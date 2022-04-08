Share this postFriday Funniesrwmalonemd.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOtherFriday FunniesWhen it is 2022 and people still believe the legacy media...Robert W Malone MD, MSApr 08, 2022748Share this postFriday Funniesrwmalonemd.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOther48Share“The Best Female Swimmer in the World” - Totally serious, of course. Here it is on Rumble748Share this postFriday Funniesrwmalonemd.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOther48SharePreviousNext
Hee hee! Just take some comfort in the fact that the 'fact checkers' have been around a long time, Dr. Malone! They've been fact-checking Nobel Prize Winner Linus Pauling, The Father of Immunotherapy, Dr. William Coley, and many, many more! It's a badge of honor to be included with them. :P
https://themariachiyears.substack.com/p/coleys-toxins-how-the-most-effective?s=w
I like the slaughter house one - talk about reality !