Share this postFriday Funniesrwmalonemd.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOtherFriday FunniesYou will only be happy if you just relax and believe what you are told.Robert W Malone MD, MSMar 11, 2022619Share this postFriday Funniesrwmalonemd.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOther44ShareHow To Become a Woke Celebrity! (on Rumble)619Share this postFriday Funniesrwmalonemd.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOther44SharePreviousNext
The Shift Change made me laugh the most. The complicity of media as a government branch is just so obvious! I know hypnotized friends clinging to masks and fear suffering Covidmedia withdrawal, just waiting for what's coming after Omicron...meanwhile all have or are suffering and sick from Covid, getting monoclonals, yet insisting their jabs worked because "they didn't die and they're not in the hospital", and the neuro and autoimmune diagnoses abound. Oy.
Thanks for the laugh!