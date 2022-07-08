The Proper Function of Government from that old British classic series “Yes Minister.” Truly the logic and ethics of the administrative state in its purest form.
I have pointed out to colleagues that, no matter which party controls the government, that there is rarely a noticeable change in foreign policy, despite any campaign claims that are made. There were extreme claims made that Ronald Regan was a "war monger" and would start WWIII. In his 8 years in office, the only military action he took was to "invade Grenada" to rescue 150 medical students from a Communist takeover of the island. Trump was also going to start WWIII, according to the presstitute media and their lefty fans. Now who is trying to actually start WWIII? I would say "Biden", but I don't believe the man knows the last time his Depends were changed, let alone anything more complex. No, it is the "people who write the Teleprompter scripts", the Deep State Neocons, the Military, Intelligence, Blackrock, Vanguard, Pharma Complex.
Bottom line is, the old quote: "If voting could actually change things, it wouldn't be allowed." har har. But they've even refined that now: if your voting would actually change things, they just erase it electronically with DOMINION voting machines that they control from behind the scenes and get the presstitute media to cover it all up. Just. So. Utterly. Disgusting...
Bob Moran is a freaking superhero. The *instant* a topical news item comes up, he whips out a brilliant work of art in seconds flat.