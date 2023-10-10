One of the key lessons of the COVIDcrisis is that the US Federal Health and Human Services (HHS) arm of the administrative state is, at a minimum, grossly incompetent. As I repeatedly observe, it is really hard to tell the difference between incompetence and malice unless you have the receipts (or can read minds), and the US HHS response to the COVIDcrisis provides multiple textbook case studies to illustrate the point.

From Deborah Birx and Anthony Fauci and their flip/flops and repeated lies, to Rochelle Walinski (hiding the myocarditis adverse events and so much more while lying to press and public), David Marks (FDA Vaccines oversight), Janet Woodcock (Operation Warp Speed), the list goes on and on down the permanent Senior Executive Service ranks all the way to the Government Service 12 rank employees who have been enablers rather than whistleblowers.

These “servants” of the citizen/taxpayers of the United States are sworn to uphold and defend the US Constitution, but they see themselves as the permanent Imperial government, as opposed to the “temporary employee” elected officials who theoretically supervise and manage them. Again and again we have all seen that these “permanent employees” are almost never held accountable for their actions, and cannot be removed from their posts (even by POTUS) without years of legal battles. Which is why Trump tried (and almost succeeded) in reclassifying them as “Schedule F” employees.

The self-image which these HHS “leaders” and staffers repeatedly use to overcome their guilt so that they (and their families) can live with themselves, and which is so actively projected/propagandized to all of us outside the beltway is one of benign, objective competence.

However, the inconvenient truths and facts of the COVIDcrisis are beginning to slip through the bulwarks of propaganda, censorship and PsyWar psychological manipulation technologies which the administrative state and their many allies, paid shills and stooges have deployed on all of us. Tiny cracks in the defensive fortifications are developing consequent to reporting by alternative media “minute man” journalists, FOIA actions, and a wide range of lawsuits and court cases that are gradually, gradually pushing back against what is clearly a fraudulent, Government- approved narrative. And through those cracks the truth is starting to stream like an unstoppable tide.

Long ago and far, far away I had a recorded conversation with Mr. Joe Rogan (#1757) which briefly “broke the internet” and caused Google, aging rockers like Neil Young, and the entire censorship/governmental/industrial complex to loose bladder control and wet themselves. And one of the things that Joe and I discussed were the perverse incentives provided to hospitals by the USG to inflate the COVID death count. Now of course, just like my description of Mattias Desmet’s “Mass Formation” hypothesis (for which I used the terminology of his earliest podcasts “Mass Formation Psychosis”), my reporting that this was going on was “factchecked” as false.

But the chickens are coming home to roost on that, and it once again looks like the “factchecker”/approved narrative defenders were wrong, and these “professional” trolls did not actually know what they were talking about. As has been the case with so many other seemingly controversial (ergo unapproved) reports and statements I have made over the past three years. I guess that someone with over thirty years of experience and training in the biotech/vaccines/biodefense business actually knows more about such matters than an undergraduate literature major typing away in his basement for spare cash to buy beer, or an aging has-been 60s “rocker” that sold his song portfolio to the highest bidder. Ahh, the love of mammon, what it will do to your soul. But I digress.

When asked to opine on what motivated this or that government or non-governmental organization “leader” to do this or that, I always repeat the mantra that (unlike so many of my detractors who constantly speculate about my motives) I cannot read minds. So unless I have the receipts, I just don’t go there.

However, I think that we have abundant data and receipts demonstrating the broad range of nefarious actions taken to support the false narrative that SARS-CoV-2 is a highly lethal virus (3.4% case fatality rate thanks to the modeling geniuses <sarcasm> of the Neil Fergusen group at Imperial College, London). There are also plenty of data to negate claims that the gene therapy-based mRNA vaccines were “safe and effective”, masks and lockdowns impact on the spread of a tiny, highly infectious respiratory virus, that early treatment with a variety of repurposed pharmaceuticals was not effective in preventing hospitalization and death, and that “nobody is safe until everyone is safe. ” This was all clear propaganda which was used to justify universal vaccination requirements under the (false) assumption that “herd immunity” could be achieved using leaky “vaccine” products.

But what about those huge tallies of American dead that were so endlessly pushed by both government shills and corporate media (most notably CNN)? Did the benign and competent administrative state manipulate those data to support the approved narrative of a highly lethal respiratory virus as I accused them of doing on the infamous Rogan podcast (while in reality COVID had a case fatality rate of a fraction of a percent as Dr. Jay Battacharia demonstrated so early on)? And if so, how was this accomplished? Which US Government HHS agency was responsible for this?

Lets begin with a look at the data. The report card, as it were. How did the renowned USA HHS and healthcare system, one of the most expensive in the world, do (relative to other countries) in handling COVID-19? Lets look at the “official” national death count data (as opposed to the insurance actuary all cause mortality data that Ed Dowd and others have been analyzing). And the answer is… The USA did not do well at all relative to other western “five eyes alliance” nations - with the exception of the UK, which is right there with us. 3,330 cumulative “confirmed” COVID-19 deaths per million persons for USA since March 2020. 1.13 million US deaths.

I grade that report card with an “F”.

A horrible record for a country that has one of the highest healthcare cost profiles as a percent of Gross Domestic Product (GDP). Notice China, by the way (who knows if that is real) comes in at 121,700 total deaths? US healthcare costs are projected to reach almost 20% of the GDP by 2028, but here in good old USA we have overall poorer health outcomes compared with almost all other wealthy countries, and one of the worst track records during the COVIDcrisis. And yet the USA HHS has consistently portrayed its COVIDcrisis (mis)management policies as the global standard.

As far as I am concerned, we did not get what we paid for, and there needs to be both an accounting and a “lessons learned” exercise, rather than more “war gaming” for future infectious and biodefense events by the same old players reading off of the same old playbook.

But are those cumulative confirmed deaths per million persons statistics actually real, or are they inflated due to perverse financial incentives provided by HHS to hospitals and medical care providers? And were those inflated statistics weaponized by both the US Government, their PsyWar/PsyOps units, their censors and propagandists, and corporate media to induce an unrealistic state of fear in the US population?

Did the chronic fearmongering/fearporn by USG, non-governmental organizations, WHO and others use these inflated mortality statistics to justify and obtain compliance with authoritarian practices such as counterproductive mask and lockdown mandates, compliance with NIH treatment protocols, suppression of effective early treatment protocols developed by actual front line physicians, Emergency Use Authorization of inadequately tested drugs and “vaccines”, and of course the notorious “vaccine” mandates.

And if so, which USG Federal program paid for those financial over-reporting incentives, where did the money come from, and who received them, and how much mammon ($$) you might ask?

The “who” that administered the program would be the US HHS Health Resources and Services Administration (HSRA).

The “where did the money come from” (well, aside from taxpayers, printing presses and those that finance the massive deficit spending of our current government) would be the congressionally-approved CARES act.

The “who” that got the financial goodies would be as follows:

For Phase 1 and 2 of the program, who got the goodies would be 46 Billion dollars that was-

“designed to distribute relief to providers who bill Medicare fee-for-service with a payment of 2 percent of the provider's gross patient revenue regardless of the provider's payer mix. Payments were determined proportional to providers' share of annual patient revenue.”

For Phase 3, HHS announced $24.5 billion in new funding available from existing PRF funds for Phase 3 General Distribution allocation in October 2020. Providers were funded for a baseline 2 percent annual patient care revenue plus an add-on that considers financial losses and changes in operating expenses caused by the coronavirus.

For Phase 4, HHS initially announced $17 billion in new funding available for Phase 4 General Distribution payments in September 2021, and began making the first payments in December 2021. Providers received payments based on changes in revenues and expenses as well as the amount and type of services provided to Medicare, Medicaid, and/or Children’s Health Insurance Program (CHIP) patients.

Taking just a moment to sum up the borrowed/printed fiat currency, that would be 46B + 24.5B + 17B = 133.5 Billion US Dollars. As they like to say up north of Richmond (inside the beltway), a Billion here, a Billion there, and pretty soon it adds up to real money.

Via what mechanism, you ask? Direct payments disbursed by HRSA to health care providers large and small is the answer.

A summary of distribution of the goodies by state and program phase can be found here.

Could that be what actually happened? Who was correct, me or the “factcheckers”?

Could it be that the COVID deaths in USA reported and weaponized by CDC and corporate media were artificially inflated numbers, falsely labeled as dead due to COVID rather than recognizing that all who died from any cause and were associated with a single positive PCR test (testing associated with a notoriously high false positive rate) were not actually COVID-caused deaths?

Have hospitals and medical care providers been mixing up death DUE to COVID rather than death ASSOCIATED with COVID? Resulting is a falsely elevated death count that was then weaponized against the public to justify the horridly dysfunctional public health policies imposed on all of us? And did the US Government HHS/HSRA actually provide financial incentives for such fraudulent medical coding?

Well, since I have been told by high ranking members of the “Feds for Medical Freedom” resistance group that most of these decisions were made by committees operating behind closed doors with no cell phones allowed and no notes taken, I doubt we will every get the “smoking gun” receipts concerning the reasons and persons responsible for these decisions. So, smoking guns are unlikely to suddenly appear. And we are forced to look for indirect evidence elsewhere to address this question.

The trail turns to recent astute reporting by an obscure Houston TX news outlet.

A UC-Berkeley scholar uses the CDC's own data to suggest a sharp decline in COVID "deaths" once federal reimbursements to hospitals ended. After the $178 billion in CARES Act money for the "Provider Relief Fund" dried up in January 2022, hospital coders were no longer required to list COVID as cause of death. "They got paid individually for positive tests. If you got ventilated. If you died a COVID-related death, it was $70,000 plus. It was really high numbers," says Jennifer Bridges, former nurse at Houston Methodist Hospital. "The hospitals were actually trying to get them to switch the cause of death to COVID-related so they could get higher reimbursements. Some of them did, but the ones that I know lost their jobs because they refused to. They said no, that's unethical and we're not doing that." Bridges is among those suing Houston Methodist after being fired for refusing the COVID vaccine. "We still have 113 people strong, all the way from doctors to dietary, physical therapy, nurses. You name it, they're on our lawsuit," she says. The lawsuit, says Bridges, has reached the federal court level.

Thanks to a recently posted analysis by a UC Berkley data scientist (Steven Hayward), we now have some strong supportive evidence for this theory of the case. What do the data plots look like, you ask?

<note, contrary to popular belief, not all California residents are batshit crazy about COVID>

Supposedly we’re on the cusp of—or already in the middle of—another COVID variant outbreak, with calls for reviving mask and vaccine mandates. The Branch COVIDians will not be denied. Funny thing, though. Is it merely a coincidence that the sharp drop in COVOD diagnoses coincided with the end of special federal reimbursement for COVID cases?

Simple suggestion: if the Branch COVIDians want the COVID numbers to soar again, just get Washington to reinstitute having reimbursement formulas. Problem solved!

Now yes, yes, of course I acknowledge that correlation does not prove causation. But that is some pretty strong correlation!

To my eyes, as one that has been following this whole COVIDcrisis clown show pretty closely since January 04, 2020, I have to conclude that once again the “factcheckers” got it wrong, and the 1.13 million US deaths which corporate media routinely quotes as deaths FROM COVID is actually an artificially inflated number driven by what has functionally been a Federally funded incentive program which acted to drive the death count up. And that artificially inflated death count, much like the inflated 3.4% case fatality rate modeled estimate by the Neil Fergusen group at Imperial College, London , was then used to justify what should go down in the history of the 21st century as one of the most counterproductive administrative public health overreactions in modern history.

And now the US Administrative state, its minions, shills, Pharma partners and surrogates in corporate media are acting like irresponsible immature children crying “I didn’t do it!” to their parents, doing what they can to cover up their mismanagement, misdeeds, and flagrant lawless actions by imposing illegal draconian authoritarian censorship, propaganda, gaslighting, and PsyWar technologies on American citizens to stop any discussion of their activities.

We cannot allow them to have their cake (the ongoing fear mongering about inflated COVID risk) and eat it too (claims that if they had not imposed these horrendous policies and medical products on all of us things would have been much worse).

There must be accountability.

Once again citing the immortal quote of Aleksandr Solzhenitsyn concerning those staffing the USSR Administrative State bureaucracy:

We know they are lying. They know they are lying. They know that we know they are lying. We know that they know we know they are lying. And still they continue to lie.

Give a gift subscription