angus Dalgleish & Steve Kirsch who will be giving expert testimony on the Pandemic & its consequences. With video addresses from Dr Peter McCullough AND Dr Mike Yeadon! Please continue to lobby MPs to attend, letter template can be found here.

Thank you Oracle Films for putting this video together.

Once I have a link to the testimony in the UK Parliament from tomorrow evening, I will get it posted.

“Who is Robert Malone” is reader supported, please consider a paid subscription to support our work.

Thank you for reading Who is Robert Malone. This post is public so feel free to share it. Share

Give a gift subscription