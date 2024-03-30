This week we have been very busy. The crew from FallOut and Epoch Times TV spent two days at the farm, where we shot the following clip, and many more that will come out in future episodes. We are determined to turn Jan into a farmer!

As fun as the gardening and homesteading is, the truth is that this episode is incredibly important, as we delve into how the World Health Organization (together with the Biden administration HHS) has been developing a new “pandemic treaty” and amendments to the International Health Regulations (IHR). This will affect every nation that is a member of the United Nations.

What is the real significance of these agreements? What would they look like in America if they were passed? How is it that these agreements could supersede the U.S. Constitution?

And how does all of this relate to Agenda 2030 and the euphemistically named ‘One Health’ initiative, which joins together human health, animal health, and environmental health. This is a powerful push to see the health of ecosystems, animals, and other species as equal if not more important than the health and prosperity of humans.

As the WHO debates a new pandemic treaty and IHR amendments, it looks like the powerful forces that dictated tyrannical COVID policies globally are gearing up to tackle the next “global health emergency”—climate change.

This could be one of the most important topics of our time—with major implications for the future of medicine, health, and national sovereignty.

Join us for this week’s episode of FALLOUT.

FALLOUT: The WHO's Power Grab

