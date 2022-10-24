I am at the Children’s Health Defense inaugural conference today where I gave the first presentation of the morning. It is good to spend time with friends, and we have a lot of friends here. Children’s Health Defense is on a roll - everyone here is passionate, science driven and working together. Don’t let the state sponsored media fool you, this is a great organization and it is doing fantastic things. President Mary Holland and of course, Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. are truth warriors. They deserve our support.

The conference was sold out with approximately 1,500 attendees, and the assembled group of activists, scientists, physicians, parents, grandparents and health workers have truly been a wonder to interact with and listen to.

This evening, we get to watch the premiere of “The Real Anthony Fauci.”

The movie “The Real Anthony Fauci” can also be seen for free by clicking on this link until November 1, 2022. Feel free to send the link to friend and family.

“The Real Anthony Fauci” link: https://www.j8d2trk.com/MZC1FM/BP658/?uid=38

I am looking forward to watching it.

Other Fauci news:

Judge Orders Fauci, Other Top Officials to Testify Under Oath in Big Tech Censorship Case

The Epoch Times, October 24, 2022

A federal court ordered on Oct. 21 that Dr. Anthony Fauci and other top officials testify under oath at depositions in a case that has uncovered evidence of alleged federal government collusion with Big Tech companies to censor users.

An even more detailed article on this lawsuit can be found at the New York Post today:

So far, 67 officials or agencies — including the FBI — have been accused in the lawsuit of violating the First Amendment by pressuring Facebook, Twitter and Google to censor users for alleged misinformation or disinformation. “We allege that top-ranking Biden administration officials colluded with those social media companies to suppress speech about the Hunter Biden laptop story, the origins of COVID-19, the efficacy of masks, and election integrity,” is how the lawsuit was summarized by intrepid Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt, who is leading the action. The censorship related to alleged “misinformation” about pandemic lockdowns, vaccines and COVID-19, and included material from the esteemed infectious disease epidemiologists and public health scientists associated with the Great Barrington Declaration, which proved over time to be correct and eventually much of which was adopted as official policy by the CDC.

The NY Post, October 2022

The harms to kids have been enormous and there is lots of evidence that Dr. Fauci had lots to do with the decisions to close school, even as he now denies it. The opinion piece nicely puts the pieces together.

Public health officials - including Fauci must be held accountable.

Yahoo News, Sept 30, 2022

The Fauci household net worth increased by $5 million between 2019 and 2021, and now exceeds $12.6 million, the nonprofit OpenTheBooks reported. The majority wealth increase enjoyed by Fauci and his wife, chief bio-ethicist at the National Institutes of Health, Christine Grady, came from investment gains, gifts and awards, and federal employment compensation, according to the records. “While Dr. Fauci has been a government bureaucrat for more than 55 years, his household net worth skyrocketed during the pandemic,” OpenTheBooks CEO Adam Andrzejewski told Fox News. “Fauci’s soaring net worth was based on career-end salary spiking, lucrative cash prizes awarded by non-profit organizations around the world and an ever-larger investment portfolio.”

$$$$$$$$$

An article about Fauci’s early history -

Huffpost, Feb 21, 2014. By Sean Strub

In my book (Body Counts, A Memoir of Politics, Sex, AIDS, and Survival), I recount how slow the federal government was in publicizing the use of Bactrim and other sulfa drugs to prevent PCP (the pneumonia that was then the leading killer of people with AIDS) in addition to its long-time and well-known use to treat PCP… Had Fauci listened to people with AIDS and the clinicians treating them, and responded accordingly, he would have saved thousands of lives. In the two years between 1987, when Callen met with Fauci and 1989, when the guidelines were ultimately issued, nearly 17,000 people with AIDS suffocated from PCP. Most of these people might have lived had Fauci responded appropriately.

“Denial of early treatment”, deja vu?

On the personal front-

The fall leaves here in Knoxville are fantastic, and I look forward to the fall on our farm when we finally return from this week-long tour. Home sweet home - almost there. Tomorrow we get to fly home after a week of being on the road.

