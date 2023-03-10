9 Upsides to Socialism ( on Rumble )

So the comics were late this morning, now afternoon because of a doctor’s appointment.

So I went to my friend and favorite doctor (Dr. Brooke Miller) this morning for a follow up check-up. Going on FLCCC’s vaccine-injury protocol has gotten my blood pressure and heart heart rate under control, I have a lot more energy and exercise tolerance, my coughing has stopped and everything seems to be trending extraordinarily well. I have lost more weight from eating meat, cutting out grains and sugar plus intermittent fasting. I also had blood drawn, so am super interested in seeing the results of this draw compared to early January.

