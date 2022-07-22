White House Clarifies That Biden Only Claimed To Have Cancer Due To His Dementia
Jul 20, 2022 - BabylonBee.com
SOMERSET, MA — After Biden seemed to announce he has cancer during a speech today, the White House quickly issued a retraction, clarifying that Biden only said that because of his dementia.
"No, Biden does not have cancer of any kind," said gay black Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre. "He was just confused due to his dementia. We assure you the President is in perfect health. We're even having trouble keeping up with him!"
The White House doctor confirmed the statement, saying Biden is in perfect shape. "I just examined Biden this morning, and except for a fungal infection in his left armpit and some dementia, there's nothing wrong with him at all," he said.
The White House said Biden will give his own statement as soon as they have a chance to adjust his medications.
It’s getting harder and harder to enjoy these funnies.... Is it just me, or are things getting darker? Your funnies remind us that we have to keep our sense of humor to maintain our perspective! I see that final meme -- mouse in the jar -- eating his way into a trap, and I think of the truism: “The mouse gets trapped because it doesn’t know why the cheese is free.”
Thanks for these brief respites!
Excellent collection. Especially funny in that twisted sort of way, the WH acknowledgment of FJB dementia. And Thank you for the climate fears timeline. It's printed and added to documents I'm saving in a time capsule for my grandchildren.