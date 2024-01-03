Florida Surgeon General calls for a Complete Halt
on the use of mod-mRNA COVID-19 "vaccines".
Below is the official statement from Florida Surgeon General Joe Ladapo calling for a halt on the use of mRNA Vaccines.
This statement can be found on the Florida Dept. of Health website, dated Wednesday - January 3, 2024.
Ladapo is one courageous guy with the highest level of integrity. Thanks for reporting this.
Good for him! One Surgeon General who is standing up.