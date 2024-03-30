This week we have been very busy. The crew from FallOut and Epoch Times TV spent two days at the farm, where we shot the following clip, and many more that will come out in future episodes. We are determined to turn Jan into a farmer!
As fun as the gardening and homesteading is, the truth is that this episode is incredibly important, as we delve into how the World Health Organization (together with the Biden administration HHS) has been developing a new “pandemic treaty” and amendments to the International Health Regulations (IHR). This will affect every nation that is a member of the United Nations.
What is the real significance of these agreements? What would they look like in America if they were passed? How is it that these agreements could supersede the U.S. Constitution?
And how does all of this relate to Agenda 2030 and the euphemistically named ‘One Health’ initiative, which joins together human health, animal health, and environmental health. This is a powerful push to see the health of ecosystems, animals, and other species as equal if not more important than the health and prosperity of humans.
As the WHO debates a new pandemic treaty and IHR amendments, it looks like the powerful forces that dictated tyrannical COVID policies globally are gearing up to tackle the next “global health emergency”—climate change.
This could be one of the most important topics of our time—with major implications for the future of medicine, health, and national sovereignty.
Join us for this week’s episode of FALLOUT.
Who is Robert Malone is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Never forget what this administration knowingly did to us. When the Covid “pandemic” began we were all certainly at a disadvantage. Behind their curtains Fauci and his team of charlatans had designed a virus. They had made plans to frighten the populations. They knew this would allow them to push through a vaccine without proper testing. They knew of the adverse reactions. They knew it would cause deaths, heart attacks, heart damage, strokes, blood clots, cancers, auto immune disease, etc.. They knew it was not effective. They knew all of this and they also knew the public was unaware of their greedy evil plans. We all were sucker punched, (sucker punch; also known as a cheap shot, coward punch, a punch made without warning while the recipient is distracted allowing no time for preparation or defense). It’s always the punch you don’t see that knocks you down. We all must never forget what this government and the medical establishment did to us. Are eyes are open now. Where this began is not as important as where we allow this to end. Their war against us continues but now we are aware of their plans. Now we must stay vigilant and fight them with all we have. We can never allow this same administration to illegally sign our sovereignty over to a foreign Chinese run unelected non American body. I will never willingly climb onto their cattle cars. J.Goodrich
If they are so interested in the “health of ecosystems” how is it they push windmills and mirror farms for energy when they DESTROY ENVIRONMENTS, KILL OFF NUMEROUS PREDATORY BIRD AND BAT POPULATIONS, NOT TO MENTION ANIMALS’ GROUND HABITATS AND ALTER MIGRATING ANIMALS’ ROUTES, INCLUDING SEA-LIFE WHEN THE DAMN THINGS ARE IN THE OCEAN! Those Mirror Farms incinerate birds into puffs of smoke as they fly over those mirrors. Horrible deaths! Those forms of energy production are expensive, inefficient and need thousands and thousands of acres of precious land. And we are supposed to believe they actually CARE about the environment? NO! They only care about the MONEY we would be requires to dole out to the U.N.!