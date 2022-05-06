Share this postFriday Funniesrwmalonemd.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOtherFriday FunniesEvery single dayRobert W Malone MD, MSMay 06, 2022558Share this postFriday Funniesrwmalonemd.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOther86ShareThe Ministry of Truth - Everything You Need To Know! (on Rumble)Who is Robert Malone is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.SubscribeGive a gift subscriptionPlease share -Share558Share this postFriday Funniesrwmalonemd.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOther86SharePreviousNext
Robert - thank you for making me smile. It's been a tough day.
Humor that’s hits the pain of truth nerve.
I’m particularly touched by the screaming:
“My body, my choice” and the damn vaccine mandates. Let’s pray these morons do NOT provoke war! Meanwhile: Happy Mother’s Day to Jill. We esteem that selfless endless love in our home.