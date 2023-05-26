Neil hits it out of the park on this on!
Neil Oliver: There’s nothing green about the green agenda...just plain old greed! (on Rumble)
Woo hoo! A Friday highlight, thank you!
Speaking of lies, the most pernicious for a while has been the law of merited impossibility, applying to Covid totalitarianism and childhood castration equally: “It will never happen, and when it does, you bigots will deserve it.”
Please don’t miss my article in the Federalist today about how we’ve finally figured out a way to defeat it: by banning the impossible!
Confused? Check it out, it makes sense and it works!
https://thefederalist.com/2023/05/26/if-doctors-arent-mutilating-kids-why-are-leftists-upset-that-doctors-in-red-states-must-cease-mutilating-kids/
“Don’t wait for the Law of Merited Impossibility to strike near and dear to home. Take action now, work to get your legislators to enact a Law Against Imaginary Dangers, and watch the thing that is not happening finally, at long last, stop actually happening.”
Forgot it was FRIDAY!!! I can see why the debt can about to crush the child is first. Like why our first amendment is first. I wanted to mention some odd worrisome things that have happened recently that may be the prelude of things to come like the can crushing the child. The government just handed out 50 satellite phones to 50 senators, China just hacked critical American military infrastructure in Guam, China in early April steps up military exercises around Taiwan, hundreds of Chinese nationals are crossing our wide open border every day, a Chinese spy balloon was allowed to cross the entire US unimpeded while transmitting data back to Beijing of many of our most critical military facilities. Not to be a conspiracy theorist but I think it’s a good idea to be prepared for something bad is about to happen. J.Goodrich