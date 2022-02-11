Share this postFriday Funniesrwmalonemd.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOtherFriday FunniesYou and your conspiracy theoriesRobert W Malone MD, MSFeb 11, 20221,425Share this postFriday Funniesrwmalonemd.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOther127ShareYou may think the image below is a joke, but seriously folks… this is from a VICE article .1,425Share this postFriday Funniesrwmalonemd.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOther127SharePreviousNext
Thanks, Bob. I can use a few good laughs right now. 👍 This coming Monday is the last day for the foreseeable future that I’ll be allowed to access my NASA research laboratory because I’ve refused both the jabs AND new Covid testing rules that go into effect on Tuesday. My conscience will not allow me to take part in testing that has been used in so many ways to create and shape this false narrative. In other words, BLUE-PILL PILOTS of the narrative: "YOU CAN TAKE THIS SWAB AND SHOVE IT!"* (with apologies to Johnny Paycheck 😉)
Bob, your steady-as-a-rock example has been a true inspiration to me. Thank you!
*BTW, fellow Americans, it’s my understanding that ALL available Covid screening tests are experimental products (EUA), therefore it is ILLEGAL for anyone to coerce us to take them. Coercion, as in: “you can’t go to your workplace to do your normal job if you don’t take these tests”. Individually, the BLUE-PILL PIRATES of our freedom can pick us off. BUT NOT IF WE ALL STAND TOGETHER! 💪 CHD & ICAN & LC, will you help us with your legal experience and resources to fight these illegal testing mandates?
"Two weeks to flatten the curve" is really funny. I guess, what goes around, comes around!