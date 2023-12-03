TOMORROW 4TH DECEMBER
MP Andrew Bridgen is joined by Dr David E. Martin, Dr Robert Malone, Dr Ryan Cole, Dr Pierre Kory, Professor Angus Dalgleish & Steve Kirsch who will be giving expert testimony on the Pandemic & its consequences. With video addresses from Dr Peter McCullough AND Dr Mike Yeadon! Please continue to lobby MPs to attend, letter template can be found here.
Thank you Oracle Films for putting this video together.
Once I have a link to the testimony in the UK Parliament from tomorrow evening, I will get it posted.
Wow! What a gathering of great minds ( the speakers, not the politicians) Best of luck. May they have ears to hear. Thank you
As much on the record as possible.