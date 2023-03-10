9 Upsides to Socialism (on Rumble)
So the comics were late this morning, now afternoon because of a doctor’s appointment.
So I went to my friend and favorite doctor (Dr. Brooke Miller) this morning for a follow up check-up. Going on FLCCC’s vaccine-injury protocol has gotten my blood pressure and heart heart rate under control, I have a lot more energy and exercise tolerance, my coughing has stopped and everything seems to be trending extraordinarily well. I have lost more weight from eating meat, cutting out grains and sugar plus intermittent fasting. I also had blood drawn, so am super interested in seeing the results of this draw compared to early January.
Thanks for getting this out: as usual, some great gems and adds some levity to the dark challenges we deal with each day.. Also, glad your health is improving. Nothing is more important than good health.
Have a great weekend!
Danny Huckabee
Wonderful funnies and wonderful news. Low carb is definitely the way to go. I still feel great sadness that I didn't know about low carb back when I was practicing medicine. The dietary guidelines are just another example of regulatory capture that results in great harm to the unaware populace.